INC Polls: Oyakemeagbegha Promises Consolidation

Vice Presidential aspirant in the March 7th, 2026 polls of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, has promised to consolidate on achievements of the outgoing National Executive Council (NEC) of the body if elected as its first Vice President.

Oyakemeagbegha, who is currently serving as the Publicity Secretary of the group, stated that he has performed above boards in his present office as spokesman of the Ijaw nation.

He also noted that the first Vice Presidential position of the body has been zoned by stakeholders of the INC to the Western Zone of the organization, precisely to his clan, Tuomo, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Tide learnt that Tuomo is in the INC’s Western Zone, which compromises Ijaws of Delta, Edo and Ondo States respectively.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during the week, the Vice President hopeful declared that having served the Ijaw nation for about four years meritoriously as its image maker, stakeholders of the Western zone prevailed on him to run for a higher office where he could render higher services.

He noted that during the number of years he has served as Publicity Scribe of the INC, the organization’s voice has been heard the world over, stressing that prior to the emergence of the outgoing NEC of the body it was in comatose.

He emphasized that following the synergy that existed in the outgoing leadership, the grouo made remarkable achievements, noting that before the tenure of the outgoing NEC, non-Ijaw groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were on the verge of annexing Ijaw territories due to the absence of a map specifying Ijaw communities.

He, however, stated that the quest to annex Ijaw territories by other ethnic nationalilities were halted by the production of a map identifying Ijaw communities and territories by the outgoing executive council.

“I would be more committed to the growth and development of Ijaw land more than ever before when elected as 1st Vice President.

“Though it may not be constitutional, however, stakeholders from the Western zone of the INC met and micro zoned the position of 1st Vice President in the forthcoming national elections to my clan, Tuomo.

“Stakeholders from the zone also in their wisdom, after due consultations and considerations called on me to contest for the position of the 1st Vice President which is zoned to the Western zone because of my trajectory of meritorious service to the Ijaw nation as Publicity Secretary in the outgoing national executive council (NEC) of the INC”, he said.

“Before our emergence as NEC members, certain ethnic-based groups in Nigeria, particularly IPOB, almost annexed parts of Ijaw territories as theirs, but we said No.

“We’ve since produced a map showing and identifying all Ijaw communities in Nigeria. And so this and many others are some of our achievements working in synergy as members of NEC.

“By God’s grace, I’ll win. When elected, I intend to do more as 1st Vice President of the INC for the Ijaw nation”, he added.