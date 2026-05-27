Opinion
At 59, Rivers’ Agropotential Lost?
Quote: “No society can sustainably prosper when it neglects the sector that feeds its people, creates jobs, powers industries, and secures its future.”
As Rivers State marks 59 years of its creation, there is every reason to celebrate its achievements in politics, infrastructure, commerce, education, and human capital development. Yet, amid the celebrations, one critical question demands attention: what has become of agriculture, once a major pillar of the state’s economy? Before crude oil became dominant, farming, fishing, and livestock production sustained livelihoods across communities such as Etche, Ikwerre, Ahoada, Ogba, Abua, Kalabari, Andoni, Opobo, Khana, Gokana, and Tai. Families depended on proceeds from cassava, yam, cocoyam, maize, vegetables, oil palm, fish, and other agricultural products to fund education, support households, and drive local commerce. Recognising agriculture’s importance, successive governments introduced programmes aimed at increasing food production and modernising farming.
Investments were made in extension services, fish farming schemes, livestock development, youth empowerment initiatives, and farm settlements. One notable intervention was the Songhai Farms project in Bunu-Tai, established to train young people in modern integrated farming and agribusiness. Governments also distributed improved seedlings, fertilisers, fishing equipment, and supported cooperative societies to encourage productivity and value addition. Despite these efforts, the outcomes have largely fallen short of expectations. Many projects suffered from inadequate funding, poor implementation, or policy discontinuity. Programmes launched by one administration were often abandoned by another, resulting in wasted resources and unrealised goals. At the same time, the dominance of oil revenue reduced interest in agriculture.
As opportunities expanded in the oil and gas sector, many young people abandoned farming, which gradually became associated with hardship and poverty rather than prosperity. Environmental challenges further weakened the sector. Oil spills, gas flaring, flooding, erosion, and pollution have damaged farmlands, rivers, and creeks across the state. Communities that once relied heavily on farming and fishing have seen productivity decline due to ecological degradation. These challenges continue to discourage investment and limit agricultural growth. Today, Rivers State faces a troubling paradox. Despite its vast arable land, abundant water resources, favourable climate, and large consumer market, it relies heavily on food supplies from other parts of Nigeria. Tomatoes, rice, vegetables, fish, and poultry products consumed in local markets are often transported from distant states. This dependence exposes the state to rising transportation costs, inflation, supply disruptions, and food insecurity.
Whenever insecurity, flooding, or fuel price increases affect transportation networks, food prices in Rivers State rise sharply, placing additional pressure on households. These realities highlight the urgent need for an agricultural renaissance. At 59, Rivers State must relaunch agriculture not as a political slogan but as a strategic economic priority. Such a relaunch should begin with a comprehensive agricultural master plan that transcends political administrations. Agriculture requires consistency and long-term commitment, since farmers invest over seasons rather than election cycles. Youth participation must be central to this new vision. Modern agriculture is increasingly driven by technology, mechanisation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Greenhouse farming, aquaculture, poultry production, food processing, hydroponics, and agritech solutions have transformed agriculture into a profitable business globally.
Rivers State can establish agricultural incubation centres where young people receive training, access to land, start-up support, and mentorship, thereby creating a new generation of agripreneurs while tackling unemployment. Access to affordable finance is equally important. Many farmers struggle to secure credit because of stringent lending conditions. Government can partner with financial institutions to create specialised agricultural financing schemes offering low-interest loans and flexible repayment options. Strengthening cooperatives would also improve farmers’ access to resources, markets, and modern inputs. Infrastructure development remains critical. Good road networks linking rural communities to urban markets would reduce transportation costs and post-harvest losses. Investments in storage facilities, cold rooms, processing centres, and rural electrification would improve productivity and profitability.
Particular attention should be given to aquaculture. With its extensive rivers, creeks, wetlands, and coastline, Rivers State has enormous potential to become a major fish-producing hub, creating jobs and reducing dependence on imports. The oil palm subsector also presents significant opportunities. Before the oil boom, the Niger Delta was renowned for palm oil production. Revitalising plantations and supporting smallholder farmers can stimulate agro-industrial development, increase export earnings, and strengthen rural economies. Beyond economic gains, agricultural revitalisation offers important social benefits. Increased food production can lower food prices and improve nutrition. Job creation can reduce poverty, youth restiveness, and rural-urban migration. Agriculture also supports a wide range of value-chain activities, including transportation, processing, packaging, marketing, and equipment maintenance, creating multiplier effects throughout the economy.
Communities where young people are productively engaged are generally more stable and secure. Food security has become an increasingly urgent national concern. Recent economic challenges and inflationary pressures have exposed the risks of relying heavily on food supplies from distant locations. A state that can feed itself is better positioned to withstand economic shocks and uncertainties. As Rivers State celebrates its 59th anniversary, the occasion should inspire renewed commitment to agricultural development. The state possesses the land, water, climate, manpower, and market needed for success. What remains is the political will, strategic planning, and sustained investment required to unlock these potentials. The future prosperity of Rivers State cannot depend solely on oil revenues whose fortunes fluctuate with global market forces. Diversification is no longer optional; it is an economic necessity.
Fifty-nine years after creation, the message is clear: Rivers State must return to the land—not as a retreat to the past, but as a bold investment in a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future. Agriculture remains one of the surest pathways to food security, employment generation, inclusive growth, and economic resilience. The seeds of that future already exist in our soil. What is needed now is the collective determination to cultivate them.
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Opinion
Tackling Nigeria’s Health Sector Challenges
Quote: “A nation’s health system is not measured by promises made, but by the quality of care available to its people when they need it most.” mm
Every year on April 7, Nigeria joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Health Day, a day dedicated to reflecting on global health challenges and strengthening healthcare systems. The occasion, which marks the anniversary of the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO), is often accompanied by speeches and policy declarations highlighting government efforts in the health sector. This year was no different. The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to improving healthcare delivery. Across the states, governments showcased their interventions, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara reiterating efforts to position Rivers State as a health tourism hub. While such declarations may inspire hope, they also raise an important question: how much of this commitment is reflected in the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians?
Despite years of promises and reforms, the nation’s health sector remains burdened by structural deficiencies, inadequate funding, and policy inconsistencies. The result is a system struggling to meet the needs of a growing population. One of the most pressing challenges is the continued migration of healthcare professionals. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other skilled personnel are leaving the country in large numbers in search of better remuneration, improved working conditions, and greater career opportunities abroad. This persistent brain drain has widened the gap between available healthcare workers and the population they serve. With too few professionals left to cater for millions of Nigerians, hospitals are overstretched, waiting times are longer, and the quality of care is often compromised. Rural communities suffer the most, as many health facilities lack qualified personnel, forcing residents to travel long distances for basic medical attention.
Closely linked to this challenge is inadequate funding. For decades, budgetary allocations to health have remained below internationally recommended levels. Consequently, many public hospitals operate with obsolete equipment, poor infrastructure, and shortages of essential medicines. In several facilities, healthcare workers are compelled to improvise under difficult conditions, reducing the effectiveness of service delivery. The high cost of healthcare is another major concern. With only a small percentage of Nigerians covered by health insurance, most citizens pay for medical services directly from their pockets. For many households already grappling with economic hardship, healthcare expenses can be overwhelming. As a result, people often delay treatment, resort to self-medication, or seek help from unregulated providers, worsening health outcomes and deepening poverty.
Healthcare inequality between urban and rural areas further compounds the crisis. While major cities generally have better-equipped hospitals and a higher concentration of medical professionals, many rural communities are served by underfunded or non-functional primary healthcare centres. This imbalance leaves millions of Nigerians without access to quality healthcare and reinforces existing social and economic disparities. Industrial disputes have also become a recurring challenge. Strikes by healthcare workers, often triggered by unpaid salaries, inadequate welfare packages, and poor working conditions, continue to disrupt services and put lives at risk. The recent suspension of a nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors over salary arrears, hazard allowances, and residency training funding once again highlighted unresolved issues within the sector.
Another serious concern is the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard drugs. Weak regulatory enforcement allows fake medicines to find their way into the market, undermining treatment outcomes and endangering lives. Tackling this menace requires stronger oversight, stricter sanctions, and improved coordination among relevant agencies. Addressing these challenges demands more than ceremonial speeches or periodic interventions. Healthcare is not a luxury; it is a fundamental component of national development. A healthy population is essential for economic productivity, social stability, and sustainable growth. The theme of this year’s World Health Day, “Together for Health: Stand with Science,” underscores the importance of evidence-based policymaking and investment in innovation. Advances in medical science, digital health technology, vaccines, and diagnostics have transformed healthcare globally.
Nigeria must position itself to benefit from these innovations through increased investment in research, technology, and partnerships involving government, academia, and the private sector. More importantly, there must be sustained political will to implement reforms. The Federal Government should increase budgetary allocations to health, strengthen institutions, and ensure effective implementation of healthcare policies. State governments must also recognize their responsibility in delivering quality healthcare and invest accordingly. Retaining healthcare professionals should be a top priority. Better remuneration, improved working conditions, opportunities for career advancement, and incentives for service in rural communities would help reduce the exodus of skilled personnel. Expanding health insurance coverage is equally critical to reducing out-of-pocket expenses and making healthcare more accessible to vulnerable populations.
Strengthening primary healthcare is another urgent necessity. As the first point of contact for most Nigerians, primary healthcare centres must be adequately equipped, properly staffed, and effectively managed. Investments at this level would improve health outcomes, reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals, and bring healthcare closer to the people. Ultimately, the condition of a nation’s health sector reflects its priorities. A government genuinely committed to the welfare of its citizens cannot afford to treat healthcare as an afterthought. As Nigerians mark World Health Day, attention must shift from rhetoric to action. The challenges facing the sector are well known, and the solutions are within reach. What is needed now is bold, sustained, and sincere commitment to reform. The health and wellbeing of millions of Nigerians depend on it.
2): At 59, Rivers’ Agropotential Lost?
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Quote: “No society can sustainably prosper when it neglects the sector that feeds its people, creates jobs, powers industries, and secures its future.”
As Rivers State marks 59 years of its creation, there is every reason to celebrate its achievements in politics, infrastructure, commerce, education, and human capital development. Yet, amid the celebrations, one critical question demands attention: what has become of agriculture, once a major pillar of the state’s economy? Before crude oil became dominant, farming, fishing, and livestock production sustained livelihoods across communities such as Etche, Ikwerre, Ahoada, Ogba, Abua, Kalabari, Andoni, Opobo, Khana, Gokana, and Tai. Families depended on proceeds from cassava, yam, cocoyam, maize, vegetables, oil palm, fish, and other agricultural products to fund education, support households, and drive local commerce. Recognising agriculture’s importance, successive governments introduced programmes aimed at increasing food production and modernising farming.
Investments were made in extension services, fish farming schemes, livestock development, youth empowerment initiatives, and farm settlements. One notable intervention was the Songhai Farms project in Bunu-Tai, established to train young people in modern integrated farming and agribusiness. Governments also distributed improved seedlings, fertilisers, fishing equipment, and supported cooperative societies to encourage productivity and value addition. Despite these efforts, the outcomes have largely fallen short of expectations. Many projects suffered from inadequate funding, poor implementation, or policy discontinuity. Programmes launched by one administration were often abandoned by another, resulting in wasted resources and unrealised goals. At the same time, the dominance of oil revenue reduced interest in agriculture.
As opportunities expanded in the oil and gas sector, many young people abandoned farming, which gradually became associated with hardship and poverty rather than prosperity. Environmental challenges further weakened the sector. Oil spills, gas flaring, flooding, erosion, and pollution have damaged farmlands, rivers, and creeks across the state. Communities that once relied heavily on farming and fishing have seen productivity decline due to ecological degradation. These challenges continue to discourage investment and limit agricultural growth. Today, Rivers State faces a troubling paradox. Despite its vast arable land, abundant water resources, favourable climate, and large consumer market, it relies heavily on food supplies from other parts of Nigeria. Tomatoes, rice, vegetables, fish, and poultry products consumed in local markets are often transported from distant states. This dependence exposes the state to rising transportation costs, inflation, supply disruptions, and food insecurity.
Whenever insecurity, flooding, or fuel price increases affect transportation networks, food prices in Rivers State rise sharply, placing additional pressure on households. These realities highlight the urgent need for an agricultural renaissance. At 59, Rivers State must relaunch agriculture not as a political slogan but as a strategic economic priority. Such a relaunch should begin with a comprehensive agricultural master plan that transcends political administrations. Agriculture requires consistency and long-term commitment, since farmers invest over seasons rather than election cycles. Youth participation must be central to this new vision. Modern agriculture is increasingly driven by technology, mechanisation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Greenhouse farming, aquaculture, poultry production, food processing, hydroponics, and agritech solutions have transformed agriculture into a profitable business globally.
Rivers State can establish agricultural incubation centres where young people receive training, access to land, start-up support, and mentorship, thereby creating a new generation of agripreneurs while tackling unemployment. Access to affordable finance is equally important. Many farmers struggle to secure credit because of stringent lending conditions. Government can partner with financial institutions to create specialised agricultural financing schemes offering low-interest loans and flexible repayment options. Strengthening cooperatives would also improve farmers’ access to resources, markets, and modern inputs. Infrastructure development remains critical. Good road networks linking rural communities to urban markets would reduce transportation costs and post-harvest losses. Investments in storage facilities, cold rooms, processing centres, and rural electrification would improve productivity and profitability.
Particular attention should be given to aquaculture. With its extensive rivers, creeks, wetlands, and coastline, Rivers State has enormous potential to become a major fish-producing hub, creating jobs and reducing dependence on imports. The oil palm subsector also presents significant opportunities. Before the oil boom, the Niger Delta was renowned for palm oil production. Revitalising plantations and supporting smallholder farmers can stimulate agro-industrial development, increase export earnings, and strengthen rural economies. Beyond economic gains, agricultural revitalisation offers important social benefits. Increased food production can lower food prices and improve nutrition. Job creation can reduce poverty, youth restiveness, and rural-urban migration. Agriculture also supports a wide range of value-chain activities, including transportation, processing, packaging, marketing, and equipment maintenance, creating multiplier effects throughout the economy.
Communities where young people are productively engaged are generally more stable and secure. Food security has become an increasingly urgent national concern. Recent economic challenges and inflationary pressures have exposed the risks of relying heavily on food supplies from distant locations. A state that can feed itself is better positioned to withstand economic shocks and uncertainties. As Rivers State celebrates its 59th anniversary, the occasion should inspire renewed commitment to agricultural development. The state possesses the land, water, climate, manpower, and market needed for success. What remains is the political will, strategic planning, and sustained investment required to unlock these potentials. The future prosperity of Rivers State cannot depend solely on oil revenues whose fortunes fluctuate with global market forces. Diversification is no longer optional; it is an economic necessity.
Fifty-nine years after creation, the message is clear: Rivers State must return to the land—not as a retreat to the past, but as a bold investment in a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future. Agriculture remains one of the surest pathways to food security, employment generation, inclusive growth, and economic resilience. The seeds of that future already exist in our soil. What is needed now is the collective determination to cultivate them.
Opinion
Monthly Environmental Sanitation Imperative
Quote: “A clean environment is not a government gift; it is a civic duty that protects our health, preserves our cities, and reflects our national character.”
For many Nigerians who grew up in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, the last Saturday of every month followed a familiar pattern. Roads were deserted, markets closed, and residents swept compounds, cleared gutters, cut overgrown weeds, and disposed off refuse. The monthly environmental sanitation exercise became a national ritual that promoted cleanliness, discipline, and civic responsibility. As an environment correspondent about two decades ago, I joined officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment on sanitation monitoring tours across Port Harcourt and surrounding communities. Although enforcement officers were sometimes accused of excesses, the exercise succeeded in creating public awareness about the importance of keeping our surroundings clean. Over time, however, the practice faded away in many states.
In its absence, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, blocked drainages and environmental neglect became increasingly common. Today, heaps of waste line roads, markets and motor parks, while gutters clogged with plastics contribute to perennial flooding. Given the mounting environmental challenges facing Nigerian cities, there is no better time to revive environmental sanitation. Its return is no longer a matter of nostalgia; it is a practical necessity for public health, environmental safety, and sustainable development. Poor sanitation remains a major cause of disease. Stagnant water and uncollected waste create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, flies and rodents, increasing the risk of malaria, cholera, typhoid and other infections. Floodwaters contaminated by refuse also expose communities to serious health hazards.
Rapid urbanisation has worsened the situation. Cities such as Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja are expanding faster than their waste management systems can cope. As populations grow, so does the volume of waste generated daily. Monthly sanitation exercises can help rebuild environmental consciousness. Beyond cleaning streets, they remind citizens that environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility. They also offer an opportunity to educate children and young people about hygiene, public health and community participation. Critics argue that the old sanitation policy restricted movement and was sometimes abused by security personnel. Those concerns were valid, but they do not invalidate the concept itself. Rather than abandon it, governments should reform the programme to make it more humane, participatory and transparent.
That is why the recent decision by the Lagos State Government to reintroduce monthly sanitation deserves commendation. Even if participation is largely voluntary, the move sends a strong signal that environmental responsibility must be taken seriously. Other states should emulate this initiative. In Rivers State, the Rivers State Waste Management Agency has intensified efforts to improve waste collection and restore Port Harcourt’s reputation as the Garden City. Reintroducing monthly sanitation would complement these efforts and deepen public involvement. At the federal level, policies such as the Digital Waste Marketplace, the Plastic Waste Policy and the National Waste Management Network are commendable. However, environmental sanitation remains one of the most direct and visible ways to mobilise citizens toward cleaner communities.
The exercise, however, must be supported by efficient waste management infrastructure. Citizens cannot be expected to maintain clean surroundings if there are inadequate waste bins, irregular refuse collection, and limited recycling facilities. Governments at all levels should invest in modern waste management systems, properly fund sanitation agencies, and promote recycling programmes. Waste sorting should become standard practice to reduce the volume of refuse ending up in landfills and drainage channels. Countries such as Singapore, Sweden and South Korea have demonstrated that waste can become a valuable economic resource. Recycling industries in these countries create jobs while protecting the environment. Nigeria can adopt similar strategies and turn waste into wealth.
Environmental laws must also be enforced consistently. Regulations against illegal dumping exist in many states but are rarely implemented. Offenders should face penalties, but enforcement must be fair and free from extortion. Urban planning is another critical factor. Poor drainage systems, overcrowding and inadequate sewage infrastructure worsen sanitation problems. Governments must prioritise road construction, drainage maintenance and orderly urban development. Markets deserve particular attention. They generate enormous quantities of waste every day, yet many lack organised disposal systems. Local councils and market associations should work together to establish effective waste collection arrangements in commercial centres. Religious institutions, schools, traditional rulers and civil society groups also have important roles to play.
Environmental responsibility should be taught and reinforced as a social value. Community leaders can help change attitudes by consistently promoting cleaner habits. This issue is even more urgent in an era of climate change. Flooding, erosion and extreme weather events are already threatening many Nigerian communities. Poor waste disposal worsens these challenges by blocking waterways and reducing urban resilience. A clean environment also offers economic benefits. Well-maintained cities attract investors, tourists and businesses. Reduced disease outbreaks lower healthcare costs and improve productivity among workers and students. More importantly, cleanliness reflects national values. A nation that allows public spaces to deteriorate projects an image of disorder and neglect. Nigerians deserve cleaner streets, healthier neighbourhoods and safer communities.
Reviving environmental sanitation will not solve all environmental problems overnight, but it can serve as a powerful starting point. Combined with effective waste management, public education and stronger infrastructure, it can restore environmental consciousness across the country. Ultimately, environmental cleanliness is a shared responsibility. Government must provide leadership, infrastructure and enforcement, while citizens must demonstrate discipline and civic commitment. From disposing of household waste properly to keeping drains free of obstruction, every Nigerian has a role to play. If Nigeria is serious about protecting public health, reducing flooding and building livable cities, the return of monthly environmental sanitation is a step whose time has come.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
God’s Intentionality in Ecological System
Quote:”Every component of creation is interdependent, demonstrating that God designed nature as a balanced system in which each part contributes to the wellbeing of the whole”.
From the very first chapter of Scripture, the Bible presents a profound truth: creation was not accidental, random, or without meaning. The universe emerged from the deliberate counsel of an all-wise God who fashioned every aspect of life with purpose and precision. The heavens were stretched out by His command, the earth was carefully positioned, the seas were bounded, and every living creature was assigned a distinct role within a perfectly coordinated ecological system. When God surveyed His completed work, He pronounced it “very good,” affirming that creation was whole, harmonious, and exactly as He intended. The natural world remains a visible testimony to God’s intentionality. The sun provides warmth and energy at the right intensity to sustain life. The moon governs tides and seasons. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
Rivers irrigate the land and quench thirst. Bees and butterflies pollinate crops. Birds disperse seeds. Animals maintain biodiversity. Every component of creation is interdependent, demonstrating that God designed nature as a balanced system in which each part contributes to the wellbeing of the whole. Nothing was made without significance, and nothing was left to chance. Among all created beings, humanity occupies a unique and privileged position. Unlike plants and animals, man was created in the image and likeness of God. This divine imprint endowed human beings with intelligence, moral consciousness, creativity, and the capacity for relationship with their maker. It also established mankind as the steward of creation. God granted humanity dominion over the earth, not as a license for reckless exploitation, but as a sacred trust to cultivate, protect, and preserve the world He had declared good.
Dominion, in God’s original intention, was to be exercised with wisdom, compassion, and responsibility. Human beings were meant to care for the land, use natural resources judiciously, and ensure that all forms of life flourished in accordance with divine order. The earth was to be managed as a trust from God, not plundered for selfish gain. Unfortunately, this divine mandate has been grossly misunderstood and widely abused. It is deeply regrettable that man has deviated so drastically from God’s original intention. Instead of stewardship, humanity has too often embraced greed. Instead of preservation, there has been exploitation. Instead of gratitude to the Creator, there has been reckless consumption and abuse of the environment. Across the world, forests are felled indiscriminately, rivers are contaminated, and fertile lands are stripped of their productivity.
Species disappear as habitats are destroyed. Air pollution threatens public health, and climate change disrupts weather patterns and livelihoods. What God created as a life-supporting ecosystem is increasingly treated as a disposable commodity. In Nigeria, the consequences are especially painful. Oil spills in the Niger Delta have devastated farmlands, poisoned rivers, and destroyed fishing communities. Poor waste management clogs drains and contributes to flooding. Erosion eats away homes and roads. Illegal mining and logging scar the landscape. In many cases, communities suffer while those responsible evade justice. At the root of much of this destruction is corruption. Funds earmarked for environmental protection, sanitation, and erosion control are often diverted for personal enrichment. Regulatory agencies are compromised through bribery.
Powerful individuals and corporations place profit above human welfare. Corruption thus becomes not only a moral failure but an assault on God’s creation. This environmental abuse is also a tragic expression of man’s inhumanity to man. When water is polluted, children fall sick. When farmlands are destroyed, farmers lose their means of survival. When rivers are contaminated, fishermen are plunged into poverty. When floods and erosion displace families, communities are torn apart. The burden of environmental degradation falls most heavily on the poor and vulnerable, while future generations inherit a diminished world. Yet, despite humanity’s failures, there remains hope for restoration. God’s purpose for creation has not changed. He still calls His people to responsible stewardship and righteous living. When individuals and nations return to God’s principles, they begin to view the earth not as an object to exploit, but as a sacred trust to preserve.
Responsible stewardship means protecting natural resources, planting trees, reducing pollution, disposing of waste properly, enforcing environmental laws, rejecting corruption, and treating others with justice and compassion. It requires governments to act with integrity, businesses to operate ethically, faith communities to teach creation care, and citizens to take personal responsibility for the environment. Creation care is therefore more than an environmental concern; it is a spiritual obligation. Our treatment of the earth and of one another reflects the sincerity of our reverence for God. To exploit nature, oppress the vulnerable, and enrich ourselves through corruption is to rebel against His purpose. To protect creation and uphold justice is to honor the Creator and participate in His original design. The world God made was declared “very good.” It is our solemn duty to ensure that our actions preserve rather than destroy that goodness.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
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