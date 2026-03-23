Education
ENUC President tasks ASTEC foundation Schools on dedication, value oriented teaching
ASTEC Foundation Schools (AFS) owned by the seventh_ day adventist church had the distinct honour of hosting the President of the Eastern Nigeria Union Conference (ENUC), Pastor Onyebuchi Thomas Opara, on his first official pastoral visit to the institution Owerrita in Abia state, recently.
The visit which marked a significant moment in the history of the school, featured the dedication of the newly landscaped roads, dedication of renovated buildings and the consecration of pupils and staff.
The ENUC President who was accompanied by the President of the Aba North Conference (ANC), Pastor Henry Emeka Nwankwo, further emphasized the importance of the visit and the strong support of the Church leadership toward the advancement of Adventist education.
It is noteworthy that Pastor Onyebuchi Thomas Opara also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Management of ASTEC, demonstrating his deep commitment to the institution’s progress and mission.
Addressing the teachers students and pupils of the college at Owerrenta in Abia state over the weekend,Pastor Opara charged the teachers to see themselves as missionaries within the school system, emphasizing the need to model Christ-like character and values before the pupils entrusted to their care.
He encouraged them to regard their profession as a divine calling, shaping both the intellectual and spiritual lives of the learners.
In his welcome address, the Principal of ASTEC, Pastor Ahaoma Chigozirim Nwanma, PhD, warmly received the distinguished guests. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the ENUC leadership for their continued support and commitment to the growth of the Adventist institution and humbly solicited their prayers for the staff and pupils.
The Headmistress of ASTEC Foundation Schools, Mrs. Charity Nwankwo, delivered the vote of thanks, and expressed deep gratitude to Pastor Opara for his pastoral visit and dedicatory prayers. She also acknowledged Pastor Henry Emeka Nwankwo and the ASTEC community leadership team for their consistent support, guidance, and commitment to the development of the Foundation Schools.
A special recognition was accorded to the PTA Chairman, Hon. (MG) Uzoma George, for his invaluable contributions and steadfast support to the school.
The visit was graced by ASTEC community leaders, as well as members of AFS staff and pupils, who gave a warm and enthusiastic reception to the visiting dignitaries.
The visit and dedication ceremony reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Church and school leadership to fostering a conducive learning environment that promotes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and character development.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Continue Reading
Education
Opobo Kingdom moves to incorporate Ibani Language Into School Curriculum, Takes Off April
In a bid to preserve the cultural heritage and promote the values of Opobo Kingdom, the Ibani Language will be reinstated and incorporated into the various communities and institutions of learning.
This reinstatement was declared by the Amanyanabo-Elect of Opobo Kingdom, Alabo Charles Douglas MacPepple-Jaja, Jeki VI , saying that the initiative will take effect from next month
The Amanyanabo-Elect made this statement during his speech recently in port Harcourt,where he stated that the initiative was a key component hinged on his five-point agenda.
The Monarch explained that the goal was to enhance the indigenous language and incorporate everyone at different strata including children and youths from ages 4-16.
The King Elect further added that, in order to achieve this, there would be deployment of modern multimedia tools to facilitate the process.
The Monarch also assured that research techniques will be deployed as there will be partnership with schools and communities across the Opobo clan.
He maintained that the execution of the project is a major step in the preservation of the Ibani Language and Cultural heritage of the people.
Education
NUJ demands strong actions in revamping education in Rivers
Members of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have taken bold steps regarding the deteriorating educational standards across the state and called for urgent government actions to stem the tide. They argued that both basic and secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the state require state government action towards restructuring the highly decayed infrastructure.
This was part of the eight-point communique reached at the end of the special congress of the union in Port Harcourt to mark the first-year anniversary of the present union leadership in the state. The union observed that if no immediate government action is taken to address the infrastructural decay in public schools in the state, the educational future in the state will be a mirage.
The communiqué signed by
Mr. Paul Bazia -Nsaneh
Chairman NUJ Rivers State Council ,
Ijeoma Tubosia Ph.D
Secretary NUJ Rivers State Council , and members of the
Communique Drafting Committee.
Dr. Justice Ihunwo – Chairman ,
Dr. Joy Grant-Amadi – Secretary and
Mr. Chukwudi Ejimofor – Member reaffirmed the position of the union on the state affairs and the nation at large.
The union also urged the state government, as a matter of urgent public concern, to commence the immediate employment of new teachers to fill the gaps caused by the dearth of teachers, stressing the need to post the would-be new teachers to local communities that are lacking teaching manpower.
Recently, the newly appointed Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Peters Nwagor, reaffirmed his commitment to implementing transformative education with the sole purpose of achieving inclusive and equitable learning across the state.
We hope that the commissioner will match his words with action and swing into action to give schools in the state a breath on new academic life.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
Ken Poly honours lecturer for outstanding performance
Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Rivers State, has recognised the dedication of one of its own. The School of Management Sciences honoured Pastor Joel Augustus Daddie, PhD, with an Award of Honour for his outstanding service as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee for over five years.
The recognition was presented during a Thanksgiving gathering of staff and students of the School of Management Sciences. The institution acknowledged Dr. Daddie’s commitment and contributions to the planning and coordination of academic conferences within the school.
Dr. Daddie expressed his gratitude to the Dean, staff, and students of the School of Management Sciences for the honour bestowed on him. He thanked the institution for the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee and for the recognition of his efforts over the past five years.
As Head of the Department of Public Administration, Dr. Daddie has demonstrated leadership and dedication to academic development within the institution. His colleagues and students congratulated him on this well-deserved recognition.
The Award of Honour is a testament to Dr. Daddie’s hard work and commitment to the School of Management Sciences. His contributions have undoubtedly enhanced the institution’s academic profile.
The event was an opportunity for the School of Management Sciences to appreciate Dr. Daddie’s service and dedication. It also served as a moment to inspire others to emulate his example of commitment and service.
Dr. Daddie’s achievement reflects the institution’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence among its staff. It encourages others to strive for similar recognition.
The Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic community congratulates Dr. Daddie on this achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions to the institution’s growth and development.
By: Michael T. Abraham
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Nigeria Recorded Two World’s Deadliest Terror Attacks In 2025 –Report
-
Politics4 days ago
Eid-el-fitr: INEC Urges Staff Discipline Ahead Ekiti, Osun Guber Polls
-
Editorial4 days ago
Thumbs Up For Sit-At-Home Reversal
-
News4 days ago
Explosions Rock Lagos, C’River, Kill One, Injure 40
-
News4 days ago
Perm. Sec Pats Rivers NUJ On The Back
-
News4 days ago
Fubara Hails Umah Ukpai’s Contributions To Global Christian Evangelism
-
Education4 days ago
Opobo Kingdom moves to incorporate Ibani Language Into School Curriculum, Takes Off April
-
News4 days ago
Etche Monarch Alleges Death Threats, Assault