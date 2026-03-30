RIVERS WOMEN RALLY SUPPORT, CONTINUOUS PRAYERS FOR TINUBU 

A coalition of women under the aegis of “Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics,” have organized a rally in support of President Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They equally called for continuous prayers with a view to seeking God’s intervention on the affairs of the nation.

The rally which, held in Port Harcourt, drew participants from diverse religious and political backgrounds, underscoring its interfaith outlook and focus on unity, national development and grassroots engagement.

Powered by Rivers Women Unite for SIM, the movement was described as a strategic initiative aimed at bringing women together across the federation as a unified force committed to prayer, advocacy and civic responsibility.

Speaking at the event, the Convener, Amaopuorubo Sotonye Toby, said the platform was designed to function as a nationwide network of women committed to interceding for Nigeria’s peace, stability and good governance.

She stressed that sustained prayer remains a vital instrument for national transformation, particularly in challenging times.

According to her, the role of women in nation-building cannot be overemphasised, especially in a multicultural society like Nigeria, where women continue to contribute significantly across sectors such as education, business, entrepreneurship and politics, while also fulfilling family responsibilities.

“In our diversity lies our strength. As women of faith, we must unite across religious and political lines to build a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria,” she said, adding that the movement represents a renewed commitment to collective purpose and national progress.

Amaopuorubo Toby further emphasised that beyond its spiritual focus, the initiative is anchored on action through responsible civic engagement, particularly at the grassroots level. She noted that the group aims to mobilise women, empower them with purpose, and amplify their voices as key drivers of peace and development.

Reaffirming the group’s political stance, she declared support for the re-election of President Tinubu, aligning the movement with the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We recognise the importance of continuity in leadership and the need to support governance that promotes stability, growth and national development. As women, we stand firmly behind the President as we look ahead to 2027,” she stated.

She also highlighted the transformative power of women’s unity, noting that history has consistently shown that when women rise with a shared vision, societies are strengthened, communities are healed, and hope is restored.

The convener commended participants for their resilience and commitment, urging them to remain steadfast as pillars of faith, courage and hope in the face of national challenges. She called on women at all levels—from ward to national—to take their rightful place in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Amaopuorubo Toby also lauded the leadership of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, alongside President Tinubu, for what she described as their “fatherly leadership” and commitment to governance and development.

Speaking with newsmen at the occasion, a woman activist in the state, Madam Ankio Briggs said the women will also support the reelection of Governor Fubara for a second term if he decides to run.

Madam Briggs praised the women for coming out to declare their support for the reelection of President Tinubu and the Governor and urged them to sustain the support.

The event concluded with a call for sustained unity among women of all faiths, as well as continued prayers for the peace, prosperity and stability of Nigeria.

Observers say the emergence of faith-based political movements such as Renewed Hope Women of Faith in Politics reflects a growing trend of grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections, with women increasingly positioning themselves as influential stakeholders in Nigeria’s political and developmental landscape.

By: John Bibor