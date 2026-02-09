Kano Assembly Debunks Alleged Impeachment Plot Against Dep Gov

House of Assembly has debunked the purported impeachment plan against the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.

The Tide source recalls that the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, recently sparked controversy during an interview session with a local radio station.

Mr Waiya called on the deputy governor to resign for failing to follow his principal, Gov. Abba Yusuf, in defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the spokesperson to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kamaluddeen Shawai, while addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, described reports circulating in some media outlets about Mr Gwarzo’s impeachment as baseless and misleading, emphasising that no such plan is underway.

Mr Shawai further stated that the House remains focused on its legislative duties and oversight functions rather than engaging in speculative political manoeuvres.

The spokesperson urged members of the public and the media to verify information before sharing it, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in maintaining political stability in the state.

He said, “There is absolutely no motion or initiative within the House to remove the deputy governor.

“These reports are false and should be disregarded by the public. The deputy governor continues to serve in his capacity with full support from the House.

“Our priority is good governance and serving the people of Kano, not circulating rumours.”