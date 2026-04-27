No new tax on vehicles – NRS

The Nigeria Revenue Service has described as false and misleading a viral infographic claiming that a new vehicle tax has been imposed by the Federal Government, effective July 1.

The NRS made this known in a statement by Mr Dare Adekambi, Special Adviser to the NRS Chairman, Dr Zach Adedeji, and spokesperson for the service.

According to Adekambi, the infographic directs owners of private, commercial, and corporate vehicles to pay an unspecified vehicle tax rate online or at approved banks and agencies.

He said the material, which bore no identifiable author, further asked members of the public to visit http://www.firs.gov.ng for more information, whereas the correct official website of the NRS is http://www.nrs.gov.ng.

Adekambi said the Federal Government had not introduced any fresh tax on vehicles as claimed in the material.

He advised members of the public to trust and rely only on information disseminated through verified official channels of government or any of its agencies, and not on anonymous graphics circulating online.

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the information did not emanate from the service or any government agency.

“Citizens are, therefore, advised to disregard the fabricated messages designed to mislead the public and instead rely on official government channels for information on government policies,” he said.

He said the verdict on the infographic is that it is false, and advised Nigerians to follow the official handles of the NRS on all social media platforms and its website for accurate information about tax and its activities.