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NSCDC Discloses  Illegal Dump Site In Ikwerre Community 

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Operatives of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command, have uncovered a massive illegal dump site in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area, believed to be used for the storage of stolen crude oil.
 The illicit facility, described as a vast and isolated confinement, was reportedly used to warehouse  unquantifiable volume of substances suspected to be siphoned from vandalised oil pipelines and stored in large GP tanks.
 The discovery was made known in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ihemnacho Umeado, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt recently.
 According to the statement, the operation followed several days of painstaking intelligence gathering and surveillance, resulting in coordinated raid of the site by operatives of the Corps.
 The statement noted that the strategic location of the illegal facility, tucked away in a remote part of the community, suggested a deliberate attempt by perpetrators to evade detection by security agencies.
 It further revealed that the State Commandant, Dr. Joachin Okafor, led a team of senior officers to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the discovery and to evaluate the scale of the illegal operation.
 During the visit, the Commandant reiterated the Corps’ zero tolerance for illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism, describing such activities as acts of economic sabotage that undermine national development.
 He warned that  NSCDC remains resolute and proactive in its mandate, stressing that the Command is fully prepared to track down and apprehend all those involved, regardless of their status or influence in society.
 Dr. Okafor also expressed deep concern over the environmental degradation associated with illegal oil activities, noting that such practices pose serious threats to the ecosystem, public health, and the livelihoods of host communities.
 He emphasised that the continuous destruction of pipelines and indiscriminate storage of petroleum products contribute significantly to pollution, loss of biodiversity, and long-term ecological damage in the Niger Delta region.
 The Commandant used the opportunity to caution individuals and groups involved in crude oil theft and related crimes to desist forthwith or be ready to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.
 Consequently, he directed the Command’s Intelligence Department to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying the source of the products and also unmask all those behind the operation, with a view to ensuring their arrest and prosecution.
By:  King Onunwor
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SMEs Dev: Firms Launch N100m Loan Scheme 

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March 30, 2026

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The Coalition of Microlending and Cooperative Institutions in Nigeria (COMCIN), the umbrella body of non-bank microfinance institutions and cooperative societies in Nigeria, in partnership with NEAT Microcredit, has unveiled a N100 million joint loan facility aimed at supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

The facility will be disbursed through participating Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), which will in turn extend the loans to their customers, particularly SMEs, as they directly interface with businesses at the grassroots level.

The Executive Director of COMCIN, Mr. Micheal Ogbaa who represented the Chairman, Dr. Iredele Oyedele (FCA, FCCA),  said the initiative is designed to strengthen micro-lending institutions and expand access to finance for grassroots entrepreneurs, particularly women and youths in the informal sector.

Ogbaa explained that COMCIN does not lend directly to individuals but works through its network of microfinance and cooperative institutions, which in turn provide loans to end users.

“We came together to advocate for the microfinance ecosystem. Commercial banks often exclude people at the grassroots, but our members are positioned to reach them. This facility will empower them to do more,” he said.

He noted that the loan scheme offers low interest rates and flexible repayment plans, making it more accessible to small business owners.

According to him, about 90 percent of beneficiaries are expected to be women, who play a key role in sustaining families and driving economic activities at the local level.

“Our focus is on traders, service providers, and players in the informal sector. These are the real movers of the economy. By supporting them, we are strengthening families and contributing to national development,” he added.

Ogbaa disclosed that eligible SMEs with proven integrity and business track records could access up to N5 million each through participating micro-lending institutions. The rollout has commenced in Lagos and will extend to Abuja, Enugu, and other regions, including the South-West, South-East, and North-East.

He said 12 micro-lending institutions have already benefited from the scheme, while 85 applications are currently being processed under the pilot phase.

“Our target is to reach at least 100,000 SMEs nationwide. We are building a platform that connects funding partners with credible micro-lending institutions, creating a reliable channel for financial inclusion,” Ogbaa said.

He added that COMCIN is also working to attract larger funding pools from development finance institutions and private investors, noting that successful implementation of the pilot phase would boost confidence and unlock more capital for SMEs.

“We have seen encouraging testimonies from early beneficiaries. As we demonstrate transparency and efficiency, more institutions will be willing to channel funds through us,” he said.

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Yenagoa’s Radisson Hotel Ready  December   — NCDMB, Other 

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March 30, 2026

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The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has expressed confidence that the five-star Radisson Hotel and Conference Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, would be completed and commissioned this December .
He said this while addressing visiting top executives of Edison Corporation  and Megastar Technical and construction company at the conclusion of a one-day project management tour and workshop at the headquarters of the Nigerian Content Tower (NCT), Yenagoa, weekend.
The Board in a statement from the Directorate of Corporate Communications said  all other stakeholder assured of the delivery of world-class services in the hotel upon it’s completion.
Ogbe described the hospitality facility as a top priority project of the Board whose progress he would be following up every day and week.
“This project is critical to the Board, critical to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Nigeria. With this hotel becoming functional at the end of the year, I believe there will be tourism in Bayelsa State, and that’s one of my dreams.
“When I took up this job as Executive Secretary in December 2024 I said I must make this hotel work”, the NCDMB boss said.
He commended the team from Edison Corporation and the project contractor, Megastar Technical and Construction Company, for the quality and pace of work, adding “much is required from the Management to meet up the schedule delivery
“Most of the critical aspects of the project have been resolved in terms of mark-up room, scope of work in terms of financing and contracting strategies”
The Board’s  Scribe said he was sure all hands would be on deck to ensure that work proceeds unhampered.
In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Edison Corporation, Mr. Vivian Reddy, said the team from Edison Hotel Group was very excited to come into a contractual arrangement with NCDMB, assuring the project will put the city on the world map.
“What is so important with the group Radisson International is that, if anyone around the world looks for Radisson Yenagoa, they will see this place pop up, and it’s going to help to uplift the area in terms of visitors and tourism.
“Our role is to make sure we deliver a world-class quality hotel from start to finish. We will open the hotel, we’ll furnish it. We’re working with the main contractor to make sure the facility meets world-class standards”, he said.
Speaking on the sealing of the contractual deal with the NCDMB, he noted it took great efforts, saying “getting Radisson in the agreement was not easy, and it took several months and cumulative one and a half years of discussions and documentation”.
The Edison boss, who is reputed to be the first South African businessman to lead a high-level business delegation from that country to Nigeria during the tenure of President Thabo Mbeki in 1999, was full of commendation for the NCDMB boss, describing him as “a great and visionary leader”.
“The vision and dream of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB are going to become a reality.  We’re going to help him and make it a reality and it’s going to be the best hotel in this region”, the   boss noted.
Mr Reddy also commended the project contractors and professional teams involved, stating that his team has every confidence in their technical competence.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
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RIRS Sets Tomorrow As Deadline For Individual Tax Returns Filing    

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21 hours ago

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March 30, 2026

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The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) has set tomorrow as the deadline for the filing of  all  Annual Individual Income Tax Returns  for all taxable residents of the state.
This was contained in a public notice  by the Service to the taxable residents of the state in compliance with statutory provisions.
The notice was signed by the Executive Chairman of the agency, Sir Israel O. Egbunefu, and made available to the public in Port Harcourt recently.
 Egbunefu stated that the directive was in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, which mandates individuals to declare their income for the preceding year of assessment.
 According to the notice, the obligation covers all categories of income earners, including employees in both the public and private sectors, self-employed individuals, business owners, and professionals operating within the state.
The agency reiterated that the timely filing of tax returns remains critical to promoting transparency, accountability and efficient tax administration in Rivers State.
 It further noted that compliance with tax obligations plays a vital role in enabling the government to meet its developmental goals and provide essential public services.
 RIRS urged all eligible taxpayers to ensure that their 2025 tax returns are properly completed and submitted through its approved channels before the stipulated deadline .
The Service warned that failure to comply with the directive may attract penalties and other sanctions as prescribed by relevant tax laws.
 It also stated its commitment to enforcing compliance while maintaining a taxpayer-friendly approach in its operations.
 Taxpayers requiring assistance were advised to visit any RIRS office or access its official platforms for guidance on the filing process.
The agency assured residents of continuous support, including professional advisory services, to facilitate a seamless and stress-free compliance experience.
 The notice forms part of ongoing efforts by the Rivers State Government to strengthen revenue generation and enhance voluntary tax compliance across the state.
 Residents are therefore encouraged to take advantage of the available support systems and meet the deadline to avoid unnecessary penalties.
By:  King Onunwor
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