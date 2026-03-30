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Nigeria secure World Relays tickets

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Team Nigeria delivered a commanding performance at the Lefika International Relays in Gaborone, securing crucial victories in two of the four events contested and strengthening their push for qualification for the World Athletics Relays, Tidesports source reports.

The standout performance came in the mixed 4x100m relay, where Nigeria set a new African record of 41.44s to win the event.

The quartet of Chidera Ezeakor, Maria Omokwe, James Emmanuel and Jennifer Chukwuka produced a composed display to not only establish a national record but also set the first continental benchmark in the newly introduced discipline.

Their time propelled Nigeria from 22nd to 12th on the qualification ranking, placing them firmly within the top 24 required to secure a World Relays spot.

Kenya finished second in a national record time of 41.70s, as Nigeria moved ahead of Ecuador and Spain in the standings.

Nigeria also boosted their qualification hopes in the men’s 4x400m, where a season’s best of 3:02.98 secured a third-place finish behind Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The team of Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli, Victor Sampson and Sikiru Adeyemi delivered a strong race to climb into 22nd position on the global list, displacing Thailand, Switzerland and Zambia from qualification spots.

Zimbabwe, who finished ahead of Nigeria, moved into 21st place.

In the men’s 4x100m, Nigeria maintained their winning momentum despite not recording their fastest time, clocking a season’s best of 38.98s to grab victory.

The quartet of Enoch Adegoke, Chidera Ezeakor, Godwin Tejiri and Emmanuel James ensured maximum points with a disciplined baton exchange and strong finish.

However, the mixed 4x400m team fell short of another qualification mark after running 3:16.33, leaving their hopes in that event hanging in the balance ahead of the closing stages of the qualification window.

The performances in Botswana form part of Nigeria’s broader qualification campaign, with the World Relays requiring teams to rank among the top 24 globally in each event.

Qualification places are determined through a combination of host allocation, eight automatic spots from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 and 15 additional teams from the top lists within the qualification period running from January 1, 2025, to April 5, 2026.

Nigeria had already secured a place in the women’s 4x400m earlier in the campaign after posting 3:31.14 at the MTN Champs Athletics Classics on March 7, but that position remains under threat as they have slipped to 23rd, just one place above the cut-off.

With global competition intensifying and several nations improving their times, Nigeria will make a final push for qualification in the United States in the coming days before the deadline.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria is aiming to secure representation across multiple relay events, with the recent results in Gaborone significantly boosting their chances.

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Tinubu Declares Para Games Open… Expresses Commitment To Continually Develop Sports 

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March 30, 2026

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It was another colorful opening ceremony at the third edition of the National Para Games, holding in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.
The Moshoodi Abiola National Stadium was colorfully decorated to suit the event; there were cultural dances and acrobatic displays to activate the spirit of sportsmanship, love, and unity.
Again, the match past event expresses that there is ability in disability; it rekindled friendship and hope in them.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu expressed commitment to support sports in all ramifications continually.
According to him, the aim of the competition is to promote unity and discover talents that can represent the country at an international level.
President Tinubu, who was represented by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasised that every sport will be given adequate attention.
“This administration’s commitment is to ensure equal opportunities for all sports in the country.
” We urged participating states to use the event to demonstrate the spirit of togetherness, mutual respect, and service to humanity,” Tinubu said.
Also speaking, Rivers State Director of Sports Obia Inyingikabo used the forum to express her profound gratitude to the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for graciously approving and releasing funds to enable the state para team to attend the games.
She stated that the governor has made a significant impact on sports development in the state and also expressed confidence that the team would make a statement in the competition.
By: Tonye Orabere
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Red House shines At CSS Obete Ndoki 10th Interhouse sports 

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March 30, 2026

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The Community Junior Secondary School, Obete, Ndoki in Obigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State last week held their 10th edition of the school’s Annual Inter-House Sports Competition. It was a display of variety of sporting engagement and competition that saw the Red House emerging winners at the end of proceedings.
Green House came second, while the Yellow house finished third.
Meanwhile, the Principal of the school Obete Ndoki Mr Amaechi Ifeanyi has decried the poor infrastructural facilities at the school.
Speaking with newsmen,he said the school with a total student population of 170 has no classrooms, science laboratories and teachers.
The principal listed the challenges of the school to include, poor learning environment classrooms, office and staff room, lack of sports equipment, lack of school bus and others.
He listed some achievements of the school to include reconstruction of 30 pieces of desks, and reconstruction of staff office.
The principal stressed the need for the government to come to the aide of the school, adding students sit under dilapidation roof and trees to learn.
Speaking on the interhouse sports, Ifeanyi said the school has produced a lot of sports men and women in the past, stressing that the school is talented future footballers and Athletes who will one day make the nation proud of discover early.
“Today we are here to celebrate our illustrious children the builders of tomorrow, this competition is to create awareness to our children to understand the society requirements to sustain their future living
“I will also draw the minds of parents to the spirit of sportsmanship in their respective houses by forgiving one another to help all grow better in our community irrespective of the degree of offence and challenges “he said.
The event also featured awards to distinguish personalities who retired from the school.
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Yellow House Wins  Dinada Academy Inter-House Sports Competiton

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March 30, 2026

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The yellow house on Thursday scored 182 points to emerge as champions of the first annual inter-house sports competition of the Dinada Academy Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt.
The competition, which was held at the number six field of Old Port Harcourt Township, saw the Blue house come second with 164 points, as the Green house occupied the third position with 158 points.
In his opening address, the chairman of the occasion
Alalibo Kingsley encourages the children to use the inter-house competition as a means of developing different sporting activities.
Kingsley, who was represented by Frank Kabolo, said sport is  currently one of the best ways of earning income, adding that it is important to key into sports at an early age.
The chairman commended the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Ibiene Josiah, and the staff of the academy for organising its first annual inter-house.
“Today I want to commend the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, and the staff for the knowledge they have imparted to the children.
“As you can see, the children are very happy, as sports bring joy unity, and love to the society,” Alalibo said.
Also speaking was the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, who thanked the staff and management of Dinada Academy and also expressed her profound gratitude to parents and guardians for their contributions and cooperation towards the successful inter-house competition.
“It is indeed a day to remember in the history of Dinada Academy.” We started the journey together, and God, in his provision, supplied all that was required in achieving our desired goals.
“I appreciate the management, parents, and guardians for giving us a day like this to remember in years to come.
“We pray as you journey back to your respective destinations God will grant you journey mercy,” she prayed.
By: Kiadum Edookor
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