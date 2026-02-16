Oborevwori Launches Medical Outreach For Children With Special Needs

The Wife of Delta State Governor, Mrs. Tobore Oborevwori, has launched a free medical outreach for children with special needs in Delta South.

The event, which attracted scores of caregivers, medical professionals, and government functionaries, took place at Dom Domingos College, Warri.

It was organised by the governor’s wife’s pet project, “You Matter Charity Foundation”, in partnership with the State Ministry of Health.

In a speech at the event, Oborevwori said the initiative sought to promote public awareness about autism and other notable infants’ developmental conditions.

She said the programme also aimed ”to eliminate stigma and encourage inclusion of persons living with disabilities.”

According to her, the outreach is structured to cover the state’s three senatorial districts.

She noted that the programme took place earlier in Ughelli, Delta Central, where beneficiaries received medications and assistive devices, including educational materials to support learning among children with special needs.

Oborevwori, who thanked residents and local government chairmen in Delta South for their cooperation, also commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, and medical teams for their dedication to the success of the programme.

She admonished parents and caregivers to continue to show patience, compassion, and understanding towards children with special needs.

The Tide’s source reports that health workers from the ministry and Primary Healthcare Development Agency participated in the programme.

In her remark, the Director-General of the foundation, Mrs. Lawrentta Ogbedo, said the outreach would reduce financial pressure on families that have children with special needs.

She underscored the importance of early diagnosis and consistent medical attention for such children.

The Chairman of Warri South LGA, Mr. Isaac Agbateyiniro, thanked the governor’s wife for the initiative, and described her kind intervention as ”timely and beneficial to struggling families”.

Also, the Chairman, Post Primary Education Board, Mr. Samuel Mariere, applauded the foundation’s effort in extending support to children with special needs in society.

Mariere said the programme had provided hope and practical support to many households.

The source reports that the event featured free medical consultations and treatment for children.

Also, health experts delivered talks on autism awareness, care strategies, and social acceptance.

Participants were also enlightened on the legal protections against discrimination for persons with disabilities.

Other highlights included the distribution of wheelchairs, medications, and assistive materials, among other items, to the beneficiaries.