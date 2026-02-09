I DEFECTED  OUT OF CONVICTION  …NO ONE COULD’VE IMPEACHED MY LATE DEPUTY ~ DIRI

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from his former Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) based on his personal conviction at the time.

The Tide reports that Governor Diri announced his resignation from the PDP on October 15, 2025, and was formally received by bigwigs of the APC, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, in Yenagoa, the state capital, on November 3, 2025.

Speaking during the January edition of the monthly Praise Night in Government House, Yenagoa, he stated that politics was dynamic and politicians should learn to accept change in the overall interest of the people they serve.

Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri in a statement quoted him as saying: “There is no static nature in politics because we have alignments and re-alignments. The development and progress of our state is the reason we are in politics.

“I do not just take decisions. l consult, l pray and my spirit tells me where l should go.

“Most of you know my political trajectory. I have moved from one party to another. I have moved from the National Solidarity Movement, and when the party was dying, we moved to the PDP and then to the Labour Party.

“In the Labour Party, we realised that we had met a brick wall and that was when l was invited to join the PDP again. Assuming l did not move, maybe l would not have become governor today.

“So, in politics, movement is allowed. Changing camps is allowed, but do it out of conviction. Do not be a slave to anyone. Your destiny and the next person’s destiny are not the same.

“If you are convinced and still following that person, please go ahead. But there is no static nature in politics. In political science, we have alignments and re-alignments. The reason we are politics is for the development and progress of our state.

“What are we doing to hand over this state to our children? Do we hand over confusion, misunderstanding and enmity to our children because of somebody’s personal interest?”

The Bayelsa helmsman said his administration was working hard to consolidate on development efforts in order for the state to rise above prevailing challenges in all ramifications.

He also appreciated the clergy, Bayelsans, security personnel, and other sympathisers from within and outside the state for their support, goodwill and show of love that ensured the peaceful burial of his deputy, late Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

“There was no problem I had with my late deputy following my defection to the APC.

“He did not inform me before going to court for fear of impeachment. But he later apologised and agreed to withdraw the case. Nobody could have impeached him (Ewhrudjakpo) if I did not approve of it,” he stated.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa