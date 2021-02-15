Nation
Buhari’s Double Standards Responsible For Insecurity, HURIWA Claims
The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the inter-ethnic clashes in the country.
HURIWA said Buhari’s double standards are causing the crisis.
The group said Buhari has maintained the practice of always insisting on: “picking Hausa/Fulani Moslems to head security architectures of significance just as the rights advocacy group said it was incomprehensible that a tribe like the Igbo speaking nationality of South-East of Nigeria has never had a service chief of any of the armed security forces since the assumption of office of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015”.
HURIWA spoke, yesterday, against the backdrop of the Hausa versus Yoruba Inter-ethnic conflict in Ibadan just as the group said Buhari has created the perception that, “members of his Hausa/Fulani ethnicity can never be prosecuted for the offences of alleged invasions and destruction of farms and the slaughter of citizens, majority of whom are Christians”.
It said that the police has also: “exacerbated the conflicts between different ethnicities because the Nigerian Police Force has been ethnicised by President Muhammadu Buhari to appear more like a Hausa/Fulani brigade than a national police force with the dominance of Moslems of Hausa/Fulani ethnic stock being favoured in all the top flight promotions ever carried out under President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015 with the South-East of Nigeria always kept in the fringes.
“When you make your administration appear like a village meeting of Hausa/Fulani and only promote your people in the security forces, you are only stoking up the embers of Ethnic and Religious hatred and conflicts like the type that flared up sadly in the biggest city in West Africa- Ibadan, Oyo State, South-West of Nigeria”.
The group said the failure of the present administration to prosecute armed herdsmen responsible for the massive destructions of parts of Benue, Southern Kaduna, Plateau and Enugu states, including the spate of killings and kidnapping in such places like Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna, masterminded by mostly armed herdsmen is the fundamental cause of organised chasms and divisiveness dovetailing into conflagration and bloody conflicts such as the fight between traders of Hausa/Yoruba ethnicities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
HURIWA urged members of all ethnic groups to live in harmony.
According to a statement by the National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA called on the government to stop Commissioners of Police and military commanders from showing open partiality and double standards whenever there are issues of alleged invasions of farmland as was recorded in Oyo and Abia states in which the, “Police commissioners took sides with the suspected herdsmen who were accused of destroying farms of communities in the two states.
“Unless there is equality and equity in the enforcement of the laws, there will continue to be conflicts between the people who feel alienated and the favoured tribal and religious group that enjoy presidential cover and one sided protection of armed security services in Nigeria”.
HURIWA has also supported the implementation of restructuring of Nigeria.
Buhari Promoted Disunity Through Lopsided Appointments —CDHR
The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights says the rise in ethnic nationalism can be traced to the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari, and his lopsided appointments.
This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the CDHR, yesterday.
According to the communiqué signed by the National President of the CDHR, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, the NEC exhaustively deliberated on two major issues: ‘the state of the CDHR and the state of the nation’.
The communiqué read in part, “Again, to the CDHR, the primary culprit is the failure of the Buhari government whose six-year tenure has so far promoted want and deprivation across board for the teeming masses of Nigeria on the one hand, and wealth accumulation for a few, on the other hand.
“Buhari has through appointment and body language encouraged the thinking that his tenure in office is to promote the ethnic hegemony of the Fulani stock; some hawks amongst whom who now openly talk of the consummation of the Uthman Dan Fodio Jihad of conquering the entirety of the landmass called Nigeria.
“President Buhari, being an owner of herds of cattle himself, obviously cannot rise above his entanglement in conflict of interest in the Herdsmen/Farmers faceoff. We are not surprised that after the rejection of his Ruga proposal, he has retreated into subterfuge in shadowy manoeuvres.”
The CDHR said there was a need for the government to find out how expensive AK-47 rifles end up in the hands of poor herdsmen.
It said it was possible that it was the owners of the cattle that were supplying the pastoralists with weapons.
The statement further read, “Nigerian People from all parts of the country also need to see these issues through this prism. Given that the average Fulani herdsman cannot afford an AK-47 rifle, it should be clear that it is this cow owing clique that is arming the herdsmen as part of their strategy to enforce their will, to get other Nigerians to be responsible for their business expenses.”
As regards the arrest of #OccupyLekki protesters on Saturday, the CDHR said every Nigerian had the right to protest.
It, therefore, called for the immediate release of all detained persons.
NIPC Tracks $16.74bn Investment In 2020
The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reported that $16.74billion was tracked as investment announcements for the year 2020.
From its investment intelligence newsletter, this amount is 44 per cent less than the value tracked in 2019 which stood at $29.91billion.
The report said the drop in value could be attributed to the economic impact brought about by Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted not only Nigerian economy but global value chains and capital flows.
A similar downward trend is expected for actual investments recorded in Nigeria and globally.
In its Intelligence Newsletter, NIPC stated that it tracked a total of 63 projects across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory during the year.
Twenty-four of the projects were planned for Lagos State, followed by Kaduna and Ekiti states with five projects each.
In terms of value, the top five states are: Rivers State with $6billion; Kaduna State with $2.8billion; Kogi State with $1billion; Lagos State with $0.89billion; and Ogun State with $0.08billion.
The data further showed that the manufacturing sector had the highest number of projects (10) as well as the highest value, which stood at $8.4billion (50%).
Transportation and storage had (28%), information and communication had (11%), mining and quarrying had (6%), while finance and insurance (3%) made up the top five sectors for the year.
Singapore accounted for 36% of the projects announcements tracked during the period.
Other major sources were China (22%); United States of America (15%); South Africa (10%); United Kingdom (9%) and domestic investors (8%).
This report is inexhaustive on all investment announcements in Nigeria during the period.
Nevertheless, it gives a sense of investors’ interest in the Nigerian economy for planning, decision making and policy design across board.
