We’ve Not Recognized Any PDP Faction — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed speculation around giving official recognition to a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its recent engagement with political parties in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the electoral body, the Senator Samuel Anyanwu-led National Working Committee (NWC)’s attendance at the meeting does not necessarily amount to its recognition of one faction over another.

In explaining the reason behind having only the Senator Anyanwu group at the meeting, with the Dr Turaki-led group conspicuously absent, the Commission said the PDP was formally invited as a party and not any so-called faction within it.

INEC’s Deputy Director of Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, who spoke in an interview with journalists, said: “Invites are sent to the party, not to individuals,” noting that such letters are usually addressed to the party Chairman and Secretary.

He said since INEC does not determine which officials attend its meetings, it always accepts whoever a party presents as its representatives, adding: “Whoever the party sends as their representative is okay by the commission, because the letters are sent to the party, not the individual”

On concerns raised that only the Senator Anyanwu-led working committee were at the meeting, Mr Ifogah dismissed suggestions that INEC recognised that group to the exclusion of others, saying, “I didn’t know, you people are the one calling it faction”.

Further maintaining that INEC doesn’t meddle in internal party divisions, the Deputy Director acknowledged that party representatives usually introduce themselves at such meetings, often stating whether they are standing in for substantive officers.

Hear him: “Most times, if you are there at the opening ceremony, you find out that it’s either the person will say he’s representing the chairman, or the person is the chairman, and the other person is probably standing in for the secretary.”

While pointing out that INEC does not verify or question such representations, as long as the party responds to the invitation, he said: “As far as the party is concerned, we are not sure who comes. It’s just the party that sends people.”

Speaking on the crisis rocking the PDP, Mr Ifogah said internal disputes are outside INEC’s mandate, stressing further that: “The internal crisis has nothing to do with us. We don’t bother about that. Whenever they settle, we work.”

He said INEC would always encourage parties to resolve leadership disputes ahead of critical electoral activities, adding; “The only advice we give them is that whatever issue or internal crisis they have, they should settle it before we have activity.”

Admitting that prolonged internal disputes could affect a party’s participation in time-bound processes, Mr Ifogah said: “Whoever the substantive leadership of the party is should sign those documents so that they can be part of the process If not, when the activity is time-bound and they need something, that’s their cup of tea.”

He said the essence of party engagements is participation, not factional validation, and further explained that, “It’s just the Elections and Political Parties Monitoring Department that knows how to send invitations to them. They come for the meeting. I think that’s what is paramount”.

Senate Won’t Be Intimidated Into Passing Faulty Electoral Law — Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has defended the removal of the provision for “real-time” electronic transmission of election results from the Electoral Bill 2026, insisting that the National Assembly would not be bullied into enacting a law that could endanger Nigeria’s democracy.

Sen. Akpabio said the Senate deliberately deleted the phrase to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the discretion to determine the most appropriate mode of transmitting election results, warning that making real-time transmission mandatory could plunge the country into crisis in the event of network or power failures.

He spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of a book, The Burden of Legislators in Nigeria, authored by Senator Effiong Bob.

According to the Senate President, “technology must save and not endanger democracy,” adding that rigid provisions could invalidate elections in areas affected by poor connectivity or grid collapse.

“All we said was to remove the word ‘real-time’ to allow INEC decide the mode of transmission. If you make it mandatory and there is a system failure, there will be a serious problem,” Sen. Akpabio said.

He argued that official election documents, including Form EC8A, should remain the most reliable basis for declaring results, stressing that elections must not be jeopardised by technological limitations.

“Real-time means that if there are nine states where there is no network, does it mean elections will not take place there? Or in any part of the country where there is a grid breakdown, does it mean there will be no election?” he asked.

Reacting to widespread criticism of the Senate’s action, Sen. Akpabio said lawmakers had been subjected to unwarranted attacks and abuse, particularly on television panels and social media, but maintained that the legislature would not succumb to pressure from opposition parties, civil society organisations or non-governmental organisations.

“We will not be intimidated but will do what is right for Nigeria, not what one NGO says. A retreat is not law-making,” he said.

He criticised the notion that positions agreed upon at stakeholder retreats must automatically be adopted by the Senate, arguing that such views may not reflect the interests of all parts of the country.

“Why do you think that the paper you agreed to in Lagos must be what we must approve?” he queried.

Sen. Akpabio, however, noted that the legislative process on the bill had not been concluded, assuring that there was still room for amendments. He explained that as long as the Votes and Proceedings of the Senate had not been approved, any senator could move to amend the bill.

“We can amend anything before we approve the votes and proceedings. Why abuse the Senate when what we have is incomplete?” he said.

He further observed that provisions rejected by the Senate could still be reinstated by the Conference Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives, urging critics to exercise patience.

In a swift response, former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, who chaired the occasion, cautioned Sen. Akpabio against speaking on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The position of the ADC is clear: pass the bill and let INEC decide whether it can implement real-time electronic transmission or not. Don’t speak for INEC,” Sen. Mark said.

Other speakers at the event, including Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the book reviewer, Professor Maxwell Gidado, commended Senator Bob for documenting the challenges faced by Nigerian legislators, describing the book as a courageous and timely intervention.

In his remarks, Sen. Bob highlighted issues confronting lawmakers, including electoral disputes, conflicts with governors and political godfathers, judicial annulment of electoral victories, and the pressure of addressing constituents’ private concerns.

“The courage to defend democracy is in the legislature and the legislators,” he said.