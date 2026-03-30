African Games: AU Sports Council To  Inspect Facilities  In Nigeria 

Sports Council (AUSC) prepare to arrive in the country for an official inspection tour.

The high-level visit is scheduled to take place in Abuja from March 30 to 31, 2026, marking a critical milestone in Nigeria’s quest to secure the hosting rights for Africa’s premier multi-sport event.

If the bid scales through, it will be the third time Nigeria is hosting the African Games, after 1973 edition in Lagos and Abuja 2003.

The NSC noted that Nigeria’s bid reflects its strategic vision to consolidate its status as a leading sporting nation on the continent. The Commission emphasised that the country’s rich history of hosting major international competitions, coupled with ongoing investments in sports development, positions Nigeria as a strong contender.

During the visit, members of the AUSC delegation will assess key sporting facilities, supporting infrastructure, and Nigeria’s overall preparedness to host the Games. The inspection will also provide an opportunity for the country to demonstrate its organisational capacity, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering a world-class sporting event.

The delegation comprises senior officials and technical experts responsible for evaluating bidding nations in accordance with established standards for hosting the African Games.

Furthermore, hosting the 2031 African Games is expected to stimulate infrastructure development, create economic opportunities, and enhance youth participation in sports across the country, while strengthening Nigeria’s influence within the African sporting community.