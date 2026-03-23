NUJ demands strong actions in revamping education in Rivers

Members of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have taken bold steps regarding the deteriorating educational standards across the state and called for urgent government actions to stem the tide. They argued that both basic and secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state require state government action towards restructuring the highly decayed infrastructure.

This was part of the eight-point communique reached at the end of the special congress of the union in Port Harcourt to mark the first-year anniversary of the present union leadership in the state. The union observed that if no immediate government action is taken to address the infrastructural decay in public schools in the state, the educational future in the state will be a mirage.

The communiqué signed by

Mr. Paul Bazia -Nsaneh

Chairman NUJ Rivers State Council ,

Ijeoma Tubosia Ph.D

Secretary NUJ Rivers State Council , and members of the

Communique Drafting Committee.

Dr. Justice Ihunwo – Chairman ,

Dr. Joy Grant-Amadi – Secretary and

Mr. Chukwudi Ejimofor – Member reaffirmed the position of the union on the state affairs and the nation at large.

The union also urged the state government, as a matter of urgent public concern, to commence the immediate employment of new teachers to fill the gaps caused by the dearth of teachers, stressing the need to post the would-be new teachers to local communities that are lacking teaching manpower.

Recently, the newly appointed Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Peters Nwagor, reaffirmed his commitment to implementing transformative education with the sole purpose of achieving inclusive and equitable learning across the state.

We hope that the commissioner will match his words with action and swing into action to give schools in the state a breath on new academic life.