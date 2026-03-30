Top juniors set to battle for final spots at CBN Tennis Championships

Heman Afaramai and Damilola Agunbiade delivered standout performances in the Boys’ 16s, finishing the round-robin stage unbeaten to lead the race for final spots.

Afaramai of Ikeja Police College Tennis Club will face Joel Michael of Mainland Tennis Club in one semifinal, while Agunbiade of Calabar Sports Club takes on Wisdom Effiong of GEUF Tennis Academy, Uyo, in the other.

In the Girls’ 12s category, Amira Mohammed of Kwara State will square off against Venus Babalola of Oyo State, while Pinky Onyemenam of Abuja faces fellow Abuja-based player Chimdiuto Obiora in the second semifinal.

The Boys’ 12s event will see tournament favourite Gideon Peter of LekMak Tennis Academy, Ekiti, battle Best Babalola of Oyo State, while Moroti Sowemimo of Lagos meets Kingronnie Onyemenam of Abuja in the other semifinal.

One of the standout performers of the tournament, Barakat Ganiyu, has impressed by qualifying for the semifinals in both the Girls’ 14s and 16s categories after being allowed to compete above her age group.