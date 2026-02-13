Nation
Nigerian Society of Engineers Inaugurates 14-Member Executives In Rivers”
The Nigerian Society of Engineers, Port Harcourt Branch, Rivers State, has elected 14 member executives to lead the organization for the 2025/2026 year. Engr. Belema Fubara Ekine, FNSE, is the 23rd chairman.
The inauguration ceremony, held at the Engr. Ishmael A. Branch Secretariat, 3 Benard Carr Street (Waterworks Yard), Port Harcourt, attracted members of the engineering profession from within and outside the state.
Other elected executives include:
Engr. Samuel H. Kwelle, MNSE – Vice Chairman
Engr. Dr. Promise Jumbo, FNSE – General Secretary
Engr. Priye P. K. Lawson, MNSE – Assistant Secretary
Engr. Patrick O. Udegbunam, MNSE – Treasurer.
Others are Engr. Hilda D. Batubo, MNSE – Financial Secretary
Engr. Bowei M. Dauseighe, MNSE – Technical Secretary
Engr. Charles O. Okwakpam, MNSE – Assistant Technical Secretary
Engr. Agnes Komolafe, MNSE – Membership Secretary
Engr. Dike N. Livingstone, MNSE – Publicity Secretary
Also elected are Engr. Ayebaye Daniel Wanatoi, MNSE – Welfare Secretary
Engr. Oribiokpomari I. Comfort, MNSE – Internal Auditor
Engr. Dr. Idaeresoari Harriet Ateke, FNSE – Immediate Past Chairman
Engr Dr Hachimenum Amadi, FNSE (Ex-Officio)
In his a goodwill message, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Hon. Frederick Anabraba, urged the new executive to maintain high ethical standards and move the association forward.
In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Engr. Belema Fubara Ekine, FNSE, promised an inclusive administration and teamwork, focusing on collaboration with stakeholders. He had begun building partnerships with Rivers State University and the University of Port Harcourt.
The highlight was the inauguration lecture, “Engineering Solution for Security, Energy Access and Sustainable Development,” delivered by Engr. Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater Assets, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.
Nation
Sachet Alcohol Fuels Binge Drinking Among Nigerian Youths, Group Warns
The Standard Bearers (SB) Islamic Organisation has raised concerns over the growing rate of binge drinking among Nigerian youths, attributing the trend largely to the widespread availability of sachet alcohol.
The group’s position follows the recent move by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to enforce a ban on alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and bottles below 200 millilitres.
In a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Nurudeen AbdulRaheem, and National Secretary, Malam Qaasim Adegbuyi, the organisation declared its full support for NAFDAC’s decision, describing it as a timely and necessary public health intervention.
AbdulRaheem noted that sachet alcohol, often sold for as little as ?100, has made excessive drinking more accessible, particularly to young people and minors. According to him, the affordability and small packaging of such products have worsened binge drinking, youth addiction and community insecurity.
He explained that binge drinking involves consuming multiple alcoholic drinks within a short period, typically within two hours, a practice that can lead to severe physical and mental health complications as well as legal and social problems.
The SB National Coordinator cited global health data indicating that alcohol is responsible for more than three million deaths annually worldwide and remains a major contributor to road accidents, violence, liver disease and mental health disorders.
While acknowledging concerns from industry stakeholders over the economic implications of the ban, AbdulRaheem maintained that public health considerations must take precedence.
“Public health and the protection of young lives must come first,” he stated, adding that Islamic ethical values, like many societal norms, emphasise the protection of life, intellect and family stability.
The organisation urged NAFDAC and the Federal Government to remain resolute in implementing the policy while also providing transition support for businesses that may be affected by the ban.
According to the group, the enforcement of the ban represents a significant step toward promoting a safer and healthier society.
By Favour James
Nation
HYPREP Unleashes 100 Ogoni Youths Into Maritime Industry …Tasks Them On Discipline, Safety
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has successfully concluded its Seafarers Training Programme for 100 Ogoni youths, positioning them for opportunities in the competitive global maritime industry.
The beneficiaries, who underwent four months of intensive training at Charkin Maritime Academy, Port Harcourt, received their certificates during a close-out ceremony held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The event was attended by top management staff of HYPREP, the HYPREP Project Support Lead and Representative of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, the Executive Director of Training and Strategic Planning of Charkin Maritime Academy, the Head of the Seafaring Department, the Principal Consultant of DCL Consulting Firm, and other dignitaries.
Addressing the graduates, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, described the ceremony as a celebration of hard work, dedication, and the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the young beneficiaries.
He said the graduation symbolises vision, resilience, and hope — hope translated into skills, certificates, and tangible opportunities for a better future for Ogoni youths.
According to him, the passing-out ceremony marks an important milestone in HYPREP’s mandate to restore livelihoods and promote sustainable development in Ogoniland. He urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the skills and certifications acquired.
“These skills and achievements should not end here but serve as a springboard for self-reliance, dignity of labour, and long-term economic empowerment for the good of Ogoniland and Nigeria,” he stated.
Prof. Zabbey noted that the seafaring programme is significant not only to the beneficiaries but also to HYPREP’s broader livelihood restoration strategy and the Federal Government’s blue economy agenda.
He explained that by equipping the youths with globally relevant maritime skills, HYPREP is opening alternative income opportunities while discouraging oil theft, artisanal refining, re-pollution, and other environmentally harmful practices. He added that the initiative aligns with the directives of the 2016 HYPREP Establishment Gazette and reinforces the Project’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the UNEP Report on Ogoniland.
Commending Charkin Maritime Academy as a dependable training partner, Zabbey described the institution as one of the foremost maritime training centres in the country.
“This partnership has delivered high-quality results today, and we intend to expand it as we intensify efforts to provide sustainable alternative livelihoods for the Ogoni people,” he said.
He expressed confidence in Ogoni youths as drivers of unity, peace, and progress, noting their resilience and commitment to peace in the area. He reaffirmed HYPREP’s commitment to supporting the aspirations of youths and women in Ogoniland.
The Project Coordinator likened knowledge and certificates to fuel in a vehicle, stressing that they are meant to propel the graduates toward greater heights.
“We hear your voices calling for restoration, and today, environmental and livelihood restoration are gradually unfolding before your eyes, bringing renewed hope. We continue to lay brick upon brick, building pillars of Ogoni development, as evidenced by the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), which is 93 per cent completed,” he added.
He emphasised that HYPREP’s approach integrates all projects and interventions toward achieving environmental sustainability and long-term development in Ogoniland.
Also speaking, the HYPREP Project Support Lead and Representative of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Engr. Ehioze Igbinomwahia, said the graduates had gained not only technical maritime skills but also discipline, resilience, and confidence to compete globally.
He described their graduation as the beginning of a new journey and noted that the UNEP Report emphasised that environmental restoration must be complemented by sustainable livelihoods, capacity building, and youth empowerment.
“Without empowering people, restoration cannot be complete. Programmes such as this maritime training represent practical steps toward creating employment pathways, dignity, and long-term community stability,” he said.
Engr. Igbinomwahia added that Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited remains committed to supporting environmental recovery, human capacity development, and sustainable economic opportunities in Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta.
Highlighting the importance of discipline and safety, he urged the graduates to be ambassadors of professionalism and integrity.
“The sea you are about to enter is vast and sometimes challenging, but it is also full of opportunity. Let discipline guide your actions, let safety remain your constant companion, and let your character speak for you wherever you go,” he advised.
Similarly, the Executive Director of Training and Strategic Planning at Charkin Maritime Academy, Captain Joseph Awodeha, who represented the Chairman, Dr. Charles Wami, emphasised discipline and safety as critical to career success in the maritime sector.
The Head of the Seafaring Department, Captain Jonathan Hammond, urged the graduates to remain humble and disciplined, noting that such virtues are essential for career growth.
In his remarks, the Principal Consultant of DCL Consulting Firm, Barrister Dornu Baridan, commended the beneficiaries for successfully scaling through the
rigorous selection process and completing their training as seafarers.
Nation
World Wetlands Day: HYPREP Blends Science, Tradition To Restore Ogoni Mangroves, Revive Livelihoods
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to wetlands protection and ecosystem restoration, highlighting significant progress in mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup in Ogoniland, Rivers State.
In a statement issued by HYPREP to mark this year’s World Wetlands Day on Monday, February 2, 2026,and signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project said its ongoing mangrove restoration programme in Ogoni is delivering tangible environmental and socio-economic benefits by combining modern science with indigenous traditional knowledge.
The World Wetlands Day 2026 is observed under the theme, “Wetlands And Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage.”
According to Zabbey, the theme aligns strongly with the Project’s restoration approach, which integrates scientific best practices with community-led stewardship rooted in local culture.
He disclosed that Phase One of HYPREP’s mangrove restoration programme has successfully restored about 560 hectares of oil-degraded mangrove ecosystem, while Phase One of the Ogoni shoreline cleanup has reached over 76 per cent completion. These efforts, he noted, are already yielding encouraging signs of biodiversity recovery across affected creeks and improving the livelihoods of host communities.
The Project Coordinator explained that the mangrove restoration initiative is science-based and involves large-scale planting of five native mangrove species, carefully designed to mimic the natural zonation of black, white and red mangroves found in Ogoni creeks, saying, the Project also adheres strictly to health, safety and environmental (HSE) standards to ensure sustainability, inclusiveness and alignment with international wetlands conservation principles.
Beyond planting, he said the project incorporates traditional ecological knowledge, recognising the cultural and economic importance of mangroves to the Ogoni people. This approach, he noted, has strengthened community ownership and enhanced long-term environmental stewardship.
Recent post-fish stock assessments in Bomu Creek, where mangrove restoration and shoreline cleanup are ongoing, show promising signs of ecological recovery.
According to him, HYPREP reported increased fisheries production, with fish species previously absent returning to the creek. “Local fisherfolk are now recording improved catches, while women and youths have resumed picking periwinkles, signalling a revival of traditional livelihoods,” he said.
He stressed that the mangrove restoration project goes beyond environmental remediation, describing it as a catalyst for ecosystem revitalisation, cultural renewal and social recovery. Healthy wetlands, HYPREP noted, contribute to safer shorelines, improved fisheries, enhanced carbon sequestration and renewed economic opportunities for communities.
He also highlighted HYPREP’s efforts to reintroduce the West African cockle into Ogoni creeks, a species deeply connected to the cultural identity and culinary heritage of the people.
Acknowledging the role of collaboration, the Project Coordinator commended community leaders and residents, civil society organisations and relevant government agencies for their collective contributions to on-the-ground progress, and called for sustained partnerships, policy support and responsible environmental stewardship to safeguard Nigeria’s wetlands.
The Ogoniland mangrove restoration programme, Zabbey concluded, stands as a practical demonstration of how degraded wetlands can be restored to deliver lasting environmental, economic and social benefits.
Trending
-
Politics1 day ago
APC Releases Adjusted Timetable For Nationwide Congresses, Convention
-
Sports5 days ago
U-20 WWC: Falconets claim qualifier win
-
Sports5 days ago
Arsenal Women End Man City’s Invincibility
-
Sports5 days ago
Insurance Deepen Enyimba’s Trouble
-
Sports5 days ago
Youth Olympics preparation Gears up
-
Sports5 days ago
Cologne Youth Team Set Crowd Record
-
Sports5 days ago
Tornadoes Set For NPFL exit over Stadium Ban
-
Sports5 days ago
Barca Pull Out Of Super League Project