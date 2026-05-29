Women
Rivers Women And Democracy
Since the return of democracy in Nigeria, in 1999, women have really been carried along in politics. Although their involvement may not have been enough, but it has gone a long way to showcase their intellectual ability towards the socio-political development of the various states and Nigeria at large.
Women were carried along during the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure when his late wife, Stella Obasanjo championed the course of Nigerian women.
Within a very short time in office, the wife of late President Musa Yara’dua also contributed to the welfare of women.
Contribution made by Mrs Patience Jonathan, who became the First Lady of Nigeria went a long way to empower women who have done well. She advocated for 35 Affirmative Action for women during her husband, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure, since then, women have got more appointive and elective positions especially in Rivers State.
As a Rivers daughter, her contribution towards the emancipation of women in Rivers State was enormous as well as Nigeria in general.
Indeed, as governance continued, various state government including Rivers heeded the call of involving more women in governance.When you talk about how well Rivers State has done since its creation 58 years ago in relation to women, I can say that it has produced capable persons who have served and are still rendering quality services wherever they found themselves.Since its creation on May 27th, 1967, the role of women in the development of the state can never be over-emphasized.
The story of politics, governance and democracy in Rivers State cannot be complete without recalling the impact of women.
Rivers has produced Justice Mary Odili, a retired Supreme Court Justice. She is an eminent jurist. She was the deputy chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and served as deputy to the chairman (Chief Justice of the Federation) at the nations apex judicial commission.Justice Odili was also President of the National Association of Women Judges (NAWJN) and chairperson of the Body of Benchers, where she led the pioneering reforms such as retooling the legal practitioners Disciplinary Committee by constituting three panels, thus expediting their processes and ensuring efficiency and reviving the body of benchers mentoring programmes for all young lawyers.
She is being celebrated to day not just for her outstanding achievements in her calling but especially for her work in uplifting the down trodden and providing succour to the needy.
During the administration of Governor Peter Odili in Rivers state, Justice Mary Odili’s gesture in terms of community development programmes AND RELIEF EFFORTS WERE SECOND TO NONE. As the First Lady then, she initiated programmes that have direct bearing on youths and women. One of them was The Adolescent Project (TAP), where education, health improvement, social rehabilitation and empowerment services to vulnerable ADOLESCENT GIRLS were advanced.Over 500,000 citizens were directly impacted and which went on to win the Global Health Council Award for Safe Motherhood in Washington DC in May 2001. In fact, she is an esteemed jurist.
She was the Pro-Chancellor and chairman of council of Rivers State university.
Rivers State government became women-friendly to the extent that it got a woman as a Deputy Governor.
The return of democracy in Nigeria in general and Rivers State in particular, brought good news to women. A lot of women formed and made up the cabinets in many states. Women were elected and appointed into various levels of governance.
Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was a civil servant in the Rivers State Civil Service. She was the Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG)/ Head of Service during the military era. When the two positions were separated, during Dr Peter Odili’s government, she served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
For us in Rivers State, it was a new dawn when the first female Deputy Governor was elected in 2015, since the creation of the state. After the general election In 2015, the medical doctor by profession was elected the first female deputy governor of the state. This was one of the signs of the dividends of 35% Affirmative Action championed by Nigerian women. It was a testament that women have really been liberated. It was also a sign that women’s education does not and can never end in kitchen.
Dr. Banigo successfully served as deputy governor of Rivers State from May 29, 2015 till May 29, 2023 under the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.
In 2023 general election, she was elected into the Senate to represent Rivers West Senatorial District. This is laudable as a female from Rivers State is in the Red Chambers to speak for the interest of her people.Dr. Harry-Banigo is the chairman, Senate Committee on Health.
History was made as another female deputy governor was elected into office in Rivers State, because of course, the first performed well. Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, is the second female deputy governor Rivers State has produced. What some states have been yearning for without success. A seasoned administrator, she has been a pillar to the current administration. Her support to the current administration of the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is what citizens of Rivers State deserve.
Rivers women are proud to have such personality as it is one of the best things that has happened in the history of Rivers state, women are optimistic that her wealth of experience will be brought to bear. Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, a university don, assumed duty as Deputy Governor of the State, from May 29, 2023. Expectations are high as she will bring her wealth of experience into governance.
Prof. Odu is not new in the political development of Rivers State. She had served as Commissioner for Education during which her contributions to the development of education were second to none. In an agency that protects the rights and interests of women nationwide, she was the president of National Council of Women Societies (NCWS.
As Nigeria and indeed, Rivers State mark another year of democratic dispensation, the contribution of women in the development of the state can never be over-emphasised.Rivers women have made tremendous efforts in contributing in various fields of endeavour and their contributions have led to the rapid growth through politics, sports, education, judiciary, social, economic, medicare and engineering, just to mention but a few.
Indeed, since the creation of the state, it has not been a male dominated issue, women too have been given the opportunity to play key roles in their own little way.
Today, one cannot talk about women who made impact in the history of the state without mentioning Hon Justice Mary Odili, who served in Rivera State as a Judge. She also served in the Appeal Court. She rose to the peak of her profession in the Judiciary as the Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC).
Daisy Okocha served as Chief Judge of the state. Since the creation of Rivers State, she was the seventh judge and a woman to serve in that capacity.
Elsie Nwanwuri Thompson was a Judge of the High Court of Rivers State and Deputy Vice President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA). She was the first Nigerian to be elected to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights.
A landmark in the educational sector of Rivers State cannot be complete without looking at the contribution of the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Rosemund Dieye Green-Osaghogulu (blessed memory).It was under her supervision that the official approval of the institution, Rivers State College of Education (COE), was renamed Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE).
In the administration of Old Rivers State, the first female commissioner, Constance Sarowinyo was appointed to oversee the affairs of higher education and later appointed as commissioner for economic development and planning. During her time at the helm of affairs of Information ministry in the state, the three arms of government media organisations, Rivers State Television (RSTV), Radio Rivers and Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) got the best.
As Rivers State continued to grow after its creation, more women were given the opportunity to serve in various capacities.
Medline Ngo Tador was appointed Commissioner for Information and Culture under Captain Sam Ewang. She also served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development between 1997and 1999.Mrs Julie Wika was appointed Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.
Under Dr. Peter Odili’s administration as governor of Rivers State, Mrs Tolu Ofili was appointed Commissioner for Women Affairs in 2003 after serving as Senior Special Assistant, special duties, in charge of social services in 2000.
Another woman who was in that cabinet was Ms Gloria Fiofori. She served as Commissioner for Women and Youth Affairs. Her resume became richer as she served as the Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA. For the first time in the history of Rivers State, a female was appointed Commissioner for Works, which is termed to be a male-dominated ministry. She is in the person of Okpete Ovai. She obtained an MSC in Mechanical Engineering.
An erudite scholar and academic, Prof. Mildred Amakiri was appointed Commissioner for Higher Education during Dr. Peter Odili’s administration. One of Rivers daughters who served for a long time in the development of Rivers State was Prof Roseline Konya. She served as chairman, Civil Service Commission. One of the impacts she made was re-instating of 200 civil servants whose appointments were erroneously terminated at that time. A university don, she also served as Commissioner for Environment in which her contribution helped in sanitising the state of environmental hazards as a result of activities of illegal refining of crude oil in Rivers State.
Still under Dr Odili’s administration, a woman was appointed Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. She was Dame Aleruchi Cookey-Gam. She also served as Secretary to the State Government. She was appointed the Sole Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority. Dame Alice Lawrence Nemi, a lawyer, became Commissioner for Education.
Mrs Joeba West was for Women Affairs and Patricia Simeon Hart for Water Resources, Mrs Emmanuela Izunwa were all female commissioners in Rivers State and their impacts were greatly felt by women.
One- time Commissioner for Information and Communication was Mrs Ibim Semenitari and later was appointed Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In the political history of Rivers State, such name as Betty Apiafi cannot be left out as she was the first female member elected from Rivers State into the Federal House of Representatives. She represented Abua-Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers. Also an elected woman who represented Port Harcourt Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers was Hon. Blessing Nsiegbe and was re-elected.
Talking about Rivers State House of Assembly, the likes of Mrs Anthonia Membere, blessed memory, Mrs Linda Stewart, Hon. Felicia Tane, Irene Inimgba as well as Victoria Nyeche, have made valuable contributions to their constituencies and remarkable growth of Rivers State in their various endeavours.
Before now, women were appointed caretaker committee chairmen of local government areas of Rivers State.
As from the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, the vice chairmen of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State were women. That shows how important the roles of women in socio-political development of any state and indeed the nation are.
Currently, Mrs Blessing Chigeru Amadi is representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II in the 10th National Assembly, House of Representatives.
Also, Hon Boma Goodhead is representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in the Nigerian Green Chamber.
Under Governor Siminalayi Fubara administration, in the 10th Rivers Assembly, such women as, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, Queen Williams, Justina Emeji, Barile Nwakoh, Nkemuika Nkemjika-Ezekwe and Emilia Lucky Amadi.
In Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration, Dr Roseline Uranta was the commissioner for Women Affairs.
A Rivers daughter, Dr Adaeze Chidinma Oreh was the Commissioner for Health. A lot of reforms were put in place in the health sector in Rivers State. She was a round peg in a round hole. The determinants of health issues are women and she used her experience as a female medical doctor to proffer solutions to problems associated with maternal and infant mortality.
Of course, no society, state or nation can develop without women.There is no doubt that women who have contributed and are still contributing to the growth of the state are all educated.
When a woman does not acquire formal education, she will not be at the helm of affairs. Women need to be trained in the areas of Medicine, Engineering, Law etc so as to represent themselves.For the women to move higher in the future, they need to be assisted financially, in terms of scholarships, because some want to acquire formal education but may not have anybody for sponsorship. Some end up as housewives once they get married.
When they are encouraged to go to school, definitely they will use the knowledge acquired from school to contribute more to their families and society at large. It is high time women supported their fellow women during elections if we want more women at the top. The women mentioned here did. Ot come out from their farms or rural dwellings to the positions they occupy but they are informed.
Decades ago, governance and policy making were dominated by the opposite sex but nowadays, the space between the men and women is becoming narrower as more women have become more aware on how to participate in politics.Women are important in decision-making especially in things that concern them as well as the children. Nothing should be a barrier to their full participation in politics in Rivers State. There should be policies and programmes in place to encourage the advancement of women in the political arena.
As we celebrate 2026 Democracy Day, it is important to look at where women are coming from and how far they have gone. Women need full inclusion in politics not reserved seats.
They are as beautiful as flowers. They add glamour to political programmes as they dress in different beautiful attires singing and dancing to entertain political gatherings both in the urban and at the grassroot level. Like Oliver Twist, women are asking for more political and elective positions in governance.
Eunice Choko-Kayode
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Women
How to Tackle Child Rape
Child rape is a profound human rights violation that inflicts lasting physical, emotional, and psychological scars on its victims.
Among the most vulnerable groups, girl children face a disproportionate amount of sexual abuse globally, reflecting deep-rooted societal, cultural, and systemic failures.
Despite international laws and local measures aimed at protecting children, rape and sexual violence against girl children remain a pervasive problem in many parts of the world. The rape of girl children is alarmingly prevalent worldwide.
According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), one in four girls experiences some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18. This abuse occurs across all socio-economic, cultural, and geographical divides. The underreporting of sexual violence against children, fueled by fear, stigma, and victim-blaming, makes it difficult to grasp the true scale of the problem.
Reports from organizations like UNICEF and Human Rights Watch highlight that in some regions, girl children are specifically targeted due to the belief that they are “pure” or “virgin,” making them more vulnerable to cultural myths that suggest intercourse with a virgin can cure diseases like HIV/AIDS. These deeply harmful beliefs exacerbate the risk for young girls, particularly in countries where educational and legal protections are weak.
A range of factors contributes to the high incidence of rape against girl children, many of which are embedded in patriarchal and misogynistic beliefs. In some cultures, girls are viewed as inferior or subservient to males, making them easy targets for exploitation. The normalization of gender-based violence in some communities means that abuse often goes unnoticed, unreported, or unpunished.
Child marriages, which remain prevalent in some parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, are another contributing factor. When girls are married off as children, they are often exposed to sexual violence under the guise of marital relations. These young brides, who are typically powerless in these situations, often endure repeated sexual abuse from their significantly older husbands.
Additionally, in conflict zones, girl children are disproportionately affected by sexual violence, used as tools of war by armed groups to terrorize communities. Such exploitation results in severe trauma and long-lasting consequences for victims.
Rape and sexual abuse leave devastating effects on a girl child, both physically and mentally. Physically, young girls are not developed enough to handle sexual intercourse, leading to severe injuries, infections, and even death in extreme cases. Many victims also face long-term reproductive health issues, including infertility, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and complications in future pregnancies.
The psychological toll is equally profound. Victims often suffer from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. The stigma associated with sexual violence further isolates them from their families and communities, leaving them vulnerable to further exploitation or abuse.
The educational consequences are also significant. Many victims drop out of school due to the trauma, fear of facing their abusers, or the stigma attached to rape. This creates a cycle of poverty and dependence, further reducing their life chances.
Access to justice for child rape victims is often fraught with challenges. In many countries, laws around sexual violence are outdated, under-enforced, or not well understood. Law enforcement agencies frequently lack the training or resources to handle cases of child sexual abuse appropriately, leading to further victimization during investigations.
In some cases, cultural practices such as “settling” rape cases between families, or forcing victims to marry their rapists, prevent victims from receiving the justice they deserve. This not only robs the victim of agency but perpetuates a culture of impunity where perpetrators feel empowered to commit further acts of violence.
Additionally, the social stigma surrounding rape prevents many girl children from coming forward. Fear of blame, retaliation, or being ostracized by their communities often keeps victims silent, allowing abusers to continue their crimes unchecked.
Internationally, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) both call for an end to all forms of violence against children, including sexual abuse. Organizations such as UNICEF, Plan International, and Save the Children have been instrumental in raising awareness, supporting survivors, and lobbying for stronger laws and protections.
On a national level, many countries have taken steps to strengthen legal frameworks to protect children from sexual violence. Child protection laws, survivor-centered legal reforms, and harsher penalties for offenders have been introduced in several countries. However, effective implementation remains a challenge in many places due to corruption, weak legal systems, and deep-seated cultural barriers.
To truly address the epidemic of child rape, a multi-faceted approach is needed that tackles the root causes of the problem.
Education and Empowerment of girl-children can go a long way in preventing rape cases in the society. Educating girls about their rights, providing them with life skills, and empowering them to speak out against violence are crucial steps in preventing abuse. Equally important is educating boys and men about consent, respect, and gender equality to shift harmful patriarchal norms.
Girls and women need stronger legal protection to escape some the rape cases that occur regularly. Governments must prioritize the implementation of robust child protection laws, ensuring that law enforcement agents are well-trained and sensitized to handle cases of child rape. Special courts for handling cases involving children, victim support services, and protective measures should be readily available to survivors.
If we have to curb child rape menace, community engagement must be included in the process. Engaging communities to change attitudes toward girl-children and dismantling harmful gender norms is essential. Community leaders, religious figures, and educators can play a pivotal role in shifting mindsets and promoting zero tolerance for violence against children.
Furthermore, there is the need for support for survivours of rape. Comprehensive support systems for survivors are critical for the rest of their lives. These include access to psychological counselling, medical care, legal aid, and safe spaces where victims can heal and rebuild their lives. Schools should also provide supportive environments to help victims continue their education without fear of stigma or discrimination.
Global Advocacy and Accountability from World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and other relevant agencies should as a matter of fact continue to create more awareness and sensitization on the need to save the girl-child. International organizations and governments must continue to advocate for the protection of children’s rights, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable. Monitoring mechanisms, transparency in legal proceedings, and collaboration between countries are key to fighting transnational issues like child trafficking for sexual exploitation.
It is worrisome to note in this 21st century, as the world is a global village, fully digitalized, when the girl-children should be allowed to showcase their potentials, instead they are trafficked to do jobs that will harm their lives.
Parents particularly, should have the number of children they can cater for. They should also pay attention to the ones they have.
Moreso, the boy-children and the men should be sensitized on the need to stop the menace.
Rape and sexual violence against girl-children is one of the gravest injustices of our time, robbing millions of their childhoods and futures. While progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to protect the most vulnerable among us. It is only through collective action, from governments, communities, families, and international organizations, that we can create a world where girl- children are safe, empowered, and free from violence.
Perpetual Oluchi Izuegbunam
Women
Who Is A Classic Woman?
A classic woman is one who has identified herself in terms of fashion, occupation or the kind of business she does.
A woman can be classical in the way she entertains her audience in terms of music and movies. You will discover that some female musicians are identified with the kind of music they sing.
A classical woman is one who always wants to appear trendy.
Generally, classical women are normally identified with the kind of things they are involved in.
There are ladies that want to be identified with wearing of shorts (short trousers) in the public. They use it to showcase their beauty. They want to be identified with such things as they see it as socialisation.
Some wear trousers that are so tight just to showcase all the curves they possess.
Consultant stylists and etiquette experts say some fashions won by some persons are inappropriate because of how and when they are won.
A classic woman is supposed to dress properly. She should be able to wear clothes that will not expose hidden parts of her body. When such occurs, then it is indecent dressing.
Ladies should be known for two things, classical and beauty. One can be classic with minimisation. The minimum woman should go is to look good, decent and presentable.
Some ladies like wearing short skirts but no matter how short the skirt is, it should look elegant. The skirt should not be too short like the mini-skirt.
Dressing or fashion depends on the environment the persons finds herself. The kind of clothes won to the office may be different from the one won at home. Likewise, a dress won to a party may be different from the one won too swimming pool.
For one to look classical or decent, body shape should be taken into consideration.
Colours of a particular fashion can make one look odd or nice. Looking model does not mean that one should go naked or dull.
Don’t wear clothes that you need to drag from time to time in order not to expose yourself.
Eunice Choko-Kayode
Women
Emohua Widows Receive Items From Ogbakor Ikwerre California
A Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) Ogbakor Ikwerre,California, DBA, Ikwerre Community Association, California, through it’s outreach projects has donated food items to over 300 Widows in Rumuekpe and Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Speaking during the handover of the items to the women leaders of the communities in Emohua, yesterday, the team leader of the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California, Dr Christiana Chukumati, said that the donation is an annual event that has been on since 2014.
According to her, the NGO is donating the items among the four local government area of Ikwerre adding that this year is for widows in Rumuekpe and Rumuji communities.
“Today is Rumuekpe and Rumuji communities, next we are going to another Ikwerre local government area also.
” The NGO has been carrying on the activities since 2014 within the
Ikwerre communities”, Dr Chukumati said.
She thanked the Royal father of Rumuekpe, His Royal Highness, Golden Amb. Christian Amadi, Eze Chigu and the Royal Highness of Rumuji and Odegu Kingdom, Ohna Christian Okachineke Elechi Newe-Eli (the xv) for receiving them in their communities.
The team leader also promised the Royal Highness that whenever the NGO has any other items for the communities, she we do well to bring it to them.
Receiving the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California in Rumuekpe, His Royal Highness Golden Christian Amadi, praised the NGO for funding his clan among the communities.
According to the Highness, my community is the only oil producing community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, adding that his community is feeding the local government area, the state and the nation.
“I thank my children over there in California for remembering the widows in my Kingdom for the food items they brought.
” I pray to God to help them to do also to other Ikwerre communities.
” I want to tell them also that Rumuekpe Kingdom is till undeveloped.
” As you can see the community is nothing to show to the people, I want to beg the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Rivers State government to come to our aid to develop our community. We are underdeveloped”
“God will bless my children over there in California”, His Royal Highness Amadi prayed.
In her words, the women leader of Rumuekpe community, Comfort Njoku, said that she was happy for the gift items given to them adding that it is not easy to remember the widows.
She explained that in Rumuekpe, the widows have not seen such a gift before and prayed that is only God that will reward them.
“I want to thank the Ogbakor Ikweree Community Association in California for giving us this items in this festival. We thank God for them and the leader of the group, Mrs Chukumati.
” What we received today we have not seen it in our community before for widows”, Mrs Njoku stated.
Meanwhile, in Rumuji community, His Royal Highness, Ohna Christian Okachineke Elechi, said that he lacked words to thank the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California for the gift to the widows in his communities.
According to him, today is historic in the history of Rumuji community that our children in oversea can remember us, I am very excited and happy over the items.
“I feel very very happy, it is good that our children recognize the widows in my community today.
” I did not know them before but now I know them, I pray to God Almighty to pay them back for their effort and that they will not lack.
“I pray God to continue to bless them in whatever things they are doing” he stated.
Earlier, the oldest woman in Rumuji community, Nletem Josiah, who spoke in her local language interpreted by the woman leader, Agor Leah Onugbom, thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California for the gift adding that her husband died many years ago that has caused her hardship.
” In my age and these people come and give me these food items, is only God that will bless them for me.
” This Xmas I will eat and be happy so I want to thank them and that my God, God will bless them for me”, Mama Josiah said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
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