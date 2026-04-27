Monarch Pledges Strong Action Against Gender-Based Violence

The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council has pledged to take decisive action to curb the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the state, in partnership with ActionAid and other relevant organisations.

The commitment was made during an event organised by ActionAid in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation in Port Harcourt. The programme, titled “Convening of Traditional Rulers for GBV Prevention,” carried the theme, “From Custodians to Champions: Redefining Culture for GBV Prevention and Community Protection.”

Speaking on behalf of the council, the Okilomuibe of Engenni Kingdom, HRM King Moore MacLean Ubuo, said traditional rulers are determined to move beyond mere responses to incidents of violence by adopting proactive strategies.

“We will establish and empower community-led structures, including traditional cabinets and women leaders, to identify early warning signs of violence and intervene before harm occurs,” he said.

King Ubuo added that traditional institutions are committed to enforcing the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law within their domains, stressing that the longstanding culture of silence surrounding abuse would no longer be tolerated.

“We will ensure that our subjects understand their rights and that the law is respected as the ultimate standard for justice,” he added.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Government emphasised that tackling GBV requires more than policies and enforcement, noting that a transformation in societal attitudes is essential.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Lauretta Dimkpa, who was represented by the Director of Child Welfare, Mrs. Fumilayo Adebayo, highlighted the critical role of traditional rulers in shaping societal values.

“As traditional rulers, your voices command respect, your decisions influence behaviour, and your institutions are trusted platforms for conflict resolution and social guidance,” she said.

She urged them to promote cultural norms that uphold dignity, respect, and equality, while also encouraging victims to report abuse without fear of stigma.

In his remarks, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, described the gathering as timely, noting that GBV remains a widespread violation of human rights and a major obstacle to sustainable development.

Represented by Dr. Adedeji Ademefun, he cited data showing that 31 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, with many cases going unreported due to fear, stigma, and cultural silence.

“National surveys indicate that nearly three in ten women have experienced physical or sexual violence, underscoring the scale and urgency of this crisis,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Rivers State Multi-Stakeholders Action Committee, Barrister Evelyn Asimie Membere, described GBV as one of the most persistent human rights violations, cutting across age, class, and geography.

According to her, traditional rulers are uniquely positioned to influence behaviour and drive meaningful change at the grassroots level.

“In many of our communities, your voice carries more weight than any policy or legislation,” she said.

The event brought together key stakeholders committed to strengthening community-based approaches to preventing GBV and protecting vulnerable groups across Rivers State.