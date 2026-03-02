Abia Not Sure To Secure continental Ticket

El-Kanemi Warriors boosted their push up the Nigeria Premier Football League table with a 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors on Saturday, dealing a blow to the visitors’ hopes of securing a continental ticket.

The matchday 27 encounter, played at the El-Kanemi Warriors Stadium in Maiduguri, saw the home side take control in the first half before sealing the result late on.

Referee Hannah Elaigwu oversaw proceedings, assisted by Zango Muhammed and Aminu Salihu, with Zubairu Abubakar serving as fourth official.

El-Kanemi made their intent clear early and were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Daddy Abdulrahman converted from the penalty spot to hand the hosts the lead.

The goal settled the home side, who managed the remainder of the first half effectively to carry a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

Abia, chasing a top-three finish for the second consecutive season, pushed forward after the restart but struggled to break down a disciplined El-Kanemi defence.

Their ambitions suffered a decisive setback four minutes from time when Bashir Musa struck to double the advantage, ensuring the points remained in Maiduguri.

The victory lifts El-Kanemi to sixth place on 41 points from 27 matches, leaving them just two points behind fifth-placed Abia, who have played a game more.

For the visitors, the defeat dents their pursuit of a continental berth. They remain one point behind third-placed Enugu Rangers and two adrift of Ikorodu City in second, with both sides holding games in hand.

League leaders Rivers United sit on 46 points and appear firmly in control at the summit, also with three games in hand, intensifying the pressure on the chasing pack.

Abia Warriors will look to revive their challenge when they host Shooting Stars at their makeshift home in Aba on matchday 29, while El-Kanemi travel to Bauchi to face Wikki Tourist as they seek to build on their momentum.