Shettima, First Lady Hail Tinubu At 74, Applaud Economic Reform

Vice President Kashim Shettima has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday.

Shettima, in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, yesterday, said working alongside President Tinubu has been “a masterclass in decisive governance and principled leadership.

“As you turn 74 today, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a leader whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to reposition our nation on the path of sustainable prosperity.

“This past year has witnessed remarkable economic milestones under your purposeful leadership.

“Our nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth has accelerated beyond projections, inflation trends showed sustained decline, and foreign direct investment has surged to levels unseen in years,” he said.

Shettima said Tinubu’s resolute focus on infrastructure development was creating the arteries of commerce that would power Nigeria’s prosperity for generations to come.

“Beyond policy and economics, what distinguishes your leadership is an uncommon fortitude, the willingness to make difficult choices today for a better tomorrow.

“History will record that you chose the path of reform to avert the comfort of populism.

“Your capacity to balance empathy with firmness, vision with pragmatism, continues to inspire those of us privileged to serve with you.

“As you mark this special day, my prayer is that Almighty Allah grant you robust health, renewed vigour, and continued wisdom to complete the vital work of national transformation you have begun.

“Happy 74th birthday, your excellency, with profound respect and unwavering loyalty,” Shettima said.

In the same vein, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has hailed her husband on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

The First Lady, in a heartfelt tribute to President Tinubu yesterday, declared, “I love you and I am so proud of you.”