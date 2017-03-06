Group Dismisses Allegations Against Obiano

The Obiano Support Group has dismissed the allegation of constitutional breach against Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State by the state chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

The Chairman of the group, Chief Jude Emecheta, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Awka last Thursday.

IPAC had on February 24, issued a five-day ultimatum to the House of Assembly to commence investigation of Obiano for alleged constitutional breaches.

Some of the breaches include non-conduct of council polls, alleged plan to appoint caretaker committees for local governments.

He argued that, IPAC did not have the locus-standi to issue such orders or threat as it was not a political party.

He accused IPAC of working with wrong information passed on to it by a faction of one of the political parties in Anambra State.

The APGA stalwart described as false, allegations that Obiano was planning to appoint transition committees at the councils. Emecheta urged members of IPAC to go back to their various parties and work toward the November governorship election in the state rather than trying to cause confusion in the State.

“The allegation by IPAC against Obiano is frivolous, unfounded and unfortunate; they are at best ‘busybodies’ seeking recognition.