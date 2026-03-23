Opobo Kingdom moves to incorporate Ibani Language Into School Curriculum, Takes Off April 

In a bid to preserve the cultural heritage and promote the values of Opobo Kingdom, the Ibani Language will be reinstated and incorporated into the various communities and institutions of learning.

This reinstatement was declared by the Amanyanabo-Elect of Opobo Kingdom, Alabo Charles Douglas MacPepple-Jaja, Jeki VI , saying that the initiative will take effect from next month

The Amanyanabo-Elect made this statement during his speech recently in port Harcourt,where he stated that the initiative was a key component hinged on his five-point agenda.

The Monarch explained that the goal was to enhance the indigenous language and incorporate everyone at different strata including children and youths from ages 4-16.

The King Elect further added that, in order to achieve this, there would be deployment of modern multimedia tools to facilitate the process.

The Monarch also assured that research techniques will be deployed as there will be partnership with schools and communities across the Opobo clan.

He maintained that the execution of the project is a major step in the preservation of the Ibani Language and Cultural heritage of the people.