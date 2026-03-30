Yellow House Wins  Dinada Academy Inter-House Sports Competiton

The yellow house on Thursday scored 182 points to emerge as champions of the first annual inter-house sports competition of the Dinada Academy Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt.

The competition, which was held at the number six field of Old Port Harcourt Township, saw the Blue house come second with 164 points, as the Green house occupied the third position with 158 points.

In his opening address, the chairman of the occasion

Alalibo Kingsley encourages the children to use the inter-house competition as a means of developing different sporting activities.

Kingsley, who was represented by Frank Kabolo, said sport is currently one of the best ways of earning income, adding that it is important to key into sports at an early age.

The chairman commended the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Ibiene Josiah, and the staff of the academy for organising its first annual inter-house.

“Today I want to commend the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, and the staff for the knowledge they have imparted to the children.

“As you can see, the children are very happy, as sports bring joy unity, and love to the society,” Alalibo said.

Also speaking was the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, who thanked the staff and management of Dinada Academy and also expressed her profound gratitude to parents and guardians for their contributions and cooperation towards the successful inter-house competition.

“It is indeed a day to remember in the history of Dinada Academy.” We started the journey together, and God, in his provision, supplied all that was required in achieving our desired goals.

“I appreciate the management, parents, and guardians for giving us a day like this to remember in years to come.

“We pray as you journey back to your respective destinations God will grant you journey mercy,” she prayed.

By: Kiadum Edookor