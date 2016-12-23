Recognising More Chieftaincy Stools In Rivers

Traditional rulers are no

longer just the custodians of the people’s customs and tradition but are bestowed with the assignment as Chief Security Officers of their respective communities. They promote, maintain peace and unity in their areas and, of course, seen as instruments of peace. Our communities need more hands to aid the state governors in the fight against crime and insecurity, hence the need to establish more traditional stools.

It is on this basis that several calls have been made towards giving the traditional institution of this country a constitutional backing. Recently, a frontline traditional ruler in Bayelsa State, King Okpoitari Diongoli, stressed the need for the Federal Government to strengthen the traditional institution through the instrument of the Nigerian constitution.

Delivering a paper titled “The role of traditional rulers in maintaining peace and security in the communities,” at a capacity building workshop organised by the Paramount Rulers Integral (PIR) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Okpoitari said that traditional rulers would be more effective if specific roles are ascribed to them as symbols of authority and spiritual heads of their domains by the nation’s constitution.

Okpoitari, a professional journalist and Paramount Ruler of Okpokuma Kingdom in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, further noted that traditional rulers as number one citizens of their Kingdoms, have a responsibility to maintain peace and security in their areas.

In the same vein, the Acting Paramount Ruler of Rumuadaolu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Franklin Amadi, recently called on the state governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to recognise more traditional stools in the state in order to enable them benefit from the system. Chatting with newsmen in his palace at Rumuadaolu, Eze Amadi said the governor could recognise and upgrade more chieftaincy stools in some LGAs that have few to make them feel the government’s presence, stressing the need to pay urgent attention to the upgrading and recognition of the Rumuadaolu stool due to its sensitive geographical location in the state.

Indeed, this call for the recognition and upgrading of more chieftaincy stools in Rivers State is quite in order considering the fact that so many of the requests are before the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs yearning for the governor’s attention. Infact, there are more stools begging for recognition/upgrade as there are tasking duties for the traditional rulers to execute in their various areas. They need to be empowered to carry out such assignment.

Encouraging them will place them on the right frame of mind to achieve more success and contribute to the peace and unity of the entire society. If they remain stagnant as rulers, they and their subjects will not grow. It is also important to point out that some chieftaincy stools in the state have existed for many decades without recognition even as the incumbents have made concerted efforts to no avail.

A check on the records of the ministry would show that many communities or LGAs do not have equitable share of the chieftaincy classifications. I am aware that many stools in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Port Harcourt, Degema, Obio/Akpor, Etche, Ahoada, Bonny, Okrika and other local government areas are in need of recognition and upgrade.

For instance, stools such as the Isoma Oriagha and the Iyasara of Ogbaland which are as old as the history of traditional governance in Ogbaland are yet to be accorded recognition while those junior to them are recognised and upgraded. Their matters, among others, have been lying helplessly in the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs. It will be more equitable if each community like Okrika, Omoku, Eleme, and so on, will have one first class, second class and third class with its paramount head, to allow for equal representation in the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers’ meeting.

The present administration has recognized a number of unrecognised chieftaincy stools sent to the ministry, so it is expected that more should be looked into as a matter of urgency. While it is hoped that the governor as a listening leader will do something in this regard, it is also important to call on communities to ensure that their chiefs to be presented are thoroughly scrutinised before pushing them for coronation and recognition.

Every community has a reservoir of very qualified people or candidates for chieftaincy positions but this set of persons are not looked for because of sentiment, monetary inducement and political interests. They are known as natural rulers and not political leaders, so chiefs should not be involved in partisan politicians.

Any traditional ruler who can’t dispense justice in the course of ruling his subjects should be made to resign or be dethroned. The present-day realities require sincerity of purpose and character from traditional rulers. Poverty, lack of respect for traditional rulers by authorities and the subjects, poor institutional framework, ruling from exile or by proxy, among others are factors affecting the effective performance of traditional rulers. This is the time when traditional rulers require respect and courage in the discharge of their royal responsibilities. This is where it has become pertinent to define their roles constitutionally.

Traditional rulers are expected to educate and enlighten their people on policies and programmes of government and to interface between their kingdoms and the authorities. It is not the right of a governor to appoint a traditional ruler for a community but the people of the community to choose who should rule them and present same to the governor for recognition.

Our royal fathers must operate a transparent and accountable system as well as revive the customs and traditions of their communities “while those not helpful to the current realities can be done away with.” They must make sure that justice is done without fear of intimidation or favour, because in discharging their responsibilities, they may be threatened by their desperate subjects. As the people’s anointed in customs and traditions, traditional rulers should be respected as they too must respect themselves.

Being senior citizens and fathers of our various communities, any governor or those in positions of power and finance should ensure the enhancement of their welfare and provision of security to enable them perform better. No traditional ruler should be imposed on the people, while the royal fathers should endeavour to uphold the dignity of the customs and traditions of their areas at all times and support government in maintaining peace.

Shedie Okpara