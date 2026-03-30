Kaladokubo Challenges Ordu’s Inauguration As Rivers CAN Chairman

Amid protest, the Bishop of Diocese of Evo, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu, has been inaugurated as the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rivers State chapter.

Rev. Ordu was elected last Tuesday by members of CAN, following the alleged retirement of Archbishop D.B. Kaladokubo as Bishop of The African Church, Rivers State.

Ordu’s inauguration has, however, sparked protest.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Bishop Kaladokubo described Ordu’s inauguration as null and void, saying his own tenure as CAN chairman has not ended.

Kaladokubo further dismissed the claims that he has retired as the Bishop of The African Church, Rivers State chapter, stressing that no member of CAN has been served with his retirement letter.

“I have decided to come to the press because of what transpired some few days ago. The real information is this, I was elected and sworn in as CAN chairman, the processes are there.

“But the new chairman they brought in is purportedly elected.

“I was elected and sworn in, so Ordu who is parading himself is not CAN chairman, he did not follow due process.

“They raised allegations that I’m retired, there is no letter before CAN. We have been asking who is the complainant? Has any body complained to CAN that CAN chairman tenure is over, that CAN chairman is retired?

He also denied calling any meeting, explaining that he was deceived into attending a meeting and was forced to call for the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

In his words “the heads of families, by constitution, have no right to call for a meeting, they deceived me into attending their meeting and I was forced to call for a SEC meeting.”

Kaladokubo also alleged intimidations and harassment, stressing that his life is under threat.

However, reacting to the allegations, Senior Special Adviser to the newly elected CAN chairman on Media and Publicity, Archbishop Emmanuel Ogu, said Archbishop D.B. Kaladokubo actually retired as Bishop of the African Church, Rivers State.

Ogu said that Archbishop Kaladokubo, having retired, ceases to be the chairman of the association.

“Archbishop Kaladokubo was elected like others and for the position of the chairman, the constitution says the person must be the head of his denomination to equal status of a diocesan bishop or the General Overseer or state overseer, he must be the head,” he said

According to him, Kaladokubo was the head of the African Church when he was elected along side others

“By 2024, the church gave him retirement and now gave him another appointment to serve in the office of the primate probono,” Ogu explained.

He alleged that Kaladokubo hid the retirement letter until last year when the association discovered that one Bishop I I Benson from Akwa Ibom State has been posted since 2024 to replace Archbishop Kaladokubo as head of the African Church in Rivers State.

“But Kaladokubo hid all the documents of this retirement since 26th June, 2024,” he alleged.

Ogu further alleged that when it was confirmed that Archbishop Kaladokubo has actually retired as head of the African Church in the State, Rt. Rev. Ordu was then invited to take over since both of them are from the same CAN family of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN)

He denied that Kaladokubo was forced out and that there is any threat to his life.

Ogu also denied that the CAN office was invaded with thugs as alleged by Kaladokubo.

By: John Bibor