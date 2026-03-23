ENUC President tasks ASTEC foundation Schools on dedication, value oriented teaching 

ASTEC Foundation Schools (AFS) owned by the seventh_ day adventist church had the distinct honour of hosting the President of the Eastern Nigeria Union Conference (ENUC), Pastor Onyebuchi Thomas Opara, on his first official pastoral visit to the institution Owerrita in Abia state, recently.

The visit which marked a significant moment in the history of the school, featured the dedication of the newly landscaped roads, dedication of renovated buildings and the consecration of pupils and staff.

The ENUC President who was accompanied by the President of the Aba North Conference (ANC), Pastor Henry Emeka Nwankwo, further emphasized the importance of the visit and the strong support of the Church leadership toward the advancement of Adventist education.

It is noteworthy that Pastor Onyebuchi Thomas Opara also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Management of ASTEC, demonstrating his deep commitment to the institution’s progress and mission.

Addressing the teachers students and pupils of the college at Owerrenta in Abia state over the weekend,Pastor Opara charged the teachers to see themselves as missionaries within the school system, emphasizing the need to model Christ-like character and values before the pupils entrusted to their care.

He encouraged them to regard their profession as a divine calling, shaping both the intellectual and spiritual lives of the learners.

In his welcome address, the Principal of ASTEC, Pastor Ahaoma Chigozirim Nwanma, PhD, warmly received the distinguished guests. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the ENUC leadership for their continued support and commitment to the growth of the Adventist institution and humbly solicited their prayers for the staff and pupils.

The Headmistress of ASTEC Foundation Schools, Mrs. Charity Nwankwo, delivered the vote of thanks, and expressed deep gratitude to Pastor Opara for his pastoral visit and dedicatory prayers. She also acknowledged Pastor Henry Emeka Nwankwo and the ASTEC community leadership team for their consistent support, guidance, and commitment to the development of the Foundation Schools.

A special recognition was accorded to the PTA Chairman, Hon. (MG) Uzoma George, for his invaluable contributions and steadfast support to the school.

The visit was graced by ASTEC community leaders, as well as members of AFS staff and pupils, who gave a warm and enthusiastic reception to the visiting dignitaries.

The visit and dedication ceremony reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Church and school leadership to fostering a conducive learning environment that promotes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and character development.