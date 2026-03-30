Super Eagles Invitation Excites Sor

Former national under-17 player Yira Sor has said that he is excited over his first call-up to Nigeria’s senior football team (Super Eagles).

According to him, the invitation to represent the country was an honour, and he said that when he got the invitation to national camp, he and his family were happy.

Sor, who is playing his professional football with Belgian club Genk, said this last Wednesday in a chat with Tidesports shortly after the invitation.

He explained that his call -upto the Super Eagles team is not a surprise, but he considered it an honour following his contribution to his club.

“I am very happy for the call-up because representing your country is an honour.

Everybody wants to represent their country in one way or the other, so getting the call-up to represent my country, I am very excited.

“It is an honour for me and my family. I have played at the junior level before, but now it is a different level.

“The first time I got the information, I called my family, and they were all excited, so coming to play for the Super Eagles, I’m coming to show what I am doing in my club side; representing my country is an honour,” he said.

The Gure boy in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State said his family were in a state of ecstasy when he broke the news and promised to showcase his skills at the senior level.

By: Kiadum Edookor