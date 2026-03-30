Tinubu Declares Para Games Open… Expresses Commitment To Continually Develop Sports 

It was another colorful opening ceremony at the third edition of the National Para Games, holding in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

The Moshoodi Abiola National Stadium was colorfully decorated to suit the event; there were cultural dances and acrobatic displays to activate the spirit of sportsmanship, love, and unity.

Again, the match past event expresses that there is ability in disability; it rekindled friendship and hope in them.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu expressed commitment to support sports in all ramifications continually.

According to him, the aim of the competition is to promote unity and discover talents that can represent the country at an international level.

President Tinubu, who was represented by the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, emphasised that every sport will be given adequate attention.

“This administration’s commitment is to ensure equal opportunities for all sports in the country.

” We urged participating states to use the event to demonstrate the spirit of togetherness, mutual respect, and service to humanity,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking, Rivers State Director of Sports Obia Inyingikabo used the forum to express her profound gratitude to the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, for graciously approving and releasing funds to enable the state para team to attend the games.

She stated that the governor has made a significant impact on sports development in the state and also expressed confidence that the team would make a statement in the competition.

By: Tonye Orabere