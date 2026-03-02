“I heard Lookman talk thrice in one month”

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has lifted the lid on the famously quiet nature of teammate Ademola Lookman, revealing that he heard the Atletico Madrid forward speak just three times in the space of a month, Tidesports source reports.

Adams, speaking in an interview with Sporty TV, was asked to identify the quietest player in the Super Eagles camp and did not hesitate.

“Lookman and Sems (Semi Ajayi). Both of them. He doesn’t speak. I think I heard him speak maybe three times in one month. That argument with Osimhen on the pitch was one time, then we had a talk in training, and the next one was on my phone when I watched him in an interview,” Adams said.

The revelation offers a glimpse into the personality of a player who has been anything but quiet with his performances. Lookman has contributed seven goals and assists in seven games since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in January, drawing praise from all corners of European football.

Adams was then asked to pick between his Nigerian teammates and other world-class players, and his answers were telling. Given the choice between Lookman and Kylian Mbappe, he chose Lookman without hesitation. Between Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland, he backed Osimhen.

His most passionate response, however, came when asked to compare Chidera Ejuke with Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

“Chidi, every day, anyday. Chidi is the best dribbler I have seen with my eyes. I think football has shifted to statistics, so I will say yes, (Chidi is underrated). If he was scoring goals, people will pay attention to the dribbles, but in terms of what he can create, I think he is the most dangerous player I have seen,” Adams said.

Ejuke currently has 18 LaLiga appearances for Sevilla this season, with one goal and one assist, and has faced questions about consistency. But in the eyes of his international teammate, the numbers tell only part of the story.