Nation
Supreme Court Didn’t Grant ASUSS Registration -NUT
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has denied that the Supreme Court in its judgement of January 15, 2021, granted secondary school teachers operating under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), power to operate as a trade union.
The apex court’s judgement which was the result of a legal suit between NUC and ASUSS, according to the former, had made clear pronouncement that ASUSS was not registrable as a trade union.
It would be recalled that a group of some secondary school teachers, led by one Mr. Samuel Omaji, had claimed to have obtained the court’s judgment to unionize secondary school teachers in the country.
Addressing the media at its national headquarters, Abuja, yesterday, NUT insisted that contrary to the claim of ASUSS that it was granted registration, Supreme Court never granted such order.
Reading the text of the briefing, titled: ”NUT vs ASUSS: Putting the Record Straight”, President of NUT, Dr. Nasir Idris, through his representative and Deputy National President of NUT, Kelvin Nwankwo, said the claim of ASUSS was not only strange but also unfounded.
“The national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) unequivocally lay bare and throw light on the deliberate mischief, misinterpretation and falsehood being circulated on various print and electronic media and blog platforms: that the Supreme Court on the 15th January, 2021 delivered judgment granting secondary school teachers a new trade union known as Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS); which is rather strange and unfounded.
“May we promptly state that ASUSS is not registrable as a trade union,” NUT said.
NUT explained that, “To the best of our knowledge, the subject matter on appeal is ASUSS vs NUT, which was before the Supreme Court bothering on the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to grant the restraining order sought by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) against the Minister of Labour and Productivity to unilaterally register a trade union contrary to the provisions of Ss. 3(2), 5 (4) of the Trade Union Act CAP. T14 LFN 2004.”
The text read further, “The contest of the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to hear the Suit of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) vs Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) was upheld by the Federal High Court Abuja, which was appealed by the ASUSS to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, respectively.
“The learned Lords of the Supreme Court per His Lordship Chima Centus Nweze, JSC in his lead Judgment held: ‘Under the doctrine of stare decisis, we are bound by these decisions. It follows therefore, that in the instant case, where His Lordship E. Ekanem, JCA, who did not participate in the hearing of the appeal, rendered a judgment thereon, the lower court, in so far as the panel that delivered the judgment was different from the panel that heard the appeal, was incompetent.
“The appeal is therefore allowed. The judgment delivered on 9/6/2014 is a nullity and must be and is hereby set aside. Appeal No. CA/A/256/09 shall be remitted to the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to be heard by a different panel of that court.”
According to NUT, “The group of secondary school teachers led by Mr. Samuel Omaji making a hollow, deceptive and false claim to have obtained judgment to unionize secondary school teachers is reckless, complete falsehood and extraneous to the decisions of the Supreme Court, as well as and other relevant Labour Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The NUT said the Federal Ministry of Labour had confirmed to it through correspondences that ASUSS was not registrable hence its position.
“A trade union or association which has not been finally registered and certificated by the Registrar of Trade Union even though it might have concluded most of the process required to obtain registration hold no claim of being a union,” NUT insisted.
“With this provision of the Trade Union Act, we call on all teachers of secondary schools in Nigeria to disregard the baseless claim by ASUSS as no such matter of membership of Secondary School Teachers was before the Supreme Court and the Status of NUT in unionizing teachers of primary and secondary schools remains sacrosanct and backed by the Jurisdictional Scope of trade unions as contained in the Trade Union Act CAP T.14 LFN 2004 cited above,” it advised.
Noting that it would clock 90 years of trade union practice by July, 2021, the NUT said, “The leaders in the spirit of leadership have been mutually rotating her apex leadership’s position between the secondary and primary schools teachers.
“This notwithstanding, record has it that out of 15 presidents of our great union, only two had been selected from the primary school arm, while the others were drawn from secondary schools arm.
“The NUT is enjoying a robust spirit of comradeship where we peruse the welfare of our members and better conditions of service, but not which arm of the teaching industry do you belong.
“The NUT has no founder and no joiner, we have one teaching profession to build and protect little wonder in 1993 and teachers in Nigeria embarked on a nationwide protracted strike to press home the establishment of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), to regulate our noble teaching profession for all the Nigerian teachers,” it said.
The text further read, “The great NUT for over a decade had achieved the 27.5% Teachers Peculiar Allowances for teachers in Nigeria, which the teachers of Nigeria have been enjoying, including the so-called members of ASUSS, who have continued to reap where they did not sow.
“So far, the NUT is contemplating putting to a stop the parasitic roles of the so called ASUSS, who continue to enjoy the negotiated benefits of the NUT even when they endlessly sabotage our efforts in achieving them, what a paradox?
“The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) will by no means be distracted from her several pursuits of the actualization of all the welfare needs of our members in the primary and secondary schools in Nigeria namely: 65 years retirement or 40 years of service age for teachers, Teachers Professional Salary Structure, Rural Posting Allowances, Subject Special Allowances, National Housing Scheme for teachers, etc in addition to the Annual Presidential Teachers Award that has formed part of annual World Teachers Day program,” it said.
“We urge all well-meaning teachers of secondary schools in Nigeria to remain law abiding and cooperate with the NUT for the prosperity of the teaching profession, education in Nigeria and the current provision of the Trade Union Act and Labour Laws.
“Therefore, we urge all well-meaning diligent and hardworking secondary school teachers, not to fall prey to the media stunts and ill-fated propaganda employed by the drowning leaders of the self-acclaimed ASUSS aimed at deceiving unsuspecting secondary school teachers, into believing that ASUSS is competent to unionize Secondary School teachers when they are not.
“We shall not fail in our obligations of keeping our dear and well-meaning teachers abreast of further development, as we proceed with the litigation.
“The matter is far from being over, as it remains subjudice. No matter how fast and far that the falsehood of ASUSS might have gone, the truth must catch up with it. The facts and the laws of our land are on the side of our great union the NUT”.
Nation
NASS Okays N11bn 2020 Capital Budget For Police Trust Fund
A joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, approved N11billion for the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, who chaired the joint committee, announced the approval.
He hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund.
According to him, this was the first capital budget of the fund.
Fika assured of intensive oversight of the fund by the joint committee to ensure proper implementation.
“Sometimes in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Police Trust Fund bill into law and since then subsequently the Board was inaugurated.
“And for about 10 months now they have not started properly. So, this is the first budget they brought following the approval of the National Assembly to extend the capital aspect of the budget.
“So, the same thing applies to the Police Trust Fund, we are approving only the capital aspect of the budget up to 31st of March, 2021 when we are expecting the 2021 estimate of the Trust Fund to come before both chambers of the National Assembly.
“You may recall that the source of funding of the Trust Fund is 0.5% of the revenue accruable to the Federation Account and other levies from companies doing business in Nigeria, that’s the source of the fund, so it’s not the statutory allocation, it’s a deduction from the revenue”, he said.
Also speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC-Gombe), urged the management team of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to make proper use of the budget.
“My expectation from the trust fund is to enhance the quality of the police by observing the global best practices. All over the world government alone cannot fund the police you need the private sector.
“You need the other components of the country to come together to provide security for the citizens, it’s good and kudos should be given to the government of the day.
“Our prayer is those that are saddled with the responsibility to man the resources should be God-fearing, should be balanced, and ensure that our police are well-trained, well-equipped. They should have training and retraining so that they will be in tandem with their sister-agencies outside the country.”
In his earlier address, Executive Secretary Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, assured that the board would prioritize police equipment, training, and the retraining of the Nigerian Police personnel.
“Out N11billion budget estimates captured all the core mandates of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, which is training and retraining of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force; provision of the state of the art equipment, that is the latest equipment and for enhancement of skills of the Nigerian Police Force as well as to improve the general welfare of the Force.
“As I have said earlier, the police trust fund is envisioned to be well-equipped, well-funded, highly motivated, that is why we want to ensure that we have the best police officers in our country in line with international global standard”, he said.
Nation
Audit Query: Reps Kick As NNPC, Others Shun Summons
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, strongly criticised the failure by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, and heads of the corporation’s subsidiaries to appear before it.
The committee decried that it was the tenth time the officials would write to defer their appearance at its investigative hearing on the audit queries issued against them by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, including unaccounted proceed of oil sales amounting to about N3.9trillion.
Those with queries against them are the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, NNPC Retail Limited, National Petroleum Investment & Management Services, National Petroleum Exchange, Nigerian Gas Company, NNPC Pension Limited, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, and the Port Harcourt Refining Company.
Others are Duke Oil Company Inc., West Africa Gas Limited, Nidas Marine Limited, Hyson (Nigeria) Limited, National Engineering and Technical Company, and Integrated Data Service Limited.
One of the queries by the OAUGF is alleging under remittance of revenue from domestic crude oil sales totalling N3.878trillion.
The OAUGF had issued another query against the NNPC bothering on the non-collection of miscellaneous gas receipts for some months in 2015, asking the corporation to refund N450billion to the Federation Account; another refund of N1.8trillion as well as unpaid gas revenue without details worth $198,919,212.27 (N37,189,084,819.19).
Kyari is particularly expected to respond to the audit query on “payment through Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account $30,963,894.01 (N16,099,887,119.77) as well as misapplication of Joint Venture Cash Calls for other purpose, $292,094,405.82 and N2,474,295,000.
Beneficiaries from the Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account, namely Century Energy Service Ltd, United Refining Rachmann, Union Petroleum Service, Ocean Bed Trading Ltd, Ice Energy & Petroleum, Mangrove Pet. Supplies & Logistic, and Unicorp Trading Ltd are expected to also appear before the committee.
The committee is also probing into the alleged illegal withdrawals from the account of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited totalling $20.3billion and the utilisation of the funds from inception to date.
However, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr K. A Obateru, in a letter to Chairman of the committee, Hon Wole Oke, with Reference Number GGM/GPAD/08 and February 10, 2020 (sic), said the GMD of NNPC would not appear before the lawmakers, yesterday.
Oke said, “NNPC has written us again for the tenth time to seek deferment and ask for another date.”
Nation
Soyinka Tackles Police Over Stance On Cattle, Herdsmen’s Trespass
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said the Ogun State Police Command ‘lied’ that herdsmen did not trespass on his unfenced compound with their cattle.
Soyinka spoke, yesterday, on an Arise TV programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that herdsmen trespassed on the compound of the respected academic with their cattle despite repeated warnings.
The trespassing herdsmen were later arrested by the police but the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the cows did not enter the compound of the Nobel Laureate.
“I also learnt that our highly revered Nobel Laureate even saw the cows heading towards the direction of his compound and of course directed that they should be chased away and they were chased away,” Ajogun had said.
But reacting, yesterday, Soyinka said the herdsmen and their cattle trespassed on his property but were driven while the police were subsequently called upon to take over.
He said, “The police need to be educated when it comes to the invasion of homes, we are not talking just about the physical building but the home and the grounds. No cattle people attacked me, that is the fact. I am here physically, I have no injury, that never happened but my home was invaded by cattle.
“Why should the police go to such length as to suggest that I have nothing to do than to go accosting cattle on the road? What’s my business with cattle on the road? We drove them out of my property with my groundsman. In fact, they began the expulsion process. So, I joined them in herding the cattle out of my premises.
“After that, once they were out of my property, that was when I arrested the cows. Why did I arrest them? On exiting my property just outside by the gate, I beckoned to the herder. I said, ‘Come over here, haven’t given you a warning before?’ He turned around and proceeded walking along and then I walked towards him. So, he left into the bush and disappeared.
“His assistant also disappeared. We were left with the cattle. I stopped the cattle by the roadside, called one of my groundsmen to stand there with me, and I sent for the police to come and take over. That is a very simple, ordinary, commonsensical proceeding”, he added.
