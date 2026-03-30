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RIVERS WOMEN RALLY SUPPORT, CONTINUOUS PRAYERS FOR TINUBU 

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A coalition of women under the aegis of “Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics,” have organized a rally in support of President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
They equally called for continuous prayers with a view to seeking God’s intervention on the affairs of the nation.
The rally which, held in Port Harcourt, drew participants from diverse religious and political backgrounds, underscoring its interfaith outlook and focus on unity, national development and grassroots engagement.
Powered by Rivers Women Unite for SIM, the movement was described as a strategic initiative aimed at bringing women together across the federation as a unified force committed to prayer, advocacy and civic responsibility.
Speaking at the event, the Convener, Amaopuorubo Sotonye Toby, said the platform was designed to function as a nationwide network of women committed to interceding for Nigeria’s peace, stability and good governance.
She stressed that sustained prayer remains a vital instrument for national transformation, particularly in challenging times.
According to her, the role of women in nation-building cannot be overemphasised, especially in a multicultural society like Nigeria, where women continue to contribute significantly across sectors such as education, business, entrepreneurship and politics, while also fulfilling family responsibilities.
“In our diversity lies our strength. As women of faith, we must unite across religious and political lines to build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria,” she said, adding that the movement represents a renewed commitment to collective purpose and national progress.
Amaopuorubo Toby further emphasised that beyond its spiritual focus, the initiative is anchored on action through responsible civic engagement, particularly at the grassroots level. She noted that the group aims to mobilise women, empower them with purpose, and amplify their voices as key drivers of peace and development.
Reaffirming the group’s political stance, she declared support for the re-election of President Tinubu, aligning the movement with the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Renewed Hope Agenda.
“We recognise the importance of continuity in leadership and the need to support governance that promotes stability, growth and national development. As women, we stand firmly behind the President as we look ahead to 2027,” she stated.
She also highlighted the transformative power of women’s unity, noting that history has consistently shown that when women rise with a shared vision, societies are strengthened, communities are healed, and hope is restored.
The convener commended participants for their resilience and commitment, urging them to remain steadfast as pillars of faith, courage and hope in the face of national challenges. She called on women at all levels—from ward to national—to take their rightful place in shaping Nigeria’s future.
Amaopuorubo Toby also lauded the leadership of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alongside President Tinubu, for what she described as their “fatherly leadership” and commitment to governance and development.
Speaking with newsmen at the occasion, a woman activist in the state, Madam Ankio Briggs said the women will also support the reelection of Governor Fubara for a second term if he decides to run.
Madam Briggs praised the women for coming out to declare their support for the reelection of President Tinubu and the Governor and urged them to sustain the support.
The event concluded with a call for sustained unity among women of all faiths, as well as continued prayers for the peace, prosperity and stability of Nigeria.
Observers say the emergence of faith-based political movements such as Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics reflects a growing trend of grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections, with women increasingly positioning themselves as influential stakeholders in Nigeria’s political and developmental landscape.
By: John Bibor
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AKPABIO, DIRI, OBOREVWORI, OTHERS VOW TO REELECT TINUBU  …AS GIADOM RETAINS APC ZONAL CHAIR 

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March 30, 2026

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Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that with the six South-South states now being controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the zone is set to return the highest votes cast for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
He stated this in Asaba, Delta State, at the party’s zonal congress, noting that the coming together of the governors of the region in the APC was made possible by its zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom.
Senator Akpabio also praised the outgone zonal chieftains of the party, saying they worked hard for the unity of the party and the zone.
“Now that we are complete and focused, we will be the geo-political zone in Nigeria that will turn out the highest votes in 2027 for President Tinubu.
“In the last 46 years or so, our region had not produced a senate president. But under President Tinubu, the South-South region is recognised. We thank the president for giving the South-South a senate president”, he said.
In his speech, the Bayelsa State Governor, and Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, Senator Douye Diri, described the APC adoption of the  consensus option for electing its officials as the best way to foster unity and consolidation in the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.
He expressed satisfaction that politically, the South-South zone now speaks with one voice under the APC, stressing the need for the region to be part of the decision-making process at the national level.
The governor recalled that when he contested for the governorship in 2019, the delegate election process for primaries in the political parties made the exercise rancorous, saying
the slogan then was that without delegates, there will be no governor, but that that has since changed with the consensus mode.
“I like to align myself with the previous speakers on the unity of the South-South zone. In this region politically, the South-South now speaks with one voice. This is important because of the strategic nature of the zone.
“If you are not on the sharing table, in terms of decision-making process, you will be left behind. We need to be united that we will not allow petty divisions among us.
“Let us work together for the unity and protection of APC in the South-South and God willing, all our candidates will come out tops in the 2027 elections. There cannot be anything better than a united family.
“Let me congratulate President Bola Tinubu for his remarkable achievements so far. Political events such as elective congresses like this were usually filled with rancour and violence. But, today, we have adopted the consensus model to produce our party executives from the wards to the regional level”, Senator Diri said.
In their goodwill messages, the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and others all spoke on unity of purpose to be able to re-elect the President for a second term.
Meanwhile, Chief Victor Giadom was returned as the party’s zonal chairman alongside seven other zonal executives of the party.
Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, moved the motion for the dissolution of the immediate past zonal executive of the party and was seconded by his Bayelsa State counterpart, Abraham Ingobere.
In his remarks, the reelected zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, said the gathering of the six governors of the region, lawmakers, ministers and other major stakeholders was an indication of the zone’s commitment to return all APC candidates in next year’s poll.
 By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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APC Unveils New NWC At National Convention

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March 30, 2026

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its 8th national convention in Abuja — reaffirming Prof Nentawe Yilwatda as national chairman and Sen. Ajibola Basiru as its national secretary.

Delegates at the convention, held at the Eagle Square, also produced a new national working committee (NWC) through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.

Dr Ben Nwoye was named deputy national chairman (south), replacing Mr Emma Eneukwu, following consultations within the party.

Sources within the party said the decision was influenced by zoning considerations and consultations among party leaders, with Mr Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, playing a significant role in ensuring Dr Nwoye’s inclusion.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Yilwatda said his re-election was a call to greater service and pledged commitment to unity within the ruling party.

“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation,” he said.

He added that the new leadership would not “fail or falter” in carrying out its responsibilities.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, members of the national assembly, and other party leaders graced the convention.

FULL LIST OF APC NWC

• National chairman — Nentawe Yilwatda

• Deputy national chairman (north) — Ali Bukar Dalori

• Deputy national chairman (south) — Benjamin Obi Nwoye

• National secretary — Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru

• Deputy national secretary — AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana

• National legal adviser — Murtala Aliyu Kankia

• National treasurer — Uguru Mathew Ofoke

• National financial secretary — Haruna Ginsau

• National organising secretary — Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu

• National welfare secretary — Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa

• National publicity secretary — Felix Morka

• National auditor — Abubakar Maikafi

National women leader — Mary A. Idele

• National youth leader — Dayo Israel

• National leader (persons with disabilities) — Durotolu Oyebode Bankole

• Deputy national financial secretary — Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo

• Deputy national organising secretary — Emeka Okafor

• Deputy national women leader — Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim

• Deputy national publicity secretary — Meseko Durosinmi Josiah

• Deputy national welfare secretary — Christopher Michael Akpan

• Deputy national auditor — Olugbenga Olayemi

• Deputy national legal adviser — Ibrahim Salawu

• Deputy national treasurer — Ben Akak

• Deputy national youth leader — Jamaludeen Kabiru

• National ex-officio (north-central) — Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi

• National ex-officio (north-east) — Adamu Jallah

• National ex-officio (north-west) — Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf

• National ex-officio (south-east) — Ikechukwu Umeh

• National ex-officio (south-south) — Francis Kolokolo.

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2027: INEC Adjusts Election Timetable 

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March 30, 2026

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted its timetable for the 2027 General Election, extending the deadline for the submission of  political parties’ membership registers.
In a press statement issued last Friday, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the revision followed concerns raised by political parties during a meeting with the Commission on March 24, 2026.
“At the meeting of the Commission with the Political Parties on Tuesday, 24th March 2026, concerns were raised on the timeline for the submission of Political Parties’ Registers of Members under the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election,” he said.

According to INEC, the initial deadline—fixed between April 1 and April 21, 2026—has now been reviewed to ensure compliance with statutory provisions.

“The Commission… agreed to adjust the period for the submission of the Political Parties’ Registers of Members to align the 21 days prescribed by Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, with the actual dates fixed by political parties themselves,” Mr Haruna stated.

INEC also granted political parties the flexibility to fix dates for their primaries within an approved window.

“Political parties are accordingly informed that they were free to fix the dates of their primaries within the approved period from the 23rd of April, 2026 to the 30th of May, 2026. It is imperative that parties adhere to this timeline to ensure a smooth electoral process,” he added.

The Commission emphasised that parties must still submit their membership registers at least 21 days before conducting primaries.

“The register of party members must be submitted to INEC not later than 21 days before the holding of their respective primaries,” he said.

Providing further clarification, INEC announced a new final deadline.

“This means that the final deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members is extended to 10th May, 2026 from the 21st of April, 2026 originally contained in the revised timetable “, Mr Haruna disclosed.

The Commission urged strict compliance with the updated schedule, stressing that adherence is critical to ensuring a smooth and credible 2027 electoral process.

 

 

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