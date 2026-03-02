RIWAMA In Collaboration With Obio Akpo And Port Harcourt LGA Ban Dumping Of Refuse On  Road Side

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Collaboration with Obio Akpor Local Government Council and Port Harcourt City LGA had advised the public not to dump refuse on the road side.

In a statement signed by the Director of RIWAMA Dr Ibimina Wokoma, Mayor of Port Harcourt Sir Hon Allwell Ihunda and Obio Kpor local government Chairman Hon Dr, Gift Worlu made available to Tide news stated that dumping of refuse on road medians is banned in Obio Akpor LGA, Port Harcourt City LGA, and the entire metropolis.

The statement said all waste is to be properly bagged and taken to the nearest RIWAMA-approved receptacle only between the hours of 6pm and 10pm daily.

“The use of cart pushers for waste collection, evacuation, and disposal is highly prohibited across Obio Akpor LGA and Port Harcourt City Local Government. Corporate organizations are requested to engage only Private Service Providers licensed by RIWAMA, in line with extant laws.

“Scattering of refuse bags at the receptacles or roadside by scavengers, individuals, and organizations engaged in illegal sorting or segregation of waste or recycling business is hereby banned, except as authorized or licenced by RIWAMA at the final dumpsites.

“The Thursday sanitation exercise by shop owners will continue alongside business activities without closing or locking up shops.

The statement also said that , shop owners whose shop environment or surroundings are untidy will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

This notice applies to all residents, businesses, and organizations in Rivers State. Let’s work together to restore our “Garden City” status.

By: Kiadum Edookor