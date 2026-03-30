Politics
RIVERS WOMEN RALLY SUPPORT, CONTINUOUS PRAYERS FOR TINUBU
Politics
AKPABIO, DIRI, OBOREVWORI, OTHERS VOW TO REELECT TINUBU …AS GIADOM RETAINS APC ZONAL CHAIR
Politics
APC Unveils New NWC At National Convention
Delegates at the convention, held at the Eagle Square, also produced a new national working committee (NWC) through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.
Dr Ben Nwoye was named deputy national chairman (south), replacing Mr Emma Eneukwu, following consultations within the party.
Sources within the party said the decision was influenced by zoning considerations and consultations among party leaders, with Mr Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, playing a significant role in ensuring Dr Nwoye’s inclusion.
In his acceptance speech, Prof. Yilwatda said his re-election was a call to greater service and pledged commitment to unity within the ruling party.
“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation,” he said.
He added that the new leadership would not “fail or falter” in carrying out its responsibilities.
President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, members of the national assembly, and other party leaders graced the convention.
FULL LIST OF APC NWC
• National chairman — Nentawe Yilwatda
• Deputy national chairman (north) — Ali Bukar Dalori
• Deputy national chairman (south) — Benjamin Obi Nwoye
• National secretary — Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru
• Deputy national secretary — AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana
• National legal adviser — Murtala Aliyu Kankia
• National treasurer — Uguru Mathew Ofoke
• National financial secretary — Haruna Ginsau
• National organising secretary — Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu
• National welfare secretary — Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa
• National publicity secretary — Felix Morka
• National auditor — Abubakar Maikafi
National women leader — Mary A. Idele
• National youth leader — Dayo Israel
• National leader (persons with disabilities) — Durotolu Oyebode Bankole
• Deputy national financial secretary — Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo
• Deputy national organising secretary — Emeka Okafor
• Deputy national women leader — Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim
• Deputy national publicity secretary — Meseko Durosinmi Josiah
• Deputy national welfare secretary — Christopher Michael Akpan
• Deputy national auditor — Olugbenga Olayemi
• Deputy national legal adviser — Ibrahim Salawu
• Deputy national treasurer — Ben Akak
• Deputy national youth leader — Jamaludeen Kabiru
• National ex-officio (north-central) — Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi
• National ex-officio (north-east) — Adamu Jallah
• National ex-officio (north-west) — Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf
• National ex-officio (south-east) — Ikechukwu Umeh
• National ex-officio (south-south) — Francis Kolokolo.
Politics
2027: INEC Adjusts Election Timetable
According to INEC, the initial deadline—fixed between April 1 and April 21, 2026—has now been reviewed to ensure compliance with statutory provisions.
“The Commission… agreed to adjust the period for the submission of the Political Parties’ Registers of Members to align the 21 days prescribed by Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, with the actual dates fixed by political parties themselves,” Mr Haruna stated.
INEC also granted political parties the flexibility to fix dates for their primaries within an approved window.
“Political parties are accordingly informed that they were free to fix the dates of their primaries within the approved period from the 23rd of April, 2026 to the 30th of May, 2026. It is imperative that parties adhere to this timeline to ensure a smooth electoral process,” he added.
The Commission emphasised that parties must still submit their membership registers at least 21 days before conducting primaries.
“The register of party members must be submitted to INEC not later than 21 days before the holding of their respective primaries,” he said.
Providing further clarification, INEC announced a new final deadline.
“This means that the final deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members is extended to 10th May, 2026 from the 21st of April, 2026 originally contained in the revised timetable “, Mr Haruna disclosed.
The Commission urged strict compliance with the updated schedule, stressing that adherence is critical to ensuring a smooth and credible 2027 electoral process.
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