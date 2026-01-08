Emohua Widows Receive Items From Ogbakor Ikwerre California

In a significant development, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers State Council has recently undertaken a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (PHACCIMA).

The visit took place on Monday, 1st December, 2025, representing a formal engagement initiative undertaken by NAWOJ to cultivate a fruitful collaboration with PHACCIMA that can greatly benefit both the union and the agency.

During this occasion, the Chairman of NAWOJ, Rivers State Council, Comrade Susan Serekana-Nwikhana, articulated her vision for the partnership, stating that its primary aim is to work collaboratively toward the ambitious goals that both entities are striving to achieve.

She said that the goals are designed not only to enhance the operational capabilities of NAWOJ and PHACCIMA but also to ultimately contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development and economic growth of Rivers State and the broader Niger Delta region.

In her remarks, Serekana-Nwikhana emphasised, “We’re not just partnering, we’re propelling change. With PHACCIMA’s focus on promoting women-led businesses through the Women in Commerce Initiative (WACIMA), spearheaded by Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya, we’re actively working to dismantle barriers, unlock untapped potential, and demonstrate that investing in women is fundamentally investing in the future of a nation.”

Dr Chinyere Nwoga, who holds the position of President of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHACCIMA), acknowledged in her response that the Niger Delta region is endowed with abundant resources and opportunities, yet simultaneously grapples with a variety of challenges.

She emphasised that the challenges necessitate concerted efforts from both the media and the business sectors, working in tandem to address them effectively.

As the first female President of PHACCIMA, Dr Nwoga expressed her optimism for a successful and impactful partnership during her tenure and encouraged female journalists to collaborate actively with PHACCIMA to realise their shared goals.

The discussions during the meeting were centred on amplifying women’s economic empowerment, spurring investments, and repositioning Rivers State to become an attractive and vibrant destination for business endeavours, all while maintaining a strong focus on green innovation and climate resilience.

The gathering culminated in the formation of a groundbreaking partnership between the two organisations, marking the beginning of a collaborative journey full of potential.

Key Initiatives projected in the partnership include, the upcoming Port Harcourt International Trade Fair (scheduled for 12th – 22nd December, 2025).

According to the partnership agreement, this event is set to serve as a dynamic platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase locally made products denoted as “Made in Rivers.” It will provide participants with invaluable opportunities, including access to complimentary entrepreneurial training and avenues to connect directly with potential investors. Each local government in Rivers State will have the chance to highlight its unique selling points, including the promotion of agro-products, natural resources, and innovative solutions.

Another is the NAWOJ National Summit (planned for early 2026): The event will be themed “Empowering Women, Sustainable Future: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Change,” with a sub-theme focused on “Greening the Future: Empowering Women for Climate Resilience.” The summit will gather an array of leaders, investors, and change makers to collectively shape the economic and environmental future of Rivers State. Specific dates and venue details will be communicated in January 2026.

An ambitious Economic Impact Goal has been envisaged: The partnership is aspiring to create over 500 economic opportunities tailored for women, thereby boosting local industries, enhancing green jobs, and fostering inclusive growth. This will align with Rivers State’s vision of cultivating a sustainable, eco-friendly economy that diversifies beyond oil dependency as contained in the partnership agreement.

Present at the event were numerous members of both NAWOJ and PHACCIMA, where Hon. Barr. Uchenda Ukgubule, Chairman of NAWOJ’s National Summit Planning Committee, lauded Dr Nwoga’s exemplary leadership, proclaiming, “Her intelligence and visionary approach make collaboration not only possible but a pleasure. To every man: join us! Dr Nwoga has a lot to offer – let’s drive progress together.”

In affirmation, Dr Nwoga stated: “Women are powerful catalysts for change. With the support of NAWOJ, Rivers State, we’ll drive sustainable growth, promote eco-friendly innovations, and transform Rivers State into a magnet for green investments. This endeavour will serve to protect our environment while empowering local communities.”

Among the highpoints was a heartfelt call to all women entrepreneurs, inviting them to take an active role by registering for the upcoming Trade Fair.

This initiative encourages them to showcase their talents, innovative products, and services while providing an excellent opportunity for them to grow their businesses and expand their networks.

Additionally, investors from far and wide were urged to consider exploring the untapped potential that Rivers State has to offer, with the promise of collaborating to build a prosperous and vibrant state together, thereby enhancing the local economy and contributing to community resilience.

Moreover, the Media were cordially invited to participate in a post-Trade Fair joint briefing, designed specifically to spotlight inspiring success stories that emerge from the event, thereby amplifying the voices of those who have benefited from this collaborative effort.

The general public was requested to stay updated on these initiatives by visiting the NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter office located at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, or simply check for further details through our official communication channels.

For any inquiries or additional information, women and other stakeholders are asked to contact the following individuals, Comrade Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, the Chairman of the NAWOJ Rivers State Chapter, available at 0806 797 1973, Honorable Barr. Uchenda Ukgubule, the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the NAWOJ National Summit, reachable at 0803 339 5699, Ambassador Beauty David Nteugot, the Secretary of the Planning Committee for the NAWOJ National Summit, is contactable at 0803 338 7806.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana