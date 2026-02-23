Niger Delta
INC Polls: Oyakemeagbegha Promises Consolidation
Vice Presidential aspirant in the March 7th, 2026 polls of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, has promised to consolidate on achievements of the outgoing National Executive Council (NEC) of the body if elected as its first Vice President.
Oyakemeagbegha, who is currently serving as the Publicity Secretary of the group, stated that he has performed above boards in his present office as spokesman of the Ijaw nation.
He also noted that the first Vice Presidential position of the body has been zoned by stakeholders of the INC to the Western Zone of the organization, precisely to his clan, Tuomo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Tide learnt that Tuomo is in the INC’s Western Zone, which compromises Ijaws of Delta, Edo and Ondo States respectively.
Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during the week, the Vice President hopeful declared that having served the Ijaw nation for about four years meritoriously as its image maker, stakeholders of the Western zone prevailed on him to run for a higher office where he could render higher services.
He noted that during the number of years he has served as Publicity Scribe of the INC, the organization’s voice has been heard the world over, stressing that prior to the emergence of the outgoing NEC of the body it was in comatose.
He emphasized that following the synergy that existed in the outgoing leadership, the grouo made remarkable achievements, noting that before the tenure of the outgoing NEC, non-Ijaw groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were on the verge of annexing Ijaw territories due to the absence of a map specifying Ijaw communities.
He, however, stated that the quest to annex Ijaw territories by other ethnic nationalilities were halted by the production of a map identifying Ijaw communities and territories by the outgoing executive council.
“I would be more committed to the growth and development of Ijaw land more than ever before when elected as 1st Vice President.
“Though it may not be constitutional, however, stakeholders from the Western zone of the INC met and micro zoned the position of 1st Vice President in the forthcoming national elections to my clan, Tuomo.
“Stakeholders from the zone also in their wisdom, after due consultations and considerations called on me to contest for the position of the 1st Vice President which is zoned to the Western zone because of my trajectory of meritorious service to the Ijaw nation as Publicity Secretary in the outgoing national executive council (NEC) of the INC”, he said.
“Before our emergence as NEC members, certain ethnic-based groups in Nigeria, particularly IPOB, almost annexed parts of Ijaw territories as theirs, but we said No.
“We’ve since produced a map showing and identifying all Ijaw communities in Nigeria. And so this and many others are some of our achievements working in synergy as members of NEC.
“By God’s grace, I’ll win. When elected, I intend to do more as 1st Vice President of the INC for the Ijaw nation”, he added.
Niger Delta
NPC Unveils Digital Registration System In Delta
The National Population Commission (NPC), on Friday, launched the Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS) in Delta State, designed to strengthen data generation and vital statistics management.
The Tide’s source reports that the system was launched by the Delta Federal Commissioner, Mrs. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, at a news briefing in Asaba.
Brume-Ataguba recalled that President Bola Tinubu formally launched the eCRVS in November 2023 as part of the efforts to modernise Nigeria’s civil registration process.
She said the initiative followed resolutions reached at the Sixth Session of the Conference of African Ministers Responsible for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Addis Ababa in 2022.
According to her, African ministers urged member states to automate civil registration processes and implement the UN Legal Identity Agenda.
“Nigeria responded by developing an electronic, technology-driven system to enhance data generation and improve civil statistics nationwide,” Brume-Ataguba said.
She said NPC, in collaboration with UNICEF, produced an eCRVS Operational Readiness Assessment Report to guide implementation.
She explained that the partnership aims to establish a fully digital civil registration system that converts records of vital events into reliable statistics for effective planning and decision-making.
Brume-Ataguba described the initiative as a complete shift from paper-based documentation to a modern digital platform aligned with international best practices.
She said the system would transform the way births and deaths were recorded, tracked and analysed across the country.
“This process marks a complete departure from the traditional paper-based recording of vital events to a state-of-the-art digital solution that conforms to international best practices.
“This eCRVS promises to revolutionise how vital events are recorded, tracked and analysed in the country.
“This will ensure commitments, and a sustained national, international financial and political investment for birth registration within the CVRS in Nigeria, ” Brume-Ataguba said.
She also said the launch demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening civil registration data capture and processing.
She further said improved vital statistics would support national development planning and help Nigeria achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
Brume-Ataguba continued that the state-level launch was necessary to sensitise the media and the public on the significance of the digital registration system.
She described the media as a vital partner in informing and educating citizens about the importance of registering vital events electronically.
She further assured residents that competent ICT personnel were available at the state level to address technical challenges and provide support.
The NPC commissioner emphasised that the eCRVS would overhaul the registration of births and deaths in the country and lay a solid foundation for efficient civil statistics management.
She urged stakeholders to collaborate with the commission to realise its goal of providing accurate and timely vital registration data.
She announced that the current phase of the e-CRVS programme would be concluded in March.
In her remark, the NPC State Director, Mrs. Jane Odigwe, appealed to the Delta Government to support the implementation of the system in the state.
“Your partnership is vital in helping us to reach this goal,” Odigwe said.
She also urged parents to register their children, saying that a birth certificate is essential for access to education, healthcare and other opportunities.
She said that registering children today would secure their identity and future participation in Nigeria’s development.
“To every parent in Delta, I urge you to bring your children forward for birth registration.
“A birth certificate is not just a document but your child’s key to education, healthcare and global opportunities.
“By registering your child today, you are giving them a voice in Nigeria of tomorrow,” Odigwe said.
Niger Delta
Police Uncover Suspects’ Armoury … Recover Weapons In Delta
The Police Command in Delta State has recovered assorted weapons from a criminal hideout in the state.
Spokesman for the Command, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen, who on Friday in Warri, said the weapons were recovered on Thursday by the operatives of the Command’s Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), led by ASP Julius Robinson.
He said the feat was achieved following a confession by a suspect handed over to the police team by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Orerokpe Division, for further interrogation.
Edafe said the suspect was alleged to be a member of a criminal syndicate terrorising commuters and residents on the Warri/Sapele Road.
“On February 19, acting on information obtained during interrogation, the suspect led the operatives to a concealed armoury located on the Sapele/Warri Road by the Adheje Community axis.
“A thorough search of the hideout resulted in the recovery of a locally made long gun, a locally made cut-to-size gun.
“Also recovered were a fabricated Beretta pistol loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, 10 live cartridges and a dagger,” he said.
Edafe stated that the investigation into the matter was ongoing.
He, however, quoted the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr. Aina Adesola, to have reiterated the command’s resolve in dismantling criminal networks, and mopping up illegal firearms, among others, in the state.
Niger Delta
Police Caution On Lawless Protests On Court Matters In A’Ibom
The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has cautioned on threats of lawless protests by some members of the public over matters that are already before the courts.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, told newsmen in Uyo on Friday that illegal protests could undermine public peace and order.
“When matters are already in court, let’s follow legal and civil means to seek redress. That is how a civilised society works.
“Although we recognise the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful expression and peaceful assembly, illegal protests are not allowed,” he said.
Azare said the Command would not tolerate threats or acts of nude protests, unlawful occupation of public or private facilities, and disruption of government, economic or social activities.
He said anyone found culpable of engaging in acts or threats of illegal protests would be prosecuted in line with the law.
“As a Command, we are committed to the maintenance of law and order, we are also committed to protecting lives and property”, he stated.
