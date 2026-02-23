Environment
Lagos State Government Refuted Resumed Monthly Sanitation
The Lagos State Government on Saturday refuted an online media report claiming that the state had resumed the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said no categorical statement had been made regarding the commencement date of the exercise.
Wahab explained that what he told newsmen after a project inspection tour last Sunday was that engagements with relevant stakeholders were still ongoing.
He said the state government had planned to begin with a sensitisation programme last week, but was constrained by logistics issues.
“The truth is, we were meant to start with a sensitisation programme last week, but we had a logistics issue. We need to find a day that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.
He expressed optimism that the exercise might return very soon, adding that the official date would be communicated by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The commissioner urged law-abiding residents to continue their lawful activities without hindrance, assuring them that adequate notice would be given before the exercise was reintroduced.
The monthly environmental sanitation, previously held on the last Saturday of every month between 7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m., was suspended in November 2016 following a legal pronouncement restricting movement during the exercise.
However, renewed waste management challenges, including clogged drainage channels and indiscriminate refuse disposal, have sparked calls from residents for its reinstatement.
Environment
RIWAMA In Collaboration With Obio Akpo And Port Harcourt LGA Ban Dumping Of Refuse On Road Side
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Collaboration with Obio Akpor Local Government Council and Port Harcourt City LGA had advised the public not to dump refuse on the road side.
In a statement signed by the Director of RIWAMA Dr Ibimina Wokoma, Mayor of Port Harcourt Sir Hon Allwell Ihunda and Obio Kpor local government Chairman Hon Dr, Gift Worlu made available to Tide news stated that dumping of refuse on road medians is banned in Obio Akpor LGA, Port Harcourt City LGA, and the entire metropolis.
The statement said all waste is to be properly bagged and taken to the nearest RIWAMA-approved receptacle only between the hours of 6pm and 10pm daily.
“The use of cart pushers for waste collection, evacuation, and disposal is highly prohibited across Obio Akpor LGA and Port Harcourt City Local Government. Corporate organizations are requested to engage only Private Service Providers licensed by RIWAMA, in line with extant laws.
“Scattering of refuse bags at the receptacles or roadside by scavengers, individuals, and organizations engaged in illegal sorting or segregation of waste or recycling business is hereby banned, except as authorized or licenced by RIWAMA at the final dumpsites.
“The Thursday sanitation exercise by shop owners will continue alongside business activities without closing or locking up shops.
The statement also said that , shop owners whose shop environment or surroundings are untidy will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.
This notice applies to all residents, businesses, and organizations in Rivers State. Let’s work together to restore our “Garden City” status.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Environment
Ministry Of Environment To Validate A Landmark Policy To Advance Nigeria’s Economy
The Federal Ministry of Environment last Thursday convened key stakeholders in Abuja to validate a landmark policy brief aimed at tackling marine litter to advance Nigeria’s transition to a circular economy.
Mrs Falmata Bukar-Kolo, the Deputy Director, Solid Waste Management and Technology Division in the ministry, warned that plastic pollution poses serious risks to aquatic ecosystems and public health.
She stated that microplastics have already entered the food chain through fish consumption, while clogged waterways, soil contamination, and greenhouse gas emissions from burning plastics are worsening the environmental crisis.
Bukar-Kolo said that plastics, though widely used, are non-biodegradable and persist in the environment for years.
She called for improved waste management systems, stronger enforcement of environmental regulations, and behavioural change amongst citizens and businesses.
Mr Clem Ugorji, Regional Coordinator of PROTEGO, emphasised on the urgency of action, saying Nigeria’s marine litter crisis carries environmental, economic, and reputational costs.
He expressed optimism that the 2025 to 2040 roadmap endorsed at the workshop would shift the country from prolonged dialogue to concrete implementation.
The event was organised in collaboration with PROTEGO (Prevention of Marine Litter in the Gulf of Guinea).
Discussions centred on a draft policy input paper titled “Policies, Institutional Set-up and Financing of Marine Litter Prevention in Nigeria,”.
These seeks to present insightful analysis and a set of recommendations to address the structural and financing gaps that have long hindered effective waste management, particularly plastic leakage from inland communities and waterways into the Atlantic Ocean.
The PROTEGO initiative is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection and led by adelphi, with implementation in Nigeria by WASTE Africa and the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC).
The policy brief is a key delivery for one of the programme’s four impact areas – building capacities of public stakeholders.
Environment
Ministry of Environment Launched Ikosi Market Anaerobic Digester
The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MOE&WR) has officially launched the Ikosi Market Anaerobic Digester powered by C40 Cities Urban Climate Action Programme to turn waste-to-energy.
The project is facilitated by C40 Cities Urban Climate Action Programme – Climate Action Implementation (UCAP CAI), financed by the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
It is also supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria.
This facility will systematically collect the market’s organic waste and feed it into an anaerobic digester.
The natural bacteria will break down the waste without oxygen to produce biogas.
Also, in doing so, it will carry out a remarkable process of biological transformation that yields two invaluable products, biogas and bio-fertiliser.
Speaking at the event, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, described the launch of the Biogas as a milestone achievement in addressing waste management issues in the state.
“Today is a proud moment for Ikosi, and indeed for Lagos State, as we mark another important milestone on our journey towards a cleaner, greener and more resilient city.
“We are not merely commissioning a facility; we are unveiling a vision on how Lagos can turn our everyday challenges into powerful opportunities.
“The Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant represents a bold step in reimagining waste, not as a burden, but as a valuable resource that can drive sustainability, resilience and inclusive growth.
“This project transforms a long-standing problem into a practical solution. Instead of rotting in dumps, organic waste from this market will now be converted into clean, sustainable biogas for cooking and electricity.
“At the same time, it will produce nutrient-rich organic fertilizer that can be used on our farms. This is the circular economy in action—closing the loop, reducing emissions, creating value and improving livelihoods,” Wahab said.
He said the project reflects a much bigger ambition for Lagos State.
“The initiative is being implemented in partnership with C40 Cities and UK International Development under the Climate Action Implementation programme.
“Through this collaboration, Lagos continues to show leadership by translating international climate commitments into practical, community-level action.
“Today’s launch affirms a simple but powerful truth: the future of sustainable cities will be built not only in boardrooms and policy documents, but right here in our markets, our communities and our daily activities,” he said.
On his part, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Agency, said the project launch was a testament of the state’s drive to tackle waste.
“Lagos State Government takes very seriously the issue of environment, the issue of waste management, and in particular, the issue of circular economy, which you can only achieve by converting our waste to wealth.
“It’s beginning of many more projects, because we in Lagos State have recognised that waste is a resource.
“By managing our waste in this manner, we are strengthening public health and sanitation in our markets, and we are advancing our shift to climate smart and accountable Waste Management System.
“This project takes organic market waste that would otherwise end up in the drains or illegal dumps or on culverts.
“We want this place to work so that we can get more C40 cities to see what we’re doing and maybe the next market may be the Mile 12 market,” Gbadegesin said.
Also, Mr Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary MOE &WR, lauded the partners and all the stakeholders that made the launch a reality.
“I welcome you all to the launch of the Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant. This achievement represents a major step forward in our collective pursuit of environmental sustainability, renewable energy and the conversion of waste into wealth.
“Today is a powerful testament to your commitment to innovation, sustainable development and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the environmental challenges facing our state.
“This project represents the power of innovation, collaboration and technology. For a long time, we have grappled with the challenge of waste management.
“The Ikosi Fruit Market Biogas Plant provides an ingenious solution, transforming what we once considered “waste” into valuable resources.
“It will convert organic waste into clean cooking gas and electricity for our homes, and organic fertilizer for our farms.
“We owe our sincere appreciation to C40 Cities and UK International Development under the Climate Action Implementation programme for their continued support,” Tajudeen said.
The C40 Cities Regional Director -Africa, Mr Anthony Okoth, said the “C40 is a global entity that actually focuses on bringing together 100 mega cities across the globe.
“It basically controls a population of about 925 million people in terms of cities, and basically takes care of about 20% of the global economy.
“And basically our main mandate is actually to look to ensure that as we engage the cities, we actually are able to drive the Paris Declaration of ensuring that we don’t go beyond the 1.5 degrees centigrade in terms of heat increase.
“As we stand here today, I’m very proud, because it’s truly simple by saying that we can actually turn waste into wealth.
“And for us, that’s our mantra, working with African grown solutions to actually transform and address the African agenda.
“It is not us who have done it alone, but under the leadership of the state government.
“And so we truly appreciate the leadership and the direction that we have gotten and received for us, this project actually is a symbol of local, grown solutions, where we are actually excited,” Okoth said.
Also, Mrs Temitope Okunnu, the Chief Executive Officer of FABE Foundation and implementer of the project, said the launch “is a reality come true”.
“We have had different engagements in this market since a year plus, it has been an amazing. It has been a beautiful work done here.
“Imagine food waste from the regular Ikosi Market that you and I come on a regular basis, now converting their own food waste that was meant to be at the dump site into electricity, gas, cooking gas.
“And the most important of all, is that we can secure our food in Lagos with the digester, which we call the Eco-fertiliser.
“So, let us appreciate the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment for championing this beautiful cause and C40 Cities for supporting this project in Lagos, Nigeria.
“The replication has started already across the other 35 markets, we are ensuring that we would start something and make it work,” Okunnu said.
NAN reports that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems as partners of the project will be distributing the biodigester to the farmers the project was implemented by FABE Foundation and MEYANA.
