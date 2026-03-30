Nigeria secure World Relays tickets

Team Nigeria delivered a commanding performance at the Lefika International Relays in Gaborone, securing crucial victories in two of the four events contested and strengthening their push for qualification for the World Athletics Relays, Tidesports source reports.

The standout performance came in the mixed 4x100m relay, where Nigeria set a new African record of 41.44s to win the event.

The quartet of Chidera Ezeakor, Maria Omokwe, James Emmanuel and Jennifer Chukwuka produced a composed display to not only establish a national record but also set the first continental benchmark in the newly introduced discipline.

Their time propelled Nigeria from 22nd to 12th on the qualification ranking, placing them firmly within the top 24 required to secure a World Relays spot.

Kenya finished second in a national record time of 41.70s, as Nigeria moved ahead of Ecuador and Spain in the standings.

Nigeria also boosted their qualification hopes in the men’s 4x400m, where a season’s best of 3:02.98 secured a third-place finish behind Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The team of Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli, Victor Sampson and Sikiru Adeyemi delivered a strong race to climb into 22nd position on the global list, displacing Thailand, Switzerland and Zambia from qualification spots.

Zimbabwe, who finished ahead of Nigeria, moved into 21st place.