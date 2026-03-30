RSG Reiterates Commitment To Youth Dev

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of youths across the State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, gave the assurance while playing host to the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Moses Oleghe in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Juliana Masi, last Thursday.

The SSG, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), described the NYSC as a formidable scheme for mentoring and molding youths to become the leaders of tomorrow, and assured them of the continuous support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

During the visit, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Moses Oleghe, highlighted a range of ongoing projects of the NYSC that are sponsored by the State Government.

These projects include the regular payment of NYSC members allowance, provision of vehicle for the zonal office, construction of new NYSC Secretariat, construction of new hostels at the permanent orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam Tai, amongst others.