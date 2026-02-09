Politics
We’ve Not Recognized Any PDP Faction — INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed speculation around giving official recognition to a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its recent engagement with political parties in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
According to the electoral body, the Senator Samuel Anyanwu-led National Working Committee (NWC)’s attendance at the meeting does not necessarily amount to its recognition of one faction over another.
In explaining the reason behind having only the Senator Anyanwu group at the meeting, with the Dr Turaki-led group conspicuously absent, the Commission said the PDP was formally invited as a party and not any so-called faction within it.
INEC’s Deputy Director of Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, who spoke in an interview with journalists, said: “Invites are sent to the party, not to individuals,” noting that such letters are usually addressed to the party Chairman and Secretary.
He said since INEC does not determine which officials attend its meetings, it always accepts whoever a party presents as its representatives, adding: “Whoever the party sends as their representative is okay by the commission, because the letters are sent to the party, not the individual”
On concerns raised that only the Senator Anyanwu-led working committee were at the meeting, Mr Ifogah dismissed suggestions that INEC recognised that group to the exclusion of others, saying, “I didn’t know, you people are the one calling it faction”.
Further maintaining that INEC doesn’t meddle in internal party divisions, the Deputy Director acknowledged that party representatives usually introduce themselves at such meetings, often stating whether they are standing in for substantive officers.
Hear him: “Most times, if you are there at the opening ceremony, you find out that it’s either the person will say he’s representing the chairman, or the person is the chairman, and the other person is probably standing in for the secretary.”
While pointing out that INEC does not verify or question such representations, as long as the party responds to the invitation, he said: “As far as the party is concerned, we are not sure who comes. It’s just the party that sends people.”
Speaking on the crisis rocking the PDP, Mr Ifogah said internal disputes are outside INEC’s mandate, stressing further that: “The internal crisis has nothing to do with us. We don’t bother about that. Whenever they settle, we work.”
He said INEC would always encourage parties to resolve leadership disputes ahead of critical electoral activities, adding; “The only advice we give them is that whatever issue or internal crisis they have, they should settle it before we have activity.”
Admitting that prolonged internal disputes could affect a party’s participation in time-bound processes, Mr Ifogah said: “Whoever the substantive leadership of the party is should sign those documents so that they can be part of the process If not, when the activity is time-bound and they need something, that’s their cup of tea.”
He said the essence of party engagements is participation, not factional validation, and further explained that, “It’s just the Elections and Political Parties Monitoring Department that knows how to send invitations to them. They come for the meeting. I think that’s what is paramount”.
Senate Won’t Be Intimidated Into Passing Faulty Electoral Law — Akpabio
President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has defended the removal of the provision for “real-time” electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Bill 2026, insisting that the National Assembly would not be bullied into enacting a law that could endanger Nigeria’s democracy.
Sen. Akpabio said the Senate deliberately deleted the phrase to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the discretion to determine the most appropriate mode of transmitting election results, warning that making real-time transmission mandatory could plunge the country into crisis in the event of network or power failures.
He spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book, The Burden of Legislators in Nigeria, authored by Senator Effiong Bob.
According to the Senate President, “technology must save and not endanger democracy,” adding that rigid provisions could invalidate elections in areas affected by poor connectivity or grid collapse.
“All we said was to remove the word ‘real-time’ to allow INEC decide the mode of transmission. If you make it mandatory and there is a system failure, there will be a serious problem,” Sen. Akpabio said.
He argued that official election documents, including Form EC8A, should remain the most reliable basis for declaring results, stressing that elections must not be jeopardised by technological limitations.
“Real-time means that if there are nine states where there is no network, does it mean elections will not take place there? Or in any part of the country where there is a grid breakdown, does it mean there will be no election?” he asked.
Reacting to widespread criticism of the Senate’s action, Sen. Akpabio said lawmakers had been subjected to unwarranted attacks and abuse, particularly on television panels and social media, but maintained that the legislature would not succumb to pressure from opposition parties, civil society organisations or non-governmental organisations.
“We will not be intimidated but will do what is right for Nigeria, not what one NGO says. A retreat is not law-making,” he said.
He criticised the notion that positions agreed upon at stakeholder retreats must automatically be adopted by the Senate, arguing that such views may not reflect the interests of all parts of the country.
“Why do you think that the paper you agreed to in Lagos must be what we must approve?” he queried.
Sen. Akpabio, however, noted that the legislative process on the bill had not been concluded, assuring that there was still room for amendments. He explained that as long as the Votes and Proceedings of the Senate had not been approved, any senator could move to amend the bill.
“We can amend anything before we approve the votes and proceedings. Why abuse the Senate when what we have is incomplete?” he said.
He further observed that provisions rejected by the Senate could still be reinstated by the Conference Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives, urging critics to exercise patience.
In a swift response, former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, who chaired the occasion, cautioned Sen. Akpabio against speaking on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
“The position of the ADC is clear: pass the bill and let INEC decide whether it can implement real-time electronic transmission or not. Don’t speak for INEC,” Sen. Mark said.
Other speakers at the event, including Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the book reviewer, Professor Maxwell Gidado, commended Senator Bob for documenting the challenges faced by Nigerian legislators, describing the book as a courageous and timely intervention.
In his remarks, Sen. Bob highlighted issues confronting lawmakers, including electoral disputes, conflicts with governors and political godfathers, judicial annulment of electoral victories, and the pressure of addressing constituents’ private concerns.
“The courage to defend democracy is in the legislature and the legislators,” he said.
Politics
Police On Alert Over Anticipated PDP Secretariat Reopening
The Tide source reports that the committee, reportedly backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, is making moves to reclaim the Wadata Plaza headquarters months after it was sealed following a violent clash between rival factions of the party.
Senior officers at the FCT Police Command told our source that while they had not received an official briefing, police personnel would be stationed at the secretariat and other key locations to maintain peace.
The Acting National Secretary of the Mohammed-led committee, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, announced last week that the secretariat would reopen for official activities on Monday (today).
He dismissed claims that ongoing litigation would prevent the reopening, saying, “There are no legal barriers preventing the caretaker committee from resuming work at the party’s headquarters.”
However, the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) has fiercely rejected the reopening move, insisting that Sen. Anyanwu and his group remain expelled from the PDP and have no authority to act on its behalf.
Speaking with The Tide source, the committee’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, declared: “They are living in fool’s paradise. The worst form of deceit is self-deceit, where the person knows he is deceiving himself yet continues with gusto.
“Even INEC, which they claim has recognised them, has denied them. They are indulging in a roller coaster of self-deceit.”
Mr Ememobong further revealed that letters had been sent to both the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Commissioner of Police, stressing that the matter was still in court and warning against any attempt to “resort to self-help.”
“The case pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik was instituted by the expelled members. They cannot resort to self-help until judgment is delivered,” he said.
He warned that reopening the secretariat would amount to contempt of court.
A senior officer at the FCT Police Command, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that officers would be deployed to the area to avert a repeat of the November 19 violence that led to the secretariat’s initial closure.
“The command would not stand by and allow a breakdown of peace and order by the party or anyone else. Definitely, the police will have to be on the ground,” he said.
Another officer added, “There will definitely be men present at the secretariat, but I can’t say the number of police officers that would be deployed.”
When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said she had not been briefed on the planned reopening and declined to comment on whether officers would be deployed.
Asked to confirm whether the secretariat was initially sealed by police, she responded, “Yes,” but refused to say more about the current deployment plans.
Politics
Kano Assembly Debunks Alleged Impeachment Plot Against Dep Gov
The Kano State House of Assembly has debunked the purported impeachment plan against the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.
The Tide source recalls that the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, recently sparked controversy during an interview session with a local radio station.
Mr Waiya called on the deputy governor to resign for failing to follow his principal, Gov. Abba Yusuf, in defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, the spokesperson to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kamaluddeen Shawai, while addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, described reports circulating in some media outlets about Mr Gwarzo’s impeachment as baseless and misleading, emphasising that no such plan is underway.
Mr Shawai further stated that the House remains focused on its legislative duties and oversight functions rather than engaging in speculative political manoeuvres.
The spokesperson urged members of the public and the media to verify information before sharing it, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in maintaining political stability in the state.
He said, “There is absolutely no motion or initiative within the House to remove the deputy governor.
“These reports are false and should be disregarded by the public. The deputy governor continues to serve in his capacity with full support from the House.
“Our priority is good governance and serving the people of Kano, not circulating rumours.”
Politics
2027: Obasanjo’s Daughter Declares For Ogun Governorship
She made the declaration during an interview with Nigerian football legend, Mr Segun Odegbami, during a live radio interview on Saturday.
Prof. Obasanjo, who is also former commissioner in the state, ruled out a return to the Senate, stating that her focus was firmly on the governorship race.
“So, moving ahead, I’m not going to be Commissioner. Like I said, I’m not even going back to the same party because I think that’s old and I don’t see the use of it. And I’m not going to go back to the Senate,” she said.
“Like the Americans would say, there’s no need. And this is what I told my associates, when this all started. I said, the only thing I’ll come back to do is the governorship.
“And we have started that journey. We are going to see it through. And so that’s the journey I’m on. And we are very serious about it. I mean we are very dedicated to it.”
The politician also confirmed that she recently joined the APC, explaining that her return to active politics followed persistent calls from supporters.
“Like I told you, a group of people who I did not bring together, have been working, I think, for two years now. And then they started talking to me about a year ago, saying, ‘Look, we think you are the best candidate. We want you back,’” she added.
Her declaration sets the stage for what may become a keenly contested governorship race in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections.
