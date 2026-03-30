Politics
Tinubu, Visionary, Audacious Leader, Akpabio Eulogizes President @ 74
Sen. Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described President Tinubu as an audacious and visionary leader with the midas touch to reset Nigeria.
“On behalf of my family, the wonderful people of Akwa Ibom North West, the Senate and indeed the 10th National Assembly, I wish to heartily rejoice and dutifully felicitate the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the occasion of his 74th birthday.
“Your Excellency, it is a thing of joy to see you reach this age in good health in mind and in body.
“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you with good health, the desired strength and wisdom to effectively navigate and deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians.
“Mr. President, I must admit that you are an audacious and visionary leader, whose quest to set the nation on a transformational pedestal is never in doubt.
“Your leadership, vision, and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring. As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious.
“You have demonstrated astute leadership, advocating for democratic values and bold economic reforms. Although the reforms came at a cost, there is certainly light at the end of the tunnel as they have already started yielding dividends.
“At the National Assembly, we will continue to collaborate with and complement your efforts to bequeath an organic and indelible legacies for the future generations.
“Congratulations, Your Excellency and may God bless your new age”, he wrote.
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Politics
APC Unveils New NWC At National Convention
Delegates at the convention, held at the Eagle Square, also produced a new national working committee (NWC) through a consensus arrangement endorsed by stakeholders.
Dr Ben Nwoye was named deputy national chairman (south), replacing Mr Emma Eneukwu, following consultations within the party.
Sources within the party said the decision was influenced by zoning considerations and consultations among party leaders, with Mr Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, playing a significant role in ensuring Dr Nwoye’s inclusion.
In his acceptance speech, Prof. Yilwatda said his re-election was a call to greater service and pledged commitment to unity within the ruling party.
“We are ready to serve, ready to lead, and we are ready to build the party, together with the nation,” he said.
He added that the new leadership would not “fail or falter” in carrying out its responsibilities.
President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, governors, members of the national assembly, and other party leaders graced the convention.
FULL LIST OF APC NWC
• National chairman — Nentawe Yilwatda
• Deputy national chairman (north) — Ali Bukar Dalori
• Deputy national chairman (south) — Benjamin Obi Nwoye
• National secretary — Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru
• Deputy national secretary — AbdulKarim Abubakar Kana
• National legal adviser — Murtala Aliyu Kankia
• National treasurer — Uguru Mathew Ofoke
• National financial secretary — Haruna Ginsau
• National organising secretary — Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu
• National welfare secretary — Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa
• National publicity secretary — Felix Morka
• National auditor — Abubakar Maikafi
National women leader — Mary A. Idele
• National youth leader — Dayo Israel
• National leader (persons with disabilities) — Durotolu Oyebode Bankole
• Deputy national financial secretary — Hammam Adamu Ali Kumo
• Deputy national organising secretary — Emeka Okafor
• Deputy national women leader — Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim
• Deputy national publicity secretary — Meseko Durosinmi Josiah
• Deputy national welfare secretary — Christopher Michael Akpan
• Deputy national auditor — Olugbenga Olayemi
• Deputy national legal adviser — Ibrahim Salawu
• Deputy national treasurer — Ben Akak
• Deputy national youth leader — Jamaludeen Kabiru
• National ex-officio (north-central) — Opawoye Oluwatoyin Bunmi
• National ex-officio (north-east) — Adamu Jallah
• National ex-officio (north-west) — Kano Muhammed Jamu Yusuf
• National ex-officio (south-east) — Ikechukwu Umeh
• National ex-officio (south-south) — Francis Kolokolo.
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