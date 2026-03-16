Ken Poly honours lecturer for outstanding performance 

Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Rivers State, has recognised the dedication of one of its own. The School of Management Sciences honoured Pastor Joel Augustus Daddie, PhD, with an Award of Honour for his outstanding service as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee for over five years.

The recognition was presented during a Thanksgiving gathering of staff and students of the School of Management Sciences. The institution acknowledged Dr. Daddie’s commitment and contributions to the planning and coordination of academic conferences within the school.

Dr. Daddie expressed his gratitude to the Dean, staff, and students of the School of Management Sciences for the honour bestowed on him. He thanked the institution for the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee and for the recognition of his efforts over the past five years.

As Head of the Department of Public Administration, Dr. Daddie has demonstrated leadership and dedication to academic development within the institution. His colleagues and students congratulated him on this well-deserved recognition.

The Award of Honour is a testament to Dr. Daddie’s hard work and commitment to the School of Management Sciences. His contributions have undoubtedly enhanced the institution’s academic profile.

The event was an opportunity for the School of Management Sciences to appreciate Dr. Daddie’s service and dedication. It also served as a moment to inspire others to emulate his example of commitment and service.

Dr. Daddie’s achievement reflects the institution’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence among its staff. It encourages others to strive for similar recognition.

The Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic community congratulates Dr. Daddie on this achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions to the institution’s growth and development.