RIRS Sets Tomorrow As Deadline For Individual Tax Returns Filing    

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) has set tomorrow as the deadline for the filing of all Annual Individual Income Tax Returns for all taxable residents of the state.

This was contained in a public notice by the Service to the taxable residents of the state in compliance with statutory provisions.

The notice was signed by the Executive Chairman of the agency, Sir Israel O. Egbunefu, and made available to the public in Port Harcourt recently.

Egbunefu stated that the directive was in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, which mandates individuals to declare their income for the preceding year of assessment.

According to the notice, the obligation covers all categories of income earners, including employees in both the public and private sectors, self-employed individuals, business owners, and professionals operating within the state.

The agency reiterated that the timely filing of tax returns remains critical to promoting transparency, accountability and efficient tax administration in Rivers State.

It further noted that compliance with tax obligations plays a vital role in enabling the government to meet its developmental goals and provide essential public services.

RIRS urged all eligible taxpayers to ensure that their 2025 tax returns are properly completed and submitted through its approved channels before the stipulated deadline .

The Service warned that failure to comply with the directive may attract penalties and other sanctions as prescribed by relevant tax laws.

It also stated its commitment to enforcing compliance while maintaining a taxpayer-friendly approach in its operations.

Taxpayers requiring assistance were advised to visit any RIRS office or access its official platforms for guidance on the filing process.

The agency assured residents of continuous support, including professional advisory services, to facilitate a seamless and stress-free compliance experience.

The notice forms part of ongoing efforts by the Rivers State Government to strengthen revenue generation and enhance voluntary tax compliance across the state.

Residents are therefore encouraged to take advantage of the available support systems and meet the deadline to avoid unnecessary penalties.