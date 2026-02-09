2027: Obasanjo’s Daughter Declares For Ogun Governorship

Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared her intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State under the platform of the ruling

She made the declaration during an interview with Nigerian football legend, Mr Segun Odegbami, during a live radio interview on Saturday.

Prof. Obasanjo, who is also former commissioner in the state, ruled out a return to the Senate, stating that her focus was firmly on the governorship race.

“So, moving ahead, I’m not going to be Commissioner. Like I said, I’m not even going back to the same party because I think that’s old and I don’t see the use of it. And I’m not going to go back to the Senate,” she said.

“Like the Americans would say, there’s no need. And this is what I told my associates, when this all started. I said, the only thing I’ll come back to do is the governorship.

“And we have started that journey. We are going to see it through. And so that’s the journey I’m on. And we are very serious about it. I mean we are very dedicated to it.”

The politician also confirmed that she recently joined the APC, explaining that her return to active politics followed persistent calls from supporters.

“Like I told you, a group of people who I did not bring together, have been working, I think, for two years now. And then they started talking to me about a year ago, saying, ‘Look, we think you are the best candidate. We want you back,’” she added.

Her declaration sets the stage for what may become a keenly contested governorship race in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections.