Mandatory  Electronic Transmission Rejection, Nigeria’s Democracy Setback – CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Zero Corruption Coalition, and other civil society organisations have expressed deep concern over the decision of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly to reject the proposed amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which sought to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), described the Senate’s decision as a major setback to Nigeria’s democratic development and a direct affront to the collective will of Nigerians who have consistently demanded a stronger, more transparent, and credible electoral legal framework.

He noted that the decision has generated widespread shock and disappointment among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, raising serious questions about the Senate’s commitment to genuine electoral reforms.

Comrade Rafsanjani further expressed concern that Nigeria’s political space is already under severe strain, as political parties, particularly opposition parties, are increasingly entangled in endless court cases, leadership disputes, and judicial interventions.

These developments, he noted, have created a toxic political environment that weakens internal party democracy, emasculates opposition parties, and systematically undermines political pluralism.

The persistent weaponisation of the courts against political parties, he warned, poses a grave threat to democratic stability and discourages credible opposition and meaningful political competition.

Against this backdrop, the Senate’s rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of election results appears to be part of a broader and deliberate pattern aimed at frustrating electoral transparency and weakening democratic institutions.

By the action, the coalition observed, the Senate has demonstrated a troubling alignment with forces that seek to manipulate electoral outcomes.

The coalition warned that under such conditions, the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria would become increasingly difficult, if not impossible.

According to the coalition, the rejected amendment was a direct response to the credibility challenges witnessed during the 2023 general elections, particularly the failure of electronic transmission of results to enhance transparency and public confidence.

The Supreme Court, in its judgments on post-election litigations, cited the absence of a clear legal provision mandating electronic transmission as a critical limitation.

In the aftermath of the elections, extensive consultations across the country revealed overwhelming public consensus on the urgent need to legally entrench the use of technology to strengthen electoral credibility.

Beyond the rejection of electronic transmission, Mr Rafsanjani, who is also the Board Chairman of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), condemned some other decisions taken by the Senate.

These include the reduction of the notice period for elections from 360 days to 180 days, the shortening of the timeline for publishing the list of candidates from 150 days to 60 days, and the blocking of proposals that would allow voters to download electronic voter cards from the INEC website.

Taken together, the coalition stressed, these actions amount to deliberate attempts to weaken Nigeria’s electoral law and undermine the prospects of credible elections.