Nigeria Female Yellow Greens  reclaim NCF T20i title

Nigeria’s women’s cricket team were crowned champions of the fifth Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20I tournament, tagged the Patricia Kambarami Cup, after edging Rwanda Women by nine runs in a tense final at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos on Saturday, Key breakthroughs in the powerplay set the tone for Nigeria, with Usen dismissing three batters, including Gisele Ishimwe, Uwase Merveille and record-breaker Fanny Uwagushimaninde.

The chase gradually slipped away as dot balls mounted and the required run rate climbed. Nigeria’s bowling unit shared the workload effectively, with captain Piety particularly influential, finishing with two wickets, while Adekunle, Amusa and Akhigbe delivered economical spells.

Rwanda struggled to build partnerships, and although a few batters attempted to steady the innings, Nigeria’s field placements and execution ensured there were no easy scoring opportunities in the closing overs. With 10 runs needed off the final over, Nigeria held their nerve, conceding just four runs to secure the title in dramatic fashion and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Usen was named Player of the Match for her decisive contribution, picking up her third award of the tournament.

The victory mirrored Nigeria’s 2023 triumph — also a nine-run win inspired by Salome Sunday. Similarly, Rwanda had beaten Nigeria in the round-robin stage that year before losing in the final.Tidesports source reports.

In a low-scoring contest that kept spectators on edge, the hosts posted 80 runs in their allotted 20 overs before producing a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Rwanda to 71 for nine, sealing a hard-fought victory.

The Female Yellow Greens won the toss and elected to bat first.

Coach Theophilus Ibodeme sent Kehinde Amusa and Victory Igbinedion to the crease as openers, as the hosts absorbed pressure in the powerplay, losing just one wicket.

Esther Sandy top-scored for Nigeria with 26 off 28 balls, but the innings began to falter after she was run out in the 11th over by Alice Ijuzwe and Rwanda captain Diane Bimenyimana.

Captain Lucky Piety also struck a few spectacular shots in her brief stay, but the innings never truly gathered momentum afterwards, as experienced batter Salome Sunday, alongside Sarah Etim, Lilian Ude, Shola Adekunle, Peace Usen and Anointed Akhigbe, all fell, leaving Nigeria to defend a modest total of 80.

The Rwandans, buoyed by their earlier win over Nigeria in the group stage, entered the chase with confidence but were immediately pegged back by tight Nigerian bowling and sharp fielding.

Key breakthroughs in the powerplay set the tone for Nigeria, with Usen dismissing three batters, including Gisele Ishimwe, Uwase Merveille and record-breaker Fanny Uwagushimaninde.

The chase gradually slipped away as dot balls mounted and the required run rate climbed. Nigeria’s bowling unit shared the workload effectively, with captain Piety particularly influential, finishing with two wickets, while Adekunle, Amusa and Akhigbe delivered economical spells.

Rwanda struggled to build partnerships, and although a few batters attempted to steady the innings, Nigeria’s field placements and execution ensured there were no easy scoring opportunities in the closing overs. With 10 runs needed off the final over, Nigeria held their nerve, conceding just four runs to secure the title in dramatic fashion and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Usen was named Player of the Match for her decisive contribution, picking up her third award of the tournament.

The victory mirrored Nigeria’s 2023 triumph — also a nine-run win inspired by Salome Sunday. Similarly, Rwanda had beaten Nigeria in the round-robin stage that year before losing in the final.