Science-based risk assessment cornerstone of Nigeria’s approach to GMOs–NBMA DG

Effective communication, transparency, and science-based risk assessments are the cornerstones of Nigeria’s approach to Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Mr Bello Bwari, the Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), gave the assurance during a media interaction in Abuja on Friday.

“Where there is communication, you reduce conflict. Effective communication is key, effective engagement with stakeholders is paramount and key to making Nigeria better.

Bwari said anti GMO’s critics keep participants and practitioners on their toes.

“We value them and we expect that their criticisms, suggestions and recommendations will make our operations in the entire spectrum better.

“Where we are not doing so well, we will hear from them, where we can advance explanations, we will advance explanations. Where they are not doing well, we will tell them. We will not run away from doing that.

“But I want to assure you that we are bold enough to face anybody who is not fact-based,” he said.

He reassured that sometime before the end of the second quarter of 2026 there would be a retreat where all stakeholders would be invited.

“And also, the impact we are bringing is going to be measurable by the end of 2026. And going forward, what we do by the end of 2026 will form the basis of our five-year plan.

“There’s a five-year plan which will start at the end of 2026. So, I enjoin the media to please report what you know as a matter of fact, not as a matter of opinion.

“We all have different opinions, but some of our opinions are not facts. From the quality of what I see on papers, reportage, I think largely I’m impressed with what the press is doing in Nigeria so far,” he said.

Bwari stated that Nigerians deserved to understand what NBMA regulates, why they regulate it, and how decisions were made.

“Part of my focus going forward will be strengthening engagement with the media, researchers, policymakers, and the public because regulation works best when it is understood.

“We are not promoters of any technology, and we are not opponents of innovation. We are regulators.

“But at its core, biosafety is about prevention, caution, and preparedness. It is about ensuring that innovation does not outpace safety, and that national development never compromises public health or environmental integrity,” he said.

He promised to uphold the law without fear or favour, communicate more clearly with the public and ensure that every regulatory decision was transparent, evidence-based, and accountable

“NBMA is not an advocacy agency. Our duty is to assess risks, enforce safeguards, and ensure compliance with national and international biosafety standards.I also want to emphasise that public trust matters.

He further urged the media to help Nigerians understand biosafety and biosecurity in a better way.