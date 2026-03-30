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African Games: AU Sports Council To  Inspect Facilities  In Nigeria 

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The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed Nigeria’s bid to host the 2031 African Games, as delegates from the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) prepare to arrive in the country for an official inspection tour.

The high-level visit is scheduled to take place in Abuja from March 30 to 31, 2026, marking a critical milestone in Nigeria’s quest to secure the hosting rights for Africa’s premier multi-sport event.

If the bid scales through, it will be the third time Nigeria is hosting the African Games, after 1973 edition in Lagos and Abuja 2003.

The NSC noted that Nigeria’s bid reflects its strategic vision to consolidate its status as a leading sporting nation on the continent. The Commission emphasised that the country’s rich history of hosting major international competitions, coupled with ongoing investments in sports development, positions Nigeria as a strong contender.

During the visit, members of the AUSC delegation will assess key sporting facilities, supporting infrastructure, and Nigeria’s overall preparedness to host the Games. The inspection will also provide an opportunity for the country to demonstrate its organisational capacity, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering a world-class sporting event.

The delegation comprises senior officials and technical experts responsible for evaluating bidding nations in accordance with established standards for hosting the African Games.

Furthermore, hosting the 2031 African Games is expected to stimulate infrastructure development, create economic opportunities, and enhance youth participation in sports across the country, while strengthening Nigeria’s influence within the African sporting community.

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Tinubu Declares Para Games Open… Expresses Commitment To Continually Develop Sports 

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March 30, 2026

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It was another colorful opening ceremony at the third edition of the National Para Games, holding in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.
The Moshoodi Abiola National Stadium was colorfully decorated to suit the event; there were cultural dances and acrobatic displays to activate the spirit of sportsmanship, love, and unity.
Again, the match past event expresses that there is ability in disability; it rekindled friendship and hope in them.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu expressed commitment to support sports in all ramifications continually.
According to him, the aim of the competition is to promote unity and discover talents that can represent the country at an international level.
President Tinubu, who was represented by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasised that every sport will be given adequate attention.
“This administration’s commitment is to ensure equal opportunities for all sports in the country.
” We urged participating states to use the event to demonstrate the spirit of togetherness, mutual respect, and service to humanity,” Tinubu said.
Also speaking, Rivers State Director of Sports Obia Inyingikabo used the forum to express her profound gratitude to the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for graciously approving and releasing funds to enable the state para team to attend the games.
She stated that the governor has made a significant impact on sports development in the state and also expressed confidence that the team would make a statement in the competition.
By: Tonye Orabere
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Red House shines At CSS Obete Ndoki 10th Interhouse sports 

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March 30, 2026

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The Community Junior Secondary School, Obete, Ndoki in Obigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State last week held their 10th edition of the school’s Annual Inter-House Sports Competition. It was a display of variety of sporting engagement and competition that saw the Red House emerging winners at the end of proceedings.
Green House came second, while the Yellow house finished third.
Meanwhile, the Principal of the school Obete Ndoki Mr Amaechi Ifeanyi has decried the poor infrastructural facilities at the school.
Speaking with newsmen,he said the school with a total student population of 170 has no classrooms, science laboratories and teachers.
The principal listed the challenges of the school to include, poor learning environment classrooms, office and staff room, lack of sports equipment, lack of school bus and others.
He listed some achievements of the school to include reconstruction of 30 pieces of desks, and reconstruction of staff office.
The principal stressed the need for the government to come to the aide of the school, adding students sit under dilapidation roof and trees to learn.
Speaking on the interhouse sports, Ifeanyi said the school has produced a lot of sports men and women in the past, stressing that the school is talented future footballers and Athletes who will one day make the nation proud of discover early.
“Today we are here to celebrate our illustrious children the builders of tomorrow, this competition is to create awareness to our children to understand the society requirements to sustain their future living
“I will also draw the minds of parents to the spirit of sportsmanship in their respective houses by forgiving one another to help all grow better in our community irrespective of the degree of offence and challenges “he said.
The event also featured awards to distinguish personalities who retired from the school.
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Yellow House Wins  Dinada Academy Inter-House Sports Competiton

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March 30, 2026

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The yellow house on Thursday scored 182 points to emerge as champions of the first annual inter-house sports competition of the Dinada Academy Nursery and Primary School in Port Harcourt.
The competition, which was held at the number six field of Old Port Harcourt Township, saw the Blue house come second with 164 points, as the Green house occupied the third position with 158 points.
In his opening address, the chairman of the occasion
Alalibo Kingsley encourages the children to use the inter-house competition as a means of developing different sporting activities.
Kingsley, who was represented by Frank Kabolo, said sport is  currently one of the best ways of earning income, adding that it is important to key into sports at an early age.
The chairman commended the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Ibiene Josiah, and the staff of the academy for organising its first annual inter-house.
“Today I want to commend the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, and the staff for the knowledge they have imparted to the children.
“As you can see, the children are very happy, as sports bring joy unity, and love to the society,” Alalibo said.
Also speaking was the proprietress of the academy, Mrs Josiah, who thanked the staff and management of Dinada Academy and also expressed her profound gratitude to parents and guardians for their contributions and cooperation towards the successful inter-house competition.
“It is indeed a day to remember in the history of Dinada Academy.” We started the journey together, and God, in his provision, supplied all that was required in achieving our desired goals.
“I appreciate the management, parents, and guardians for giving us a day like this to remember in years to come.
“We pray as you journey back to your respective destinations God will grant you journey mercy,” she prayed.
By: Kiadum Edookor
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