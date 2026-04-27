Fubara Backs Tinubu’s Second Term Bid, Preaches Unity, Southern Solidarity

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term to enable him continue the implementation of his “bold, daring and ambitious vision for the inclusive and sustainable development” of the country.

Fubara gave the charge last Thursday while declaring open a meeting of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He described President Tinubu as a “dedicated and highly patriotic” leader, who should be given a second chance, stressing that with him in the saddle, Nigerians should be rest assured that the nation is in safe hands.

He recalled the various achievements of the Tinubu administration in the last three years and projected that a lot more will be achieved under the Renewed Hope Agenda, if Tinubu is re-elected in 2027.

“We are all witnesses to the transformation of our battered economy and the ongoing infrastructural revolution, including the remarkable coastal road project in the southern and other parts of the country in just three years.

“Although challenges remain in certain regions, we all trust in Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and dedication to safeguarding our nation, transforming the economy and delivering equitable development to all regions.

“In football, the saying goes that no coach changes a winning team. Therefore, Nigerians have no choice but to support President Tinubu at this crucial time and work together to re-elect him in 2027 to continue implementing his bold, daring and ambitious vision for the inclusive and sustainable development of our nation,” he said.

Welcoming the royal fathers to the meeting, Fubara said their presence in Port Harcourt was a testament to the fact that Rivers State is very peaceful and ready to host high profile visits, meetings and events as well as a confirmation of the unity of the people of Southern Nigeria.

“Although we are ethnically, culturally and linguistically diverse to some extent, the beauty lies in the fact that we are all committed to being part and parcel or an ever- indivisible Nigeria, despite our differences. As a region, we have a duty to build our future together and promote the collective interests of our people for a better life which we can achieve more rapidly through collaboration with the Federal Government.

“Similarly, southern cooperation and solidarity will offer a clearer and more practical pathway for sharing knowledge and ideas, working together to realise the common goals and aspirations of our people for sustainable peace, security, and development,” he said.

The governor who acknowledged the strategic position of the traditional rulers in Nigeria, stated that by being the closest to the grassroots, they serve as a link between the people and the government, wielding capacities and influence that extend beyond their ceremonial roles.

He commended their commitment to peace and progress of southern Nigeria and urged them to stay vigilant and focused on pursuing their cultural, economic and political goals for the region and its people.

Fubara further charged the traditional rulers to dwell on productive discussions that will foster peace, security and progress in Southern Nigeria and the country at large.

The meeting which had in attendance traditional rulers from the South -South, South-East and South-West zones of Nigeria, was billed to discuss the roles of traditional institutions in promoting unity peace, cohesion and development across Southern Nigeria.

Among the royal fathers present at the meeting were the Chairman, Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Co- Chairman, Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council and Obi Obinugwu, His Majesty Eze Cletus Ilomuanya; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; and the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Worlu Wodo, the Eze Oha Apara IV and Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, amongst others.