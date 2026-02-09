World Wetlands Day: HYPREP Blends Science, Tradition To Restore Ogoni Mangroves, Revive Livelihoods

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to wetlands protection and ecosystem restoration, highlighting significant progress in mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

In a statement issued by HYPREP to mark this year’s World Wetlands Day on Monday, February 2, 2026,and signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project said its ongoing mangrove restoration programme in Ogoni is delivering tangible environmental and socio-economic benefits by combining modern science with indigenous traditional knowledge.

The World Wetlands Day 2026 is observed under the theme, “Wetlands And Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage.”

According to Zabbey, the theme aligns strongly with the Project’s restoration approach, which integrates scientific best practices with community-led stewardship rooted in local culture.

He disclosed that Phase One of HYPREP’s mangrove restoration programme has successfully restored about 560 hectares of oil-degraded mangrove ecosystem, while Phase One of the Ogoni shoreline cleanup has reached over 76 per cent completion. These efforts, he noted, are already yielding encouraging signs of biodiversity recovery across affected creeks and improving the livelihoods of host communities.

The Project Coordinator explained that the mangrove restoration initiative is science-based and involves large-scale planting of five native mangrove species, carefully designed to mimic the natural zonation of black, white and red mangroves found in Ogoni creeks, saying, the Project also adheres strictly to health, safety and environmental (HSE) standards to ensure sustainability, inclusiveness and alignment with international wetlands conservation principles.

Beyond planting, he said the project incorporates traditional ecological knowledge, recognising the cultural and economic importance of mangroves to the Ogoni people. This approach, he noted, has strengthened community ownership and enhanced long-term environmental stewardship.

Recent post-fish stock assessments in Bomu Creek, where mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup are ongoing, show promising signs of ecological recovery.

According to him, HYPREP reported increased fisheries production, with fish species previously absent returning to the creek. “Local fisherfolk are now recording improved catches, while women and youths have resumed picking periwinkles, signalling a revival of traditional livelihoods,” he said.

He stressed that the mangrove restoration project goes beyond environmental remediation, describing it as a catalyst for ecosystem revitalisation, cultural renewal and social recovery. Healthy wetlands, HYPREP noted, contribute to safer shorelines, improved fisheries, enhanced carbon sequestration and renewed economic opportunities for communities.

He also highlighted HYPREP’s efforts to reintroduce the West African cockle into Ogoni creeks, a species deeply connected to the cultural identity and culinary heritage of the people.

Acknowledging the role of collaboration, the Project Coordinator commended community leaders and residents, civil society organisations and relevant government agencies for their collective contributions to on-the-ground progress, and called for sustained partnerships, policy support and responsible environmental stewardship to safeguard Nigeria’s wetlands.

The Ogoniland mangrove restoration programme, Zabbey concluded, stands as a practical demonstration of how degraded wetlands can be restored to deliver lasting environmental, economic and social benefits.