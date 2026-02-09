NBA Faults Senate, Demands Mandatory E-Transmission of Results

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has faulted the Senate’s decision to reject a proposed amendment mandating electronic transmission of election results, warning that the move undermines electoral transparency and democratic accountability.

The position was contained in a report presented by the President of the Association, Mr. Afam Osigwe, and formally adopted by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NBA at its meeting held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The NBA NEC expressed deep concern over the Senate’s refusal to amend Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Amendment Bill, which sought to compel presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to electronically transmit polling unit results in real time to the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal immediately after the completion of Form EC8A.