Emohua Widows Receive Items From Ogbakor Ikwerre California
A Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) Ogbakor Ikwerre,California, DBA, Ikwerre Community Association, California, through it’s outreach projects has donated food items to over 300 Widows in Rumuekpe and Rumuji in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Speaking during the handover of the items to the women leaders of the communities in Emohua, yesterday, the team leader of the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California, Dr Christiana Chukumati, said that the donation is an annual event that has been on since 2014.
According to her, the NGO is donating the items among the four local government area of Ikwerre adding that this year is for widows in Rumuekpe and Rumuji communities.
“Today is Rumuekpe and Rumuji communities, next we are going to another Ikwerre local government area also.
” The NGO has been carrying on the activities since 2014 within the
Ikwerre communities”, Dr Chukumati said.
She thanked the Royal father of Rumuekpe, His Royal Highness, Golden Amb. Christian Amadi, Eze Chigu and the Royal Highness of Rumuji and Odegu Kingdom, Ohna Christian Okachineke Elechi Newe-Eli (the xv) for receiving them in their communities.
The team leader also promised the Royal Highness that whenever the NGO has any other items for the communities, she we do well to bring it to them.
Receiving the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California in Rumuekpe, His Royal Highness Golden Christian Amadi, praised the NGO for funding his clan among the communities.
According to the Highness, my community is the only oil producing community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, adding that his community is feeding the local government area, the state and the nation.
“I thank my children over there in California for remembering the widows in my Kingdom for the food items they brought.
” I pray to God to help them to do also to other Ikwerre communities.
” I want to tell them also that Rumuekpe Kingdom is till undeveloped.
” As you can see the community is nothing to show to the people, I want to beg the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Rivers State government to come to our aid to develop our community. We are underdeveloped”
“God will bless my children over there in California”, His Royal Highness Amadi prayed.
In her words, the women leader of Rumuekpe community, Comfort Njoku, said that she was happy for the gift items given to them adding that it is not easy to remember the widows.
She explained that in Rumuekpe, the widows have not seen such a gift before and prayed that is only God that will reward them.
“I want to thank the Ogbakor Ikweree Community Association in California for giving us this items in this festival. We thank God for them and the leader of the group, Mrs Chukumati.
” What we received today we have not seen it in our community before for widows”, Mrs Njoku stated.
Meanwhile, in Rumuji community, His Royal Highness, Ohna Christian Okachineke Elechi, said that he lacked words to thank the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California for the gift to the widows in his communities.
According to him, today is historic in the history of Rumuji community that our children in oversea can remember us, I am very excited and happy over the items.
“I feel very very happy, it is good that our children recognize the widows in my community today.
” I did not know them before but now I know them, I pray to God Almighty to pay them back for their effort and that they will not lack.
“I pray God to continue to bless them in whatever things they are doing” he stated.
Earlier, the oldest woman in Rumuji community, Nletem Josiah, who spoke in her local language interpreted by the woman leader, Agor Leah Onugbom, thanked the Ogbakor Ikwerre Community Association in California for the gift adding that her husband died many years ago that has caused her hardship.
” In my age and these people come and give me these food items, is only God that will bless them for me.
” This Xmas I will eat and be happy so I want to thank them and that my God, God will bless them for me”, Mama Josiah said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Who Is A Classic Woman?
A classic woman is one who has identified herself in terms of fashion, occupation or the kind of business she does.
A woman can be classical in the way she entertains her audience in terms of music and movies. You will discover that some female musicians are identified with the kind of music they sing.
A classical woman is one who always wants to appear trendy.
Generally, classical women are normally identified with the kind of things they are involved in.
There are ladies that want to be identified with wearing of shorts (short trousers) in the public. They use it to showcase their beauty. They want to be identified with such things as they see it as socialisation.
Some wear trousers that are so tight just to showcase all the curves they possess.
Consultant stylists and etiquette experts say some fashions won by some persons are inappropriate because of how and when they are won.
A classic woman is supposed to dress properly. She should be able to wear clothes that will not expose hidden parts of her body. When such occurs, then it is indecent dressing.
Ladies should be known for two things, classical and beauty. One can be classic with minimisation. The minimum woman should go is to look good, decent and presentable.
Some ladies like wearing short skirts but no matter how short the skirt is, it should look elegant. The skirt should not be too short like the mini-skirt.
Dressing or fashion depends on the environment the persons finds herself. The kind of clothes won to the office may be different from the one won at home. Likewise, a dress won to a party may be different from the one won too swimming pool.
For one to look classical or decent, body shape should be taken into consideration.
Colours of a particular fashion can make one look odd or nice. Looking model does not mean that one should go naked or dull.
Don’t wear clothes that you need to drag from time to time in order not to expose yourself.
Eunice Choko-Kayode
When Rivers Women Pray
Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital went agog when women from all the local government areas of Rivers State came together for a prayer conference themed: “Women Converge 2025”.
The programme in it’s second series, which held at the Alfred Diette Spiff Civic Centre was put together by the Rivers Women Unite For Sim, a foundation that is nurtured by the women of Rivers State for prayers to God for the peaceful and smooth running of the state.
Like a delegate conference, the Civic centre was filled to the brim with women dressed in white attires. They sang, danced and prayed to God for sustenance of peace in Rivers State while reaffirming their support for Governor Sim Fubara and his wife, Lady Valerie.
Women Converge With the sub-theme, “Women In An Evolving World”, explains the actions and strategies that the women use in fitting and succeeding in the digital and technical era that is very competitive.
During political rallies and campaigns, with their drummers, beautifully dressed, showcase their dancing steps to entertain audience.
In everything one does in the earthly world, prayers is key. Prayer, they say conquers. Women have been conquering many odds with prayers, and God answers whenever they pour out their minds concerning issues.
Of course, due to their nature, women have always been in the forefront of championing prayers, garnering supports for those in authority, taking care of their families as well as coping with their job careers.
Since the inception of the current administration, women have been relentless in ensuring that peace reigns in the Rivers state through prayers so 2025 edition of the Women Converge which is the second edition recorded huge success.
Speaking at the ceremony, the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, commended Rivers women whose continuous prayers have impacted on the state and appreciated the support by the women to the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.
She described Rivers women as wonderful for the support both in prayers and solidarity to her family.
She described Women Converge 2025 as another milestone in an effort to shape the society for good and support for the sustenance of peace and development in Rivers State.
According to her, let me enjoin our women to remain prayerful because God is ever ready to answer our prayers. In all that we do, we must not forget the hand of God and seek him for direction and help. You have always been steadfast and I urge you not to relent and together we will move our society forward.
Describing the theme, “Women Converge 2025, Women In An Evolving World”, as apt, she said it is a reflection of the very essence of actions and strategies that women adapt in navigating the new world order.
She said that despite the complexities of managing the home front and the constraints of economic realities, women had demonstrated formidable strength and resilience to confront the odds of life.
In her words, “This event underscores the resilience of our women to succeed no matter the odds, especially with absolute faith in God and determination for greater accomplishments”.
“Whether in the industry, business, agriculture, public service or even in politics, they have always shown strong determination to adapt and to accomplish like others”, she maintained.
A guest speaker at the event, the founder and medical director of Save A Live medical centre, Dr. Okoye, told women to always take wise decisions in things concerning maternal and infant mortality.
The medical expert reiterated that women should not misunderstand the biblical idea of “you will deliver like the Hebrew women”.
He advised women to take instructions from medical experts concerning pregnancy and child birth as those will go a long way in saving their lives and advised the women not to patronize quacks.
In a goodwill message, the former Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya, expressed hope that the peace women have been praying for is already yielding positive result.
The President of Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHACCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, spoke on the sustenance of peace in Rivers State as that will move the state to greater height.
Also speaking at the
Women Converge, Pastor Ene Secondus, enjoined women to continue to pray for peace and it’s sustenance in Rivers State.
One of the guest speakers, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, during the intercessory prayers said women are the foundation of the society and explained that development of any society depends on the strength of womanhood.
The wife of the former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr Christie Toby, a daughter of Rivers State, Ann Kio Briggs also graced the occasion.
Apart from the prayer session, women from different local government areas showcased different kinds of food items in their various canopies and stands.
The Okrikans and in fact the Riverine extraction, in a food exhibition displayed fishes, crayfish, oporo (prawn), periwinkle( isam).
The women from Etche and Omuma decorated their tables with agricultural products like Garri, fufu, vegetables (okashi ala), plantain, bananas etc.
The Ekpeyes and Ogbas were not left out as they displayed their own food crops like fish, garri, fufu and the likes.
Women from Ikwerre and Emohua local government areas came with their food stuffs.
By: Eunice Choko-kayode
RIVERS NAWOJ AND PHACCIMA PARTNER TO STRENGTHEN MUTUAL GOALS
In a significant development, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers State Council has recently undertaken a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (PHACCIMA).
The visit took place on Monday, 1st December, 2025, representing a formal engagement initiative undertaken by NAWOJ to cultivate a fruitful collaboration with PHACCIMA that can greatly benefit both the union and the agency.
During this occasion, the Chairman of NAWOJ, Rivers State Council, Comrade Susan Serekana-Nwikhana, articulated her vision for the partnership, stating that its primary aim is to work collaboratively toward the ambitious goals that both entities are striving to achieve.
She said that the goals are designed not only to enhance the operational capabilities of NAWOJ and PHACCIMA but also to ultimately contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development and economic growth of Rivers State and the broader Niger Delta region.
In her remarks, Serekana-Nwikhana emphasised, “We’re not just partnering, we’re propelling change. With PHACCIMA’s focus on promoting women-led businesses through the Women in Commerce Initiative (WACIMA), spearheaded by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, we’re actively working to dismantle barriers, unlock untapped potential, and demonstrate that investing in women is fundamentally investing in the future of a nation.”
Dr Chinyere Nwoga, who holds the position of President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHACCIMA), acknowledged in her response that the Niger Delta region is endowed with abundant resources and opportunities, yet simultaneously grapples with a variety of challenges.
She emphasised that the challenges necessitate concerted efforts from both the media and the business sectors, working in tandem to address them effectively.
As the first female President of PHACCIMA, Dr Nwoga expressed her optimism for a successful and impactful partnership during her tenure and encouraged female journalists to collaborate actively with PHACCIMA to realise their shared goals.
The discussions during the meeting were centred on amplifying women’s economic empowerment, spurring investments, and repositioning Rivers State to become an attractive and vibrant destination for business endeavours, all while maintaining a strong focus on green innovation and climate resilience.
The gathering culminated in the formation of a groundbreaking partnership between the two organisations, marking the beginning of a collaborative journey full of potential.
Key Initiatives projected in the partnership include, the upcoming Port Harcourt International Trade Fair (scheduled for 12th – 22nd December, 2025).
According to the partnership agreement, this event is set to serve as a dynamic platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase locally made products denoted as “Made in Rivers.” It will provide participants with invaluable opportunities, including access to complimentary entrepreneurial training and avenues to connect directly with potential investors. Each local government in Rivers State will have the chance to highlight its unique selling points, including the promotion of agro-products, natural resources, and innovative solutions.
Another is the NAWOJ National Summit (planned for early 2026): The event will be themed “Empowering Women, Sustainable Future: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Change,” with a sub-theme focused on “Greening the Future: Empowering Women for Climate Resilience.” The summit will gather an array of leaders, investors, and change makers to collectively shape the economic and environmental future of Rivers State. Specific dates and venue details will be communicated in January 2026.
An ambitious Economic Impact Goal has been envisaged: The partnership is aspiring to create over 500 economic opportunities tailored for women, thereby boosting local industries, enhancing green jobs, and fostering inclusive growth. This will align with Rivers State’s vision of cultivating a sustainable, eco-friendly economy that diversifies beyond oil dependency as contained in the partnership agreement.
Present at the event were numerous members of both NAWOJ and PHACCIMA, where Hon. Barr. Uchenda Ukgubule, Chairman of NAWOJ’s National Summit Planning Committee, lauded Dr Nwoga’s exemplary leadership, proclaiming, “Her intelligence and visionary approach make collaboration not only possible but a pleasure. To every man: join us! Dr Nwoga has a lot to offer – let’s drive progress together.”
In affirmation, Dr Nwoga stated: “Women are powerful catalysts for change. With the support of NAWOJ, Rivers State, we’ll drive sustainable growth, promote eco-friendly innovations, and transform Rivers State into a magnet for green investments. This endeavour will serve to protect our environment while empowering local communities.”
Among the highpoints was a heartfelt call to all women entrepreneurs, inviting them to take an active role by registering for the upcoming Trade Fair.
This initiative encourages them to showcase their talents, innovative products, and services while providing an excellent opportunity for them to grow their businesses and expand their networks.
Additionally, investors from far and wide were urged to consider exploring the untapped potential that Rivers State has to offer, with the promise of collaborating to build a prosperous and vibrant state together, thereby enhancing the local economy and contributing to community resilience.
Moreover, the Media were cordially invited to participate in a post-Trade Fair joint briefing, designed specifically to spotlight inspiring success stories that emerge from the event, thereby amplifying the voices of those who have benefited from this collaborative effort.
The general public was requested to stay updated on these initiatives by visiting the NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter office located at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, or simply check for further details through our official communication channels.
For any inquiries or additional information, women and other stakeholders are asked to contact the following individuals, Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, the Chairman of the NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter, available at 0806 797 1973, Honorable Barr. Uchenda Ukgubule, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the NAWOJ National Summit, reachable at 0803 339 5699, Ambassador Beauty David Nteugot, the Secretary of the Planning Committee for the NAWOJ National Summit, is contactable at 0803 338 7806.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
