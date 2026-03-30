Politics
Kwankwasiyya Directs Mass Defection to ADC With Kwankwaso
According to the announcement, the former Kano State governor will formally register with the party today, Monday, March 30, 2026.
“In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, 30th March 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12pm,” Dr Mohammed stated.
The Movement subsequently directed its members at all levels to immediately align with the ADC.
“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter. Members are also encouraged to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels,” the statement added.
Describing the move as strategic, the group said it was taken in the broader interest of the movement and the country.
“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people,” it said.
The Movement also stressed its commitment to democratic principles and national development.
“We emphasize that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected. The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to building a better and more inclusive Nigeria,” the statement concluded.
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Politics
APC Unveils New NWC At National Convention
Delegates at the convention, held at the Eagle Square, also produced a new national working committee (NWC) through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.
Dr Ben Nwoye was named deputy national chairman (south), replacing Mr Emma Eneukwu, following consultations within the party.
Sources within the party said the decision was influenced by zoning considerations and consultations among party leaders, with Mr Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, playing a significant role in ensuring Dr Nwoye’s inclusion.
In his acceptance speech, Prof. Yilwatda said his re-election was a call to greater service and pledged commitment to unity within the ruling party.
“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation,” he said.
He added that the new leadership would not “fail or falter” in carrying out its responsibilities.
President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, members of the national assembly, and other party leaders graced the convention.
FULL LIST OF APC NWC
• National chairman — Nentawe Yilwatda
• Deputy national chairman (north) — Ali Bukar Dalori
• Deputy national chairman (south) — Benjamin Obi Nwoye
• National secretary — Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru
• Deputy national secretary — AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana
• National legal adviser — Murtala Aliyu Kankia
• National treasurer — Uguru Mathew Ofoke
• National financial secretary — Haruna Ginsau
• National organising secretary — Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu
• National welfare secretary — Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa
• National publicity secretary — Felix Morka
• National auditor — Abubakar Maikafi
National women leader — Mary A. Idele
• National youth leader — Dayo Israel
• National leader (persons with disabilities) — Durotolu Oyebode Bankole
• Deputy national financial secretary — Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo
• Deputy national organising secretary — Emeka Okafor
• Deputy national women leader — Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim
• Deputy national publicity secretary — Meseko Durosinmi Josiah
• Deputy national welfare secretary — Christopher Michael Akpan
• Deputy national auditor — Olugbenga Olayemi
• Deputy national legal adviser — Ibrahim Salawu
• Deputy national treasurer — Ben Akak
• Deputy national youth leader — Jamaludeen Kabiru
• National ex-officio (north-central) — Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi
• National ex-officio (north-east) — Adamu Jallah
• National ex-officio (north-west) — Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf
• National ex-officio (south-east) — Ikechukwu Umeh
• National ex-officio (south-south) — Francis Kolokolo.
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