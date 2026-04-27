Renewed Hope Ambassadors Unveil Tinubu’s Digital Platform To Counter Misinformation

The Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, yesterday in Abuja, unveiled a dedicated digital platform for the pro-Tinubu civic organisation.

Uzodimma who is also the governor of Imo State, promised that the website would serve as a verified information hub to deepen public understanding of the administration’s reform programme and actively counter the spread of misinformation.

He made the pledge when he formally launched the RHA’s website and an integrated suite of digital assets at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, who also doubles as the RHA’s Director of Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement he signed yesterday, titled ‘Renewed Hope Digital Platform ‘ll enrich communication of governance strides, says Gov. Uzodinma’.

At the launch, Uzodinma said the RHA’s centrepiece is the official website, www.rhambassadors.org, which he described as an aggregator platform designed to consolidate policy explainers, reform updates and verified government information into a single accessible hub.

The website, he noted, is supported by an integrated network of social media channels across Facebook, Instagram, X and other digital applications.

He explained, “This is not just a website; it is a dynamic, living platform, an aggregator of verified information, policy direction, and measurable progress.”

“At its core is an updateable dashboard, providing real-time access to key economic metrics and performance indicators, enabling Nigerians to track, in clear terms, the progress of this administration’s reforms.”

He said the platform would translate government activity, spanning macroeconomic stability, revenue growth, infrastructure delivery and social investment outcomes into transparent, accessible insights for citizens.

Uzodimma also highlighted the strategic role of an off-site, AI-powered Data Communication Centre described as driving intelligence gathering, sentiment tracking and structured feedback collection, while simultaneously working to identify and counter misinformation in real time.

“Beyond transparency, this platform is designed as a tool for engagement. It creates a direct interface between government and citizens, allowing for feedback, participation, and a more informed national conversation around policy and development priorities. It ensures that communication is not one-directional, but interactive and responsive,” he said.

The launch was attended by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and a cross-section of RHA directors and coordinators, including Olisa Metuh, who serves as Director of Organisation; DG of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, handling Diaspora Affairs; Senator Sani Musa for Special Duties; Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri for Administration; Sunday Dare for Digital and New Media; and Tunde Rahman for Media and Publicity.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors was established in late 2025 as a formal civic engagement arm of the Tinubu administration’s support architecture, to mobilise grassroots communication of government policy.

According to its website, the platform is also meant to provide a coordinated response to what it described as the spread of false information about the administration’s record.

On November 25, 2025, President Bola Tinubu named Uzodinma as “Renewed Hope Ambassador” ahead of the national rollout of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme.

In his new role, the Presidency said, Uzodinma will also serve as Director-General for party outreach, engagement and mobilisation.

In February 17, he named Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani as Deputy Director-General for party outreach, engagement and mobilisation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

The appointment came days after the Independent National Electoral Commission released the election timetable that slated campaigns for November 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At a forum with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors at the State House on April 16, Tinubu said no amount of pressure or intimidation would distract him from his job.

Tinubu also challenged critics and political opponents, especially former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, discrediting the latter’s privatisation agenda in the early 2000s, saying it yielded no results for Nigerians.