Sports
Top juniors set to battle for final spots at CBN Tennis Championships
Heman Afaramai and Damilola Agunbiade delivered standout performances in the Boys’ 16s, finishing the round-robin stage unbeaten to lead the race for final spots.
Afaramai of Ikeja Police College Tennis Club will face Joel Michael of Mainland Tennis Club in one semifinal, while Agunbiade of Calabar Sports Club takes on Wisdom Effiong of GEUF Tennis Academy, Uyo, in the other.
In the Girls’ 12s category, Amira Mohammed of Kwara State will square off against Venus Babalola of Oyo State, while Pinky Onyemenam of Abuja faces fellow Abuja-based player Chimdiuto Obiora in the second semifinal.
The Boys’ 12s event will see tournament favourite Gideon Peter of LekMak Tennis Academy, Ekiti, battle Best Babalola of Oyo State, while Moroti Sowemimo of Lagos meets Kingronnie Onyemenam of Abuja in the other semifinal.
One of the standout performers of the tournament, Barakat Ganiyu, has impressed by qualifying for the semifinals in both the Girls’ 14s and 16s categories after being allowed to compete above her age group.
Ganiyu, who won all her matches in her age group and lost just once in the Girls’ 16s, will face top seed Gloria Samuel of LekMak Tennis Academy. In the second semifinal, Favour James of GEUF Tennis Academy will take on Omoyinka Ayinla of Ogun State.
In the Girls’ 14s, Ganiyu will also battle Pinky Onyemenam, who similarly stepped up from the Girls’ 12s to reach the semifinals. The other semifinal will feature Khadijat Wuraola against Sinmi Olaniyan.
The Boys’ 14s semifinals will see Alaba Adesina of Oyo State face Mohammed Jubril-Abdulkarim of Kwara State, while Divine Ezaka of Mainland Tennis Club takes on Godwin Afaramai of Ikeja Police College Tennis Club.
The CBN Junior Tennis Championship, which has run for over two decades, continues to play a key role in developing Nigeria’s strong junior tennis pipeline.
The grand finale will be held at the Ikoyi Club on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Sports
Tinubu Declares Para Games Open… Expresses Commitment To Continually Develop Sports
Sports
Red House shines At CSS Obete Ndoki 10th Interhouse sports
Sports
Yellow House Wins Dinada Academy Inter-House Sports Competiton
Trending
-
News23 hours ago
RSG Reiterates Commitment To Youth Dev
-
Opinion8 hours ago
Ozoro Festival: Tradition or Tyranny?
-
Oil & Energy21 hours ago
Transcorp Energy, Renewvia Partner On Renewable Energy Gap
-
Business21 hours ago
NSCDC Discloses Illegal Dump Site In Ikwerre Community
-
Rivers21 hours ago
Police Launch Community-Centred National Day Celebration In Rivers, Today
-
Business21 hours ago
Yenagoa’s Radisson Hotel Ready December — NCDMB, Other
-
Maritime21 hours ago
MWUN Raises Alarm Over Port Security Lapses In Lagos
-
Politics8 hours ago
RIVERS WOMEN RALLY SUPPORT, CONTINUOUS PRAYERS FOR TINUBU