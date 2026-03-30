Politics
Viral 2027 Nomination Forms Price List Fake, Misleading – APC
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, the party described the report as misleading and entirely fabricated, stressing that no decision had been made regarding the sale or pricing of nomination forms for the elections.
“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in sections of the media regarding a purported ‘price list’ for expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 General Elections,” the statement said.
Mr Morka stated unequivocally that the report did not originate from the party and should be disregarded in its entirety.
He added that the claims were “a mere figment of the writer’s mischievous imagination,” noting that the party had not commenced any process related to the sale of forms for the upcoming electoral cycle.
The clarification comes amid growing political speculation ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.
Although political parties typically announce guidelines and pricing closer to the election period, unverified reports often emerge early, fueling confusion among party members and the public.
The APC urged its members, media organisations, and the general public to rely only on official party communications for accurate information.
“As a responsible political party, we remain committed to transparency and due process.
“When decisions are taken, they will be communicated through appropriate and recognised channels,” the statement added.
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APC Unveils New NWC At National Convention
Delegates at the convention, held at the Eagle Square, also produced a new national working committee (NWC) through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.
Dr Ben Nwoye was named deputy national chairman (south), replacing Mr Emma Eneukwu, following consultations within the party.
Sources within the party said the decision was influenced by zoning considerations and consultations among party leaders, with Mr Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, playing a significant role in ensuring Dr Nwoye’s inclusion.
In his acceptance speech, Prof. Yilwatda said his re-election was a call to greater service and pledged commitment to unity within the ruling party.
“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation,” he said.
He added that the new leadership would not “fail or falter” in carrying out its responsibilities.
President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, members of the national assembly, and other party leaders graced the convention.
FULL LIST OF APC NWC
• National chairman — Nentawe Yilwatda
• Deputy national chairman (north) — Ali Bukar Dalori
• Deputy national chairman (south) — Benjamin Obi Nwoye
• National secretary — Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru
• Deputy national secretary — AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana
• National legal adviser — Murtala Aliyu Kankia
• National treasurer — Uguru Mathew Ofoke
• National financial secretary — Haruna Ginsau
• National organising secretary — Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu
• National welfare secretary — Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa
• National publicity secretary — Felix Morka
• National auditor — Abubakar Maikafi
National women leader — Mary A. Idele
• National youth leader — Dayo Israel
• National leader (persons with disabilities) — Durotolu Oyebode Bankole
• Deputy national financial secretary — Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo
• Deputy national organising secretary — Emeka Okafor
• Deputy national women leader — Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim
• Deputy national publicity secretary — Meseko Durosinmi Josiah
• Deputy national welfare secretary — Christopher Michael Akpan
• Deputy national auditor — Olugbenga Olayemi
• Deputy national legal adviser — Ibrahim Salawu
• Deputy national treasurer — Ben Akak
• Deputy national youth leader — Jamaludeen Kabiru
• National ex-officio (north-central) — Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi
• National ex-officio (north-east) — Adamu Jallah
• National ex-officio (north-west) — Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf
• National ex-officio (south-east) — Ikechukwu Umeh
• National ex-officio (south-south) — Francis Kolokolo.
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