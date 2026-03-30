Abure-led LP Faction Loses Again At Bayelsa Court

A Bayelsa State Hi?g?h Co?urt sitting in Yen?agoa has dism?issed a su?it? instit?uted buy the Bayelsa State state chairman of the Labour Party (LP) aligned? with the Julius Abure faction, Mr Eneyi Zidiugha, who soug?ht to challenge the dissolution of the state executive committee by the party’s interim natio?nal leadership un?der Sen. Nenadi U?sman.

In a decisive ruling, the court held that th?e application lacked both? m?erit and j?urisd?iction,? effectiv?ely s?hutting down the? legal challenge mo?u?nted by? t?he Abure-backed state ex?ecutives.

T?he judgement mar?k?s a critical turning point in? the pro?tract?ed leadership t?us?sl?e that has rocked the LP in recent times.?

The court’s decision follows the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered on April 4, 20?25, which remo?ved Barr Abure from office an?d declared his tenure a?s National C?h?a?i?rman expired.

Th?at rul?i?ng? had a?lready alt?ere?d the le?adership structure within the party, paving the way for t?he e?merg?ence of a? new national executive framework and also the interim leadership o?f th?e Par?ty in Bayelsa State led by Dr. Zuonaki Ongodiebi.

In reaffirm?ing the current leaders?hip, the Bayelsa State high court observed that the national executives under Sen. Usman stand on the? side of legality, truth, and the broader intere?st of party stability and integrity.

The dis?missal? of the suit further r?ein?forces the legitimacy of the decisions taken by the current leadership, including th?e dissolution of? state executive committees perceived to be loyal to the forme?r chairman.

Th?is latest judicial pronouncement significantly strengthens the p?os?ition of the Sen. Usman-le?d leadership and w?ea?k?ens any remaining claims by the faction loyal to Barr Abu?re.

It also signals a consolidation of authority within the party’s national structure as legal avenues to contest the leadership changes continue to narrow.

With this ruling, the Labour Party appears to be edging closer to resolving its internal crisis as successive court decisions increasingly validate the current leadership and its actions aimed at repositioning the party.

David Mark’s Daughter Joins Pro-Tinubu Campaign Group

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Blessing Onuh, has formally aligned with the re-election campaign of President Bola Tinubu, taking up a key role in a pro-administration advocacy group.

Hon. Onuh, who represents Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State, was appointed National Woman Leader of the Take Action Campaign Organisation (TACO), a group promoting the second-term bid of the president.

Her appointment was announced by the Director-General of the organisation, Hon. Tony Nwulu, during a brief ceremony in Abuja, where she was presented with her letter of appointment.

Speaking after the announcement, Hon. Onuh pledged to mobilise support for President Tinubu’s re-election and to advance the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing readiness to work towards what she described as the consolidation of ongoing reforms.

The development has, however, drawn attention within political circles due to her family background. She is the daughter of former Senate President, David Mark, a prominent opposition figure and current National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Sen. Mark, who served as Senate President between 2007 and 2015 and later represented Benue South in the Senate, is a leading figure in the opposition coalition positioning itself to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The ADC-led coalition includes notable political heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, both of whom are key actors in efforts to build a united opposition front.

While there has been no official reaction from Sen. Mark, his daughter’s open support for a pro-Tinubu campaign platform suggests a possible divergence in political alignment within the family.

The Take Action Campaign Organisation describes itself as a citizen-driven platform aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration and sensitising Nigerians on its policies and reforms.