Politics
Police On Alert Over Anticipated PDP Secretariat Reopening
The Tide source reports that the committee, reportedly backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, is making moves to reclaim the Wadata Plaza headquarters months after it was sealed following a violent clash between rival factions of the party.
Senior officers at the FCT Police Command told our source that while they had not received an official briefing, police personnel would be stationed at the secretariat and other key locations to maintain peace.
The Acting National Secretary of the Mohammed-led committee, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, announced last week that the secretariat would reopen for official activities on Monday (today).
He dismissed claims that ongoing litigation would prevent the reopening, saying, “There are no legal barriers preventing the caretaker committee from resuming work at the party’s headquarters.”
However, the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) has fiercely rejected the reopening move, insisting that Sen. Anyanwu and his group remain expelled from the PDP and have no authority to act on its behalf.
Speaking with The Tide source, the committee’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, declared: “They are living in fool’s paradise. The worst form of deceit is self-deceit, where the person knows he is deceiving himself yet continues with gusto.
“Even INEC, which they claim has recognised them, has denied them. They are indulging in a roller coaster of self-deceit.”
Mr Ememobong further revealed that letters had been sent to both the Inspector-General of Police and the FCT Commissioner of Police, stressing that the matter was still in court and warning against any attempt to “resort to self-help.”
“The case pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik was instituted by the expelled members. They cannot resort to self-help until judgment is delivered,” he said.
He warned that reopening the secretariat would amount to contempt of court.
A senior officer at the FCT Police Command, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that officers would be deployed to the area to avert a repeat of the November 19 violence that led to the secretariat’s initial closure.
“The command would not stand by and allow a breakdown of peace and order by the party or anyone else. Definitely, the police will have to be on the ground,” he said.
Another officer added, “There will definitely be men present at the secretariat, but I can’t say the number of police officers that would be deployed.”
When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said she had not been briefed on the planned reopening and declined to comment on whether officers would be deployed.
Asked to confirm whether the secretariat was initially sealed by police, she responded, “Yes,” but refused to say more about the current deployment plans.
Politics
Kano Assembly Debunks Alleged Impeachment Plot Against Dep Gov
The Kano State House of Assembly has debunked the purported impeachment plan against the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo.
The Tide source recalls that the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, recently sparked controversy during an interview session with a local radio station.
Mr Waiya called on the deputy governor to resign for failing to follow his principal, Gov. Abba Yusuf, in defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, the spokesperson to the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kamaluddeen Shawai, while addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, described reports circulating in some media outlets about Mr Gwarzo’s impeachment as baseless and misleading, emphasising that no such plan is underway.
Mr Shawai further stated that the House remains focused on its legislative duties and oversight functions rather than engaging in speculative political manoeuvres.
The spokesperson urged members of the public and the media to verify information before sharing it, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in maintaining political stability in the state.
He said, “There is absolutely no motion or initiative within the House to remove the deputy governor.
“These reports are false and should be disregarded by the public. The deputy governor continues to serve in his capacity with full support from the House.
“Our priority is good governance and serving the people of Kano, not circulating rumours.”
Politics
2027: Obasanjo’s Daughter Declares For Ogun Governorship
She made the declaration during an interview with Nigerian football legend, Mr Segun Odegbami, during a live radio interview on Saturday.
Prof. Obasanjo, who is also former commissioner in the state, ruled out a return to the Senate, stating that her focus was firmly on the governorship race.
“So, moving ahead, I’m not going to be Commissioner. Like I said, I’m not even going back to the same party because I think that’s old and I don’t see the use of it. And I’m not going to go back to the Senate,” she said.
“Like the Americans would say, there’s no need. And this is what I told my associates, when this all started. I said, the only thing I’ll come back to do is the governorship.
“And we have started that journey. We are going to see it through. And so that’s the journey I’m on. And we are very serious about it. I mean we are very dedicated to it.”
The politician also confirmed that she recently joined the APC, explaining that her return to active politics followed persistent calls from supporters.
“Like I told you, a group of people who I did not bring together, have been working, I think, for two years now. And then they started talking to me about a year ago, saying, ‘Look, we think you are the best candidate. We want you back,’” she added.
Her declaration sets the stage for what may become a keenly contested governorship race in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections.
Politics
Mandatory Electronic Transmission Rejection, Nigeria’s Democracy Setback – CISLAC
The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Zero Corruption Coalition, and other civil society organisations have expressed deep concern over the decision of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly to reject the proposed amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which sought to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory in Nigeria.
Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC and Chairman of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), described the Senate’s decision as a major setback to Nigeria’s democratic development and a direct affront to the collective will of Nigerians who have consistently demanded a stronger, more transparent, and credible electoral legal framework.
He noted that the decision has generated widespread shock and disappointment among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, raising serious questions about the Senate’s commitment to genuine electoral reforms.
Comrade Rafsanjani further expressed concern that Nigeria’s political space is already under severe strain, as political parties, particularly opposition parties, are increasingly entangled in endless court cases, leadership disputes, and judicial interventions.
These developments, he noted, have created a toxic political environment that weakens internal party democracy, emasculates opposition parties, and systematically undermines political pluralism.
The persistent weaponisation of the courts against political parties, he warned, poses a grave threat to democratic stability and discourages credible opposition and meaningful political competition.
Against this backdrop, the Senate’s rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of election results appears to be part of a broader and deliberate pattern aimed at frustrating electoral transparency and weakening democratic institutions.
By the action, the coalition observed, the Senate has demonstrated a troubling alignment with forces that seek to manipulate electoral outcomes.
The coalition warned that under such conditions, the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria would become increasingly difficult, if not impossible.
According to the coalition, the rejected amendment was a direct response to the credibility challenges witnessed during the 2023 general elections, particularly the failure of electronic transmission of results to enhance transparency and public confidence.
The Supreme Court, in its judgments on post-election litigations, cited the absence of a clear legal provision mandating electronic transmission as a critical limitation.
In the aftermath of the elections, extensive consultations across the country revealed overwhelming public consensus on the urgent need to legally entrench the use of technology to strengthen electoral credibility.
Beyond the rejection of electronic transmission, Mr Rafsanjani, who is also the Board Chairman of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), condemned some other decisions taken by the Senate.
These include the reduction of the notice period for elections from 360 days to 180 days, the shortening of the timeline for publishing the list of candidates from 150 days to 60 days, and the blocking of proposals that would allow voters to download electronic voter cards from the INEC website.
Taken together, the coalition stressed, these actions amount to deliberate attempts to weaken Nigeria’s electoral law and undermine the prospects of credible elections.
