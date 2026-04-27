RSG Moves To Standardize Dealership Aesthetics Amid Urban Renewal Drive

Rivers State Government has taken a step toward improving urban aesthetics in the State with a new agreement reached with the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) on the adoption of uniform fence colours across designated auto dealership zones.

The initiative, which is part of broader urban renewal efforts, aimed at enhancing visual orderliness and creating a more structured business environment within the state’s growing commercial corridors.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon Amairigha Edward Hart, disclosed this during a strategic meeting with leaders of the motor dealers’ association at his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

Hart explained that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to building a modern and visually appealing city that reflects planning standards and coordinated development.

According to him, the ministry has approved a white and blue colour scheme proposed by the association, noting that the choice resonates with the identity and official colours of Rivers State.

He stated that AMDON is expected to submit detailed design specifications to guide implementation and ensure uniformity across all approved dealership locations.

The commissioner commended the leadership of the association for demonstrating cooperation and readiness to support government policies aimed at improving the built environment.

He noted that such collaboration between the public and private sectors remains critical to achieving sustainable urban development goals.

Earlier in his remarks, AMDON Chairman, Christian Okolie, confirmed that members of the association had collectively agreed to adopt white and navy blue as the standard colours for fencing around their business premises.

Okolie explained that the uniform colour scheme would not only enhance visibility but also make it easier for customers and visitors to identify auto dealerships within designated areas.

He added that while the standardization would create a consistent outlook, individual businesses would still retain their unique brand identities and signage.

Describing the engagement with the ministry as productive, the AMDON chairman said the agreement represents a mutually beneficial arrangement for both the government and operators in the sector.

He stressed that the decision underscores the association’s commitment to promoting orderliness and supporting policies that foster a conducive business environment.

Implementation of the new colour scheme is expected to commence in the coming weeks, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the initiative will contribute to a more organised and visually cohesive urban landscape in the State.

By: King Onunwor