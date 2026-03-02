La Liga: Yamal Records First Career Hat-trick 

Lamine Yamal scored a landmark first hat-trick of his career as Barcelona beat Villarreal to ensure they will stay top of La Liga.

The 18-year-old put the home side in control at half-time by scoring twice in nine minutes, both from Fermin Lopez assists.

Villarreal then pulled a goal back through Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye and the visitors spurned a great chance to equalise.

But Lamine Yamal struck again before substitute Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in stoppage time to send Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid, who host Getafe on Monday.

Lamine Yamal’s feat, at the age of 18 years and 230 days, made him the youngest player to hit a first treble in La Liga this century, according to statisticians Opta.

Fermin was one of four players to come into Barcelona’s starting line-up, promoted after scoring the final goal as a substitute in the 3-0 home win over Levante.

The 22-year-old midfielder pulled the strings, creating the game’s first clear-cut chance for right-back Jules Kounde, who dragged his shot horribly wide of the far post.

Lamine Yamal had a speculative effort held by Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior but made no mistake from his next chance, and created a superb second goal from nothing.

Fermin pounced on a loose ball in midfield before playing in Lamine Yamal, who took a touch before slotting in the opener.

The teenage Spain international then received the ball out on the right wing and beat two defenders before firing high past Junior and inside the far post.

Junior made a point-blank save from Dani Olmo right after half-time and Villarreal halved the deficit moments later, with Gueye converting from close range after a corner fell into his path.

The visitors had won three of their past four games to climb above Atletico Madrid into third place, nine points behind Real, and Ayoze Perez should have drawn them level after 54 minutes.

Barcelona keeper Joan Garcia failed to clear after rushing out to halt a Villarreal counter-attack, leaving two covering defenders between Perez and the goal, but the ex-Newcastle and Leicester forward shot wide from outside the box.

Tempers flared on the sideline, with each team’s head coach booked, before Barcelona’s Hansi Flick brought on Pedri for Olmo.

The 23-year-old Spain midfielder helped the hosts regain control before threading a fine pass through to Lamine Yamal, who beat Junior from a wide angle to reach 13 La Liga goals this season and a combined 101 goals and assists for club and country.

Pedri and French defender Kounde then combined for the latter to square for Lewandowski to tap in his 11th La Liga goal of the season.

VAR Challenge System Underway(8)

Fifa referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina has said that there will be further trials of a challenge system as part of a two-year review of the video assistant referee (VAR).

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) announced the review at its annual general meeting on Saturday, the 10th anniversary of its initial approval of VAR trials.

Football Video Support (FVS), which allows coaches to make two challenges per match, is already being tried out in Italy, Malta and Spain.

Collina, who chairs the referees’ committee of world football’s governing body, said it was likely those trials would be replicated elsewhere.

“It is probable that in the next weeks we will open the possibility to join the trial for the next season to member association and competition organisers,” he said.

The very existence of VAR has been questioned at times this season in particular, with many claiming the game would be better without it.

Collina, who was voted the world’s best referee five times, said: “In Italy, we say that in every wonderful marriage, there is a crisis after seven years.

“So it might be possible that people fall in love with the VAR, and then after some years… crisis.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said in any assessment of VAR, it was paramount to “keep the game flowing” and “we don’t want to see more delays”.

Bullingham said the FA was against VAR checks on corners, which have been approved for use at this summer’s World Cup, and the competition opt-in would not be used in England.

But he is supportive of a challenge system.

“It changes the dynamic,” Bullingham said. “It reduces the amount of times when there is a VAR intervention and effectively puts the onus on the coach.

“That’s something which we might continue to learn as we trial that model.

“Parts of the game [that use FVS] fundamentally can’t afford for VAR at the moment.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the wrong model for the future.”